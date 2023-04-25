Carrier Management Announces Agenda and Speakers for its 2023 InsurTech Summit

SAN DIEGO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Carrier Management announced the agenda and speakers for The InsurTech Summit 2023 . These experts will share their knowledge and experiences, making your own InsurTech journey much smoother. At this virtual event, you'll hear from these insurtech icons:

, CEO of Pie Insurance will give his best advice to new startups in a challenging economic environment and how they can navigate a funding round with confidence. Rebecca Bole , head of industry engagement at CyberCube, who will share the special trait that the insurance industry possesses, which allows for innovation and complex problem-solving.

And 10 other insurtech authorities offering tons of insider tips to carrier executives, entrepreneurs and investors, insurance technologists, wholesale and retail agents, and other professionals.

Last year's conference attracted over 1,182 registrants from 727 companies.

"It's a given that change is inevitable, especially in tech," said Elizabeth Blosfield, Carrier Management deputy editor and overseer of the Wells Media publication's InsurTech and Insuring Cyber email newsletters. "So, in addition to learning from the past experiences of others, the event is designed to offer strategies to embrace change and stay agile in 2023." Elizabeth is also the host of Insurance Journal's popular Insuring Cyber podcast.

A special thank you to our sponsors who make this conference FREE for attendees. They are: Eagleview and IVANS.

To register for this free virtual event and view the complete agenda, visit: The InsurTech Summit 2023 .

About The InsurTech Summit. - TheInsurtechSummit.com is a live, online conference about InsurTech innovations, risks and benefits of artificial intelligence and machine learning, how InsurTechs change the culture of work and more. It is a product of Carrier Management , which provides research, news, online media and a magazine for insurance company leaders. Carrier Management is a Wells Media Group Company, which serves the property/casualty insurance industry. Other brands of Wells Media Group include: Insurance Journal , the P/C insurance industry's leading website and magazine; Claims Journal , for P/C claims professionals; the Academy of Insurance an online learning center for P/C insurance professionals; Insurance Journal TV , a media site featuring insurance industry videos and podcasts, and MyNewMarkets.com , a searchable insurance markets directory which connects thousands of insurance agents with market providers every day.

