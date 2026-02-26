Carrier Introduces AquaEdge® 30CF Chiller to Enhance Data Center Reliability and Uptime

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier today introduced the AquaEdge® 30CF air-cooled centrifugal chiller, designed to help data center operators maintain continuous cooling performance and protect uptime under real-world operating conditions. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.

As AI, cloud and high-performance computing workloads push data center infrastructure closer to thermal and electrical limits, predictable performance across changing conditions has become as critical as peak cooling capacity. The AquaEdge® 30CF expands Carrier QuantumLeap™, the company's portfolio of integrated thermal management solutions for the data center market.

"As data centers evolve, operators need confidence that their cooling systems will perform when it matters most," said Christian Senu, Vice President, Data Centers, Carrier. "The AquaEdge® 30CF was engineered with our customers in mind to protect uptime through reliable operation across a range of ambient conditions and respond quickly if the unexpected occurs."

Designed to address the limitations of traditional air-cooled designs, the AquaEdge® 30CF supports operation from –20°F to 140°F, helping maintain cooling continuity during extreme heat, grid events and across diverse site conditions. In the event of a power interruption, the chiller can restore 100% cooling capacity in under three minutes, providing an added layer of protection for mission-critical operations. The chiller can deliver more than 3 MW of cooling, depending on ambient conditions.

The AquaEdge® 30CF is built on Carrier's proprietary two-stage, back-to-back centrifugal compressor with magnetic bearing technology, the same oil-free architecture used in the award-winning AquaEdge® 19MV water-cooled centrifugal chiller. This proven platform supports high efficiency, reduced maintenance and reliable long-term operation, helping operators reduce lifecycle risk as they scale critical infrastructure.

Carrier QuantumLeap™ solutions enable customers to manage data center cooling as an integrated system rather than a standalone asset, connecting equipment, controls and services across the facility. This approach supports Carrier's growth across differentiated products, integrated systems and aftermarket services while helping customers scale data center infrastructure with confidence.

The AquaEdge® 30CF is backed by Carrier's expanded global chiller manufacturing capacity, which helps customers scale data center deployments more quickly while reducing supply chain and deployment risk. To learn more on the AquaEdge® 30CF or Carrier QuantumLeap™, visit www.carrier.com/datacenters.

