Carrier Recognized as Best Air Conditioner Brand by USA Today

INDIANAPOLIS, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on two years of being U.S. News & World Report's Best HVAC Company, Carrier's industry leadership and innovative solutions continue to be recognized, most recently having been named the "Best Air Conditioner Brand" by USA Today. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.

"Homeowners are always top of mind when we're designing, engineering and manufacturing our award-winning HVAC systems," said Nick Arch, Vice President and General Manager, Residential HVAC Solutions, Carrier. "From developing more reliable and efficient units to making them fully connected, we know a comfortable home is a happy home. Third-party endorsements such as this reinforce our commitment to customer satisfaction."

Reviewers at USA Today mentioned how Carrier's focus on quiet operation, energy efficiency and home-connectivity controls, when paired with smart-home technology, create a top-of-the-line seamless AC system.

Other lists Carrier has been named to include:

To learn more about Carrier's innovative home heating and cooling solutions visit https://www.carrier.com/residential/en/us/.

About Carrier

Founded by the inventor of modern air conditioning, Carrier is a world leader in high-technology heating, air-conditioning and refrigeration solutions. Carrier experts provide sustainable solutions, integrating energy-efficient products, building controls and energy services for residential, commercial, retail, transport and food service customers. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions that matter for people and our planet for generations to come. For more information, visit carrier.com or follow @Carrier on X.

SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation