Carrie Ann Inaba to Host the American Cancer Society's Share The Light - a Virtual Live Streaming Event to Kick Off Nationwide Campaign

"I know the cancer journey intimately," said Share The Light celebrity co-host Carrie Ann Inaba. "Both of my parents have had devastating later stage cancer diagnoses and I understand what it's like to care for and watch those you love fight for their lives. That's why this night and the work of the American Cancer Society is so important. And I couldn't be happier to join them in the fight for a world without cancer."

Shannen Doherty Moderates Panel of Survivors

In her first public event since announcing her breast cancer had returned, beloved actress Shannen Doherty is sitting down with others who have battled cancer for an intimate conversation about life, strength, and what it means to be a cancer survivor.

"When I found out earlier this year that my breast cancer returned, it devastated me," said survivor and Share The Light roundtable moderator Shannen Doherty. "But like so many survivors that pick themselves up, I am grateful and soaking up the opportunity to keep fighting and using my voice and my journey to inspire others to just keep going."

Celebrity Performances & Guests

Musical performances will include Grammy award winning performers Vince Gill and Kirk Franklin along with vocal powerhouse Pia Toscano, T-Pain, and the Super Bowl Celebration of Gospel NFL Players Choir.

The Share The Light live virtual streaming event will also feature appearances by celebrity survivors, caregivers and American Cancer Society supporters and friends, including:

Special guest and musical legend Ms. Patti LaBelle, sportscaster Erin Andrews, actress Vanessa Bell Calloway, Telemundo host Stephanie "Chiquibaby" Himonidis, survivor and jewelry designer Simone I. Smith, Young & the Restless actress Sharon Case, NFL Super Bowl winning siblings Jaylen and Sammy Watkins, along with many more who have gathered to Share The Light for cancer survivors and the American Cancer Society.

Cancer Patients Are More Vulnerable than Ever

COVID-19 has upended our lives and uniquely challenged cancer survivors. Despite COVID-19, cancer hasn't stopped. In fact, in 2020, more than 1.8 million Americans will be diagnosed with cancer. 1 in 3 Americans will get cancer in their lifetime. This is especially true for Black and Latino communities who navigate vast health disparities and worse cancer outcomes. The American Cancer Society's groundbreaking research, education, and prevention measures have helped lower the risks of cancer, but those measures are at risk.

"Because of COVID-19, cancer patients are more vulnerable than ever," said American Cancer Society Chief Executive Officer Gary Reedy. "They are not only especially vulnerable to contracting coronavirus, but nearly 80% of cancer patients in active treatment have seen their screening and vital treatments delayed due to coronavirus. The American Cancer Society must remain strong so that we can continue with the services, research, and advocacy that save lives. The Share The Light campaign, along with support from our friends, is helping ensure we do just that. Through the Share The Light campaign, ACS will celebrate the spirit of survivors – and those who care for them. And at the same time raise vital donations to help ensure the American Cancer Society has what it needs to continue its lifesaving vision of a world without cancer."

The American Cancer Society invites members of the press to share this story with their audiences – and to tune in for this special evening. Learn more about this campaign and how to help at www.cancer.org/sharethelight.

Time: Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Facebook Live, Cancer.org, YouTube

