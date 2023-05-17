Carrier Billing Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $122 Billion by 2027 at a 74% CAGR

DUBLIN, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carrier Billing: Regional Analysis, Key Verticals & Market Forecasts 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The new Carrier Billing research report presents an independent analysis of the future evolution of this key market. It provides a comprehensive study of the growth of the carrier billing market, key verticals it is used in, and emerging trends in both developed and developing markets.



Carrier billing spend will reach $122 billion globally by 2027; rising from $70 billion in 2023. This growth of 74% over the next four years will be driven by carrier billing expanding beyond content and into physical goods and ticketing.



Whilst digital games and video will account for almost 60% of global carrier billing spend by 2027, the report identified digital ticketing as the fastest-growing area - a key focus for carrier billing platforms and operators over the next four years. Maas (Mobility-as-a-Service) subscription platforms will be a vital driver of growth.



Carrier billing platforms and operators must look to partner with emerging transport solutions, such as multimodal transport. The subscription-based service is ideally suited to carrier billing owing to the recurring nature of spend aligning to the payment of mobile bills.



Whilst accounting for only 2% of global mobile subscribers, it will account for 12% of global carrier billing spend by 2027. A preference for cash amongst consumers and concerns about using payment cards online will drive users to increasingly adopt carrier billing. As such, carrier billing platforms must accelerate their partnerships with online retail merchants, enabling retailers to offer carrier billing payment solutions, and additionally benefit from Japan's higher-than-average carrier billing spend.

This report also presents a comprehensive market forecast; providing extensive insights and actionable data across the below areas, split by 8 key regions and 60 countries:

Carrier Billing Revenue

Carrier Billing Users

Carrier Billing Spend

These metrics are split by the following:

Key Verticals

Digital Games

Digital Videos

Digital Music

Digital Lifestyle

ePublishing

Physical Goods

Gambling

Ticketing

Device Used

This research suite includes:

Market Trends & Strategies (PDF)

Competitor Leaderboard (PDF)

Data & Forecasts (PDF & Excel)

12 Months' Access to harvest Online Data Platform

Key Market Statistics - Carrier Billing Spend

Market Size in 2023:

$70bn

Market Size in 2027:

$122bn

2023 to 2027 Market Growth:

74%

Key Features

Market, Regional & Segment Analysis: Provides an in-depth analysis of the state of play of the carrier billing market, including key trends, assessment of the role of carrier billing in several key markets, as well as analysis of the place of direct carrier billing in a range of different economies, the opportunities this presents, and what vendors should do to take advantage of these opportunities.



Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations: Key opportunities for carrier billing vendors are highlighted, as well as actionable assessments of the options these present them. Key market trends are also analysed; making this section key reading for carrier billing vendors, mobile network operators and competitors alike.



Benchmark Industry Forecasts: 5-year forecasts are provided for the number of users, total spend and total revenue for carrier billing. This is also split by key verticals, including content & commerce, physical goods, gambling and ticketing. Content & commerce is made up of digital content and digital services, which is split into digital games, digital videos, digital music, digital lifestyle content and ePublishing.



This data is also split by 8 key regions and 60 countries:

North America:

Canada , US

Latin America:

Argentina , Brazil , Chile , Colombia , Ecuador , Mexico , Peru , Uruguay

West Europe:

Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Greece , Ireland , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Portugal , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , UK

Central & East Europe:

Croatia , Czech Republic , Hungary , Poland , Romania , Russia , Turkey , Ukraine

Far East & China:

China , Hong Kong , Japan , South Korea

Indian Subcontinent:

Bangladesh , India , Nepal , Pakistan

Rest of Asia Pacific:

Australia , Indonesia , Malaysia , New Zealand , Philippines , Singapore , Thailand , Vietnam

, , , , , , , Africa & Middle East

& Algeria , Egypt , Israel , Kenya , Kuwait , Nigeria , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates

Competitor Leaderboard: Key player capability assessment for 15 carrier billing vendors, via the Competitor Leaderboard.

Bango

Boku Inc

Centili

Degica

Digital Virgo

DIMOCO

Fonix

Infomedia

Kaleyra

MessageCloud

Mobiyo

NTH Mobile

PM Connect

SLA Digital

Telecoming

Key Questions Answered

How many people will use carrier billing in 2027?

How does carrier billing vary between regions?

What are carrier billing vendors doing to generate growth?

How can carrier billing providers make their offering stand out from other types of mobile payments?

Which sectors are most important to the carrier billing market?

