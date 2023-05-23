CARRIER-GRADE WI-FI SERVICE DELIVERY IN MINUTES NOW POSSIBLE WITH LAUNCH OF NEW CLOUD WI-FI PLATFORM BY GLOBALREACH TECHNOLOGY

Self-Service, Multi-Vendor Solution for Managed Service Providers & Broadband Carriers to Keep Pace with Wi-Fi Demand & Reduce Operating Costs

LONDON, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new cloud-based Wi-Fi platform has launched, making it possible to deliver customised large-scale Wi-Fi portal services in minutes, using any Wi-Fi vendor hardware*. Trusted WiFi by GlobalReach Technology is based on the company's established high-performance technology. It's designed for MSPs and broadband carriers to launch Wi-Fi services quickly for their customers. With a brandable captive portal, choice of authentication methods, anonymised data capture and analytics, hardware support and management, the solution can support thousands of enterprise-grade services from a single dashboard, reducing cost and time-to-market.

Research finds that venues with public Wi-Fi see higher loyalty, dwell time and spend. Trusted WiFi is a repeatable, easy-to-use platform for service providers who want secure, private and compliant connectivity for small independent organisations to large multisite brands like cafes, stores, offices, outdoor spaces and others. It is infrastructure agnostic* and is easy to deploy, to quickly deliver tailored, multilingual user experiences.

Known for delivering large-scale, exceptional connectivity across a massive range of complex operating environments, GlobalReach was founded in 2009, and is certified to comply with British Standards Institute ISO:27001. Its established Wi-Fi management platform can support 5 billion connections each year and the core elements were simplified to create Trusted WiFi. This extends its existing wireless ISP services already used by major broadband carriers, service providers and brands.

"We are already a trusted provider for many partners, supporting them at scale with millions of weekly sessions at over 45,000 venues. Trusted WiFi includes everything needed to design and deliver a robust service, using any Wi-Fi infrastructure, in minutes. All services are viewable and managed from one platform and the service provider owns the analytics," says Sara Lupori, Chief Product Officer.

It will be available through GlobalReach's partners that provide wireless infrastructure services.

Trusted WiFi includes:

Captive Portal

  • Choice of pre-configured authentication methods
  • Choice of brandable responsive designs
  • Customisable by 9 major languages
  • Optional content filtering

*Initial Hardware Support[1]

  • Nomadix Gateways
  • Ruckus Networks
  • Cisco Meraki
  • Cambium Networks

Management 

  • Configuration
  • Monitoring dashboard
  • Data export

[1] More hardware vendors to be documented.

