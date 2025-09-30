Carrier Brings Next-Generation QuantumLeap Thermal Management Solutions to Data Centre World Asia

SINGAPORE, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier will showcase QuantumLeap™, a comprehensive suite of purpose-built thermal management solutions for data centers, at Data Centre World Asia, the region's largest data center trade exhibition, Oct. 8-9. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.

Fueled by AI, Asia saw a record $20 billion in cross-border data center investments in 2024. The regional data center cooling market is projected to reach $7.3 billion by 2031.

"Asia is at the center of the global data revolution, and Carrier is enabling its growth," said Arun Bhatia, Executive Managing Director – Southeast Asia, Carrier. "QuantumLeap combines advanced liquid and air cooling, intelligent controls and predictive service into one integrated platform. From chip to chiller, we deliver the resilience, efficiency and scalability that operators need to keep pace with AI, hyperscale and sustainability demands."

Carrier's QuantumLeap provides an integrated suite of solutions to seamlessly manage the entire thermal lifecycle of data centers. Through intelligent cooling, digital controls and predictive monitoring and service, the platform ensures real-time optimization, adaptability and energy efficiency across data center operations. This scalable system-wide approach maximizes performance in even the most demanding environments.

Carrier will also debut its liquid cooling solution in Asia for the first time. Liquid cooling enables higher performance, energy efficiency, rack density and sustainability compared to air-based systems.

Carrier's QuantumLeap solutions include:

Carrier chillers are purpose-built for data center applications, featuring built-in pumps, rapid capacity recovery, low harmonic VFDs and sustainable refrigerants with GWP ~1. Liquid cooling: A coolant distribution unit designed for direct-to-chip liquid cooling for high-density AI racks.

Carrier's digital platform, Abound™, minimizes downtime, maximizes uptime and enhances performance across the data center ecosystem. Infrastructure management and controls: Nlyte and Automated Logic help efficiently manage data centers and interconnected ecosystems.

