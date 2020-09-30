Carrier Launches Healthy, Safe, Sustainable Cold Chain Program

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The need for safe and sustainable cold chain technologies to preserve and protect the supply of food, medicine and vaccines around the world has never been greater. In support of this critical need, Carrier today launched the Healthy, Safe, Sustainable Cold Chain Program – designed to help customers meet rapidly evolving supply chain demands and make their cold chain activities more effective. Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) is a leading global provider of innovative heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company is a leading provider of cold chain assets and related intelligence.

"The times we live in have increased the importance of cold chain resiliency and accelerated the need for more connected solutions from origination to delivery," said David Appel, president, Refrigeration, Carrier. "Carrier is leading the way in research and technologies that will help our customers supply the food, medicine and vaccines that can improve the health and well-being of the global population. We are uniquely positioned to support customers through our global installed base, broad service capabilities and decades of experience across the cold chain."

The Healthy, Safe, Sustainable Cold Chain Program complements Carrier's Heathy Buildings Program, which launched in June with an expanded suite of advanced solutions to help deliver healthy, safe, efficient and productive indoor environments. This new program focuses on a health-first cold chain in four areas:

Food & Medicine Security : Addressing cold chain challenges with refrigeration technology from farm to fork and production to patient

: Addressing cold chain challenges with refrigeration technology from farm to fork and production to patient Safe Vaccine Distribution: Protecting the temperature-controlled distribution of vaccines

Protecting the temperature-controlled distribution of vaccines Connected Cold Chain: Enhancing end-to-end cold chain visibility and intelligence with digital solutions

Enhancing end-to-end cold chain visibility and intelligence with digital solutions Sustainable Cold Chain: Reducing loss, waste and environmental impact across the cold chain

Whether monitoring vaccines being moved in dry ice at minus 90 degrees Celsius, ensuring the safe transport of perishable food and medicine with high-efficiency, electric-drive Vector® trailer refrigeration units or keeping produce fresh at the supermarket, Carrier offers a leading portfolio of refrigeration and cargo monitoring solutions to support supply chain resiliency and product safety.

Carrier is in a position to address current and emerging cold chain challenges with an installed base of 1.2 million transport refrigeration units, more than 50,000 commercial refrigeration installations and comprehensive cargo monitoring capabilities including real-time solutions, theft prevention, thermal mapping solutions and logistics optimization.

Carrier continues to advance its digital capabilities, telematics and remote-monitoring offerings that deliver insights and connectivity across the cold chain.

Carrier's products and services are designed with a dedication to sustainability and include a suite of transport and retail units that use the natural refrigerant carbon dioxide, with a low global warming potential (GWP) of 1, as well as high-efficiency solar charging systems for trailer refrigeration units. In November 2019, Carrier signed the "Rome Declaration" on the Contribution of the Montréal Protocol to Food Loss Reduction through Sustainable Cold Chain Development, tying food loss and waste to climate change.

Learn more about Carrier's Healthy, Safe, Sustainable Cold Chain Program at corporate.carrier.com/healthycoldchain.

About Carrier

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions. Since our founding, we've led in creating solutions that matter for people and our planet. Today, our portfolio includes industry-leading brands such as Carrier, Sensitech, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic that offer innovative HVAC, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies to help make the world safer and more comfortable for generations to come. For more information, visit www.corporate.carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

