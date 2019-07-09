Carrick Capital Partners Welcomes Suzanne Passalacqua As Senior Vice President, Operations Execution Group

SAN FRANCISCO and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrick Capital Partners, an investment firm focused on technology-enabled businesses including SaaS, Software, BPO and Transaction Processing, today announced the addition of Suzanne Passalacqua as Senior Vice President of the Operations Execution Group.

In this role, Suzanne is responsible for capital efficiency and optimization in evaluating investments and supporting portfolio companies. Suzanne has been designing and executing strategy alongside founders and visionaries for 20 years. She brings a principal, legal, corporate finance, and operations perspective to every project, and provides hands-on support to developing business models, executing vision, and cultivating growth.

"Suzanne is a great and timely addition to our team. Her experience and focus make her particularly valuable to our due diligence and portfolio company initiatives as we continue to scale the firm," emphasized Carrick Capital Partners Co-Founder and Managing Director Marc McMorris.

In earlier positions, such as DLJ and McKesson, Suzanne led M&A transactions, investments, buy-outs, corporate reorganizations and strategic advisory initiatives. She has developed strategic and operational models, created business infrastructure, and taken deep dives into discrete projects.

"Carrick's commitment to operational optimization is a perfect complement to the areas of my experience and expertise that I truly enjoy," Suzanne explained. "I'm privileged to have the opportunity to join and support such a talented team of operations-oriented investors at this time in the firm's growth," she added.

Suzanne earned a Bachelor of Art degree in both Economics and Italian from the University of California at Davis, and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of San Francisco School of Law. Suzanne is a member of the California State Bar and is based in Carrick's San Francisco office.

About Carrick Capital Partners

Headquartered in San Francisco and Newport Beach, Carrick Capital Partners is a growth-oriented investment firm that utilizes ABV (Approach to Building Value) to operationally scale fast-growing, technology-enabled businesses. Carrick adds value by taking a concentrated approach and dedicating significant resources post-investment. Leveraging decades of experience, Carrick helps scale great companies that deliver excellent returns for investors, stimulating economic growth and positively impacting the industry landscape. Working directly with CEOs and entrepreneurs, Carrick fulfills a vital need for investment capital and growth expertise. For more information, please visit www.carrickcapitalpartners.com.

