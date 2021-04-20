Carrick Capital Partners Welcomes Aaron Symanski As Senior Vice President, Technology Operations

SAN FRANCISCO and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrick Capital Partners, a growth-oriented investment firm with more than $1B in assets under management, focused on software and software-enabled businesses, today announced the addition of Aaron Symanski as Senior Vice President of Technology Operations.

In this role, Aaron will focus on thematic sourcing, due diligence and portfolio operations, focusing on key technology trends in cloud computing, data and application architecture and cybersecurity. "Aaron's technology experience across industries including finance and healthcare make him an extra-ordinary addition to our team. His leadership and organizational change experience across technology, operations, business models, and culture are especially timely in this rapidly evolving business environment," explained Carrick Capital Partners Managing Director Steve Unterberger.

Aaron has been designing platforms, leading technology teams and overseeing operations and delivery in finance and healthcare for more than 25 years for such companies as Bank of America, ABN Amro, BISYS, and Change Healthcare, the largest independent provider of healthcare technology services.

"I'm excited to join such a talented team and help support Carrick's process and portfolio. Their focus on tech-enabled businesses and their commitment to thoughtful due diligence followed by innovative operational optimization make this position a very attractive opportunity and a perfect fit for my areas of expertise," Aaron explained.

Aaron earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and a Master of Science in computer science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and an MBA from the University's Gies College of Business. Aaron holds patents for the Storage, Management and Analysis of Consolidated Electronic Health Records and the Semantic Database Platform. He is based in Carrick's Newport Beach office.

About Carrick Capital Partners

Headquartered in San Francisco and Newport Beach, Carrick Capital Partners is a growth-oriented investment firm that utilizes ABV (Approach to Building Value) to operationally scale fast-growing, technology-enabled businesses. Carrick adds value by taking a concentrated approach and dedicating significant resources post-investment. Leveraging decades of experience, Carrick helps scale great companies that deliver excellent returns for investors, stimulating economic growth and positively impacting the industry landscape. Working directly with CEOs and entrepreneurs, Carrick fulfills a vital need for investment capital and growth expertise. For more information, please visit www.carrickcapitalpartners.com.

