Carrier Commits $3 Million to The Nature Conservancy to Help Combat Climate Change in Cities

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier, a leading global provider of innovative heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies, announced a $3 million, three-year donation to The Nature Conservancy, a global organization working to create a world where people and nature can thrive together. Carrier's investment will support the Build Healthy Cities initiative, which promotes smart planning and science-based solutions to make the cities of tomorrow resilient, healthy and equitable. This commitment supports Carrier's mission to engage its greatest asset – its employees – in hands-on projects driving climate resiliency in the communities where they live and work. Carrier is a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX).

"We at Carrier recognize that we have a responsibility and opportunity to have a positive impact on climate change. In addition to innovating world-class, energy-efficient products and reducing our own carbon footprint, we are thrilled to partner with The Nature Conservancy to join them on our shared focus on sustainability," said Dave Gitlin, President & CEO, Carrier. "Working with The Nature Conservancy will allow us to expand our decades-long focus on sustainable urbanization, while also engaging our employees to help build healthier cities."

Carrier's multi-year investment will help cities around the world leverage an innovative combination of man-made and natural infrastructure to become more resilient and ready to navigate a changing climate. The projects that will be funded through the grant span the globe and will include leadership and advocacy, community intervention and youth education. In 2020, The Nature Conservancy and Carrier will focus on employee engagement projects to restore coastal habitats and guard against sea level rise and storm surge in Florida – home to Carrier's world headquarters, the Center for Intelligent Buildings – as well as global efforts to reforest the San Juan River watershed and protect the quality of drinking water in Shanghai.

"Together, we can make a positive impact for cities and the people who live in them," said LaTresse Snead, Build Healthy Cities Director at The Nature Conservancy. "Carrier is stepping up as a leader with this support for innovative city planning and sustainable infrastructure, and we are thrilled to have their collaboration in achieving our global conservation mission."

Carrier has been a leader in the sustainability movement for decades and led the phase-out of ozone-depleting refrigerants, developed many of the world's most energy-efficient heating, air-conditioning and refrigeration systems. Now, with this announcement, Carrier is continuing its commitment to sustainability, which spans products, operations, research and employee volunteerism.

