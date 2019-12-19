Carrier® AquaEdge® 19DV Chiller Wins Fifth Major Award in Past Year

"Carrier is focused on inventing solutions to the world's most pressing challenges, and the AquaEdge 19DV has received recognition around the globe as an innovative product that meets customer demands for smarter and more efficient systems," said Chris Nelson, President, HVAC-Commercial, Carrier. "The 19DV chiller is a testament to Carrier's commitment to leading the next phase of sustainable innovation to achieve higher efficiencies and lower emissions."

The innovative AquaEdge 19DV first launched in Asia in 2016 and was subsequently introduced to other regions, earning a reputation for reliability and efficiency. With its most recent award, the chiller added to its long list of accolades including:

About Carrier

Carrier is a leading global provider of innovative HVAC, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. Supported by the iconic Carrier name, the company's portfolio includes industry-leading brands such as Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier's businesses enable modern life, delivering efficiency, safety, security, comfort, productivity and sustainability across a wide range of residential, commercial and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.Corporate.Carrier.com or follow us on social media at @Carrier .

