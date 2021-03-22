Carrier Offers Solutions to Meet Increased COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Demand

Carrier, which has an industry-leading installed base of transport refrigeration equipment that can be used to safely move vaccines, also offers innovative mobile cold storage, temperature monitoring and supply chain visibility solutions that can be integrated with its Lynx™ digital platform, which is being co-developed with Amazon Web Services, to assist with growing vaccine distribution efforts.

"The goal of having every adult American eligible for vaccination by the end of May will lead to a large influx of doses that need to be managed through the cold chain, tracked and stored," said David Appel, President, Refrigeration at Carrier. Our technology and equipment provide the needed capabilities and scale to help safely move vaccines and maintain their efficacy."

Carrier is working closely with pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, distribution centers, retailers and vaccine administrators across the country to move, monitor and store vaccines. Carrier is positioned to provide needed support for mass vaccination sites and safely storing and monitoring large quantities of vaccines.

Carrier Pods™ monitored by Sensitech® help address the unique challenges of COVID-19 vaccine distribution during the pandemic. The units combine leading refrigeration technology and cargo monitoring capabilities to expand cold storage capacity along with added cargo visibility to help ensure the life of vaccines. Their mobility allows for easy relocation to address shifting capacity demands or temporary vaccine administration locations.

For added cargo visibility, Sensitech recently announced that it expanded its suite of IoT devices to include air-carrier approved and non-lithium battery models for real-time tracking of shipments when cargo is traveling by plane. The platform's analytics engine provides real-time evidence and dashboard reporting to assess compliance and the trip's performance.

To learn more about Carrier's Healthy, Safe, Sustainable Cold Chain Program and its solutions to preserve and protect COVID-19 vaccines, visit www.carrrier.com/healthycoldchain.com.

About Carrier

As the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions, Carrier Global Corporation is committed to making the world safer, sustainable and more comfortable for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit www.Corporate.Carrier.com or follow us on social media at @Carrier.

SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation

Related Links

http://www.corporate.carrier.com

