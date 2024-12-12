Carrier Named to Inaugural Forbes Most Trusted Companies in America List

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, was recently named to Forbes' inaugural Most Trusted Companies in America 2025 list. This recognition highlights Carrier's commitment to fostering trust among its stakeholders and reflects the company's dedication to integrity and excellence.

"We are honored to be included in Forbes' first-ever Most Trusted Companies in America list, which underlines our unwavering commitment to integrity, innovation and our stakeholders," said David Gitlin, Chairman & CEO, Carrier. "This achievement also reflects our team's dedication to The Carrier Way, where excellence and trust are at the heart of everything we do – both within our organization and in our unwavering mission to exceed our customers' expectations."

Forbes analyzed 2,000 public companies traded on U.S. exchanges and ranked the top 300 of those across four categories:

Employee Trust : Reflecting employee ratings of advancement opportunities, company outlook and workplace recommendations.

: Reflecting employee ratings of advancement opportunities, company outlook and workplace recommendations. Customer Trust : Gauging consumer sentiment on brand reputation, social responsibility and employee treatment.

: Gauging consumer sentiment on brand reputation, social responsibility and employee treatment. Investor Trust : Measuring one- and five-year stock performance, revenue growth and net-income growth.

: Measuring one- and five-year stock performance, revenue growth and net-income growth. Media Sentiment: Assessing the tone of media coverage related to executive leadership, financial stability and product quality.

To learn more about how Carrier is making a positive impact and driving measurable and meaningful progress for people, our planet and for generations to come, see its 2024 Sustainability and Impact Report.

About Carrier

Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, is committed to creating solutions that matter for people and our planet for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit corporate.carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation