Carrier Accelerates Intelligent Building Strategy with Acquisition of 75F

Cloud-native building automation strengthens Carrier's digital ecosystem to enable increasingly intelligent and autonomous buildings

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, today announced it has acquired 75F, a leading innovator in cloud-native, wireless, AI-enabled building automation systems. The acquisition strengthens Carrier's intelligent building capabilities across applications — from complex applied systems and high-growth data centers to light commercial and retrofits.

"Buildings are becoming intelligent and autonomous systems that continuously learn, adapt and optimize performance," said David Gitlin, Chairman & CEO, Carrier. "Through Carrier ClimaVision™, we have already seen firsthand the power of 75F's cloud-native, AI-enabled platform. This acquisition accelerates our strategy to create increasingly autonomous and self-optimizing buildings by bringing together connected equipment, intelligent controls and digital solutions in a unified platform that simplifies deployment, connects building data and enables agentic AI."

The combination of Carrier's WebCTRL® building controls install base, Abound™ predictive analytics capability and the Nlyte® operational intelligence platform with 75F's unified data layer and AI capabilities will create a differentiated end-to-end offering spanning equipment, controls, analytics and outcomes for buildings globally. Together, these integrated capabilities enable building operators to transition from traditional building management to fully autonomous operations that proactively identify maintenance opportunities, optimize energy consumption, intelligently manage assets and improve occupant comfort.

"75F was founded to fundamentally rethink building automation using cloud-native software, AI and wireless technologies," said Deepinder Singh, founder and CEO, 75F. "Joining Carrier enables us to accelerate that vision on a global scale. Together, we can help make intelligent buildings simpler to deploy, easier to operate and more accessible to customers everywhere."

75F's platform combines wireless sensors, intuitive controls, cloud software and AI-enabled automation designed to reduce installation time and simplify commissioning while optimizing energy efficiency and indoor air quality. Carrier plans to integrate 75F's generative and agentic AI as well as auto-commissioning capabilities into its large commercial platforms, including its Carrier QuantumLeap™ thermal management suite, improving deployment and real-time thermal performance for the rapidly growing data center market.

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP acted as external legal counsel to Carrier in connection with the transaction. Avisen Legal, PA acted as external legal counsel to 75F in connection with the transaction.

About Carrier

Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, is committed to creating innovations that bring comfort, safety and sustainability to life. Through cutting-edge advancements in climate solutions such as temperature control, air quality and transportation, we improve lives, empower critical industries and ensure the safe transport of food, life-saving medicines and more. Since inventing modern air conditioning in 1902, we lead with purpose: enhancing the lives we live and the world we share. We continue to lead because of our world-class, inclusive workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

Carrier. For the World We Share.

Cautionary Statement

This communication contains statements which, to the extent they are not statements of historical or present fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for Carrier's future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "expectations," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "estimate," "project," "target," "anticipate," "will," "should," "see," "guidance," "outlook," "confident," "scenario" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements relating to the acquisition of the 75F business, the integration of such business into Carrier's existing operations, strategies or transactions of Carrier, Carrier's plans with respect to its indebtedness and other statements that are not historical facts. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For additional information on identifying factors that may cause actual results to vary materially from those stated in forward-looking statements, see Carrier's reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Carrier assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

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SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation