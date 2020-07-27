Carrier Releases its First Environmental, Social and Governance Report

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), a leading global provider of innovative heating, ventilating and air-conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies, today released its first Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Report. The report details Carrier's ESG performance in 2019 against 2020 goals and sets a baseline for performance moving forward.

"At Carrier, delivering real value starts with our vision of creating solutions that matter for people and our planet. Never has that been more critical than it is today," said Dave Gitlin, President & CEO, Carrier, in the report. "The world has changed dramatically in such a short time, but our vision has never been clearer. We are well positioned to make measurable changes that continue to build on our strong legacy of corporate responsibility. ESG is not a side activity at Carrier. It's core to our business – always has been – and we take pride in leading the way for future generations."

Throughout its global operations, Carrier is making efforts to minimize its environmental footprint and making investments that are expected to positively impact society. Some of the ESG report highlights include:

From 2000 to 2019, Carrier products helped customers avoid an estimated 290 million metric tons of CO 2 e.

e. In 2019, Carrier spent more than $495 million with first-tier suppliers in all diverse categories.

with first-tier suppliers in all diverse categories. More than 30% of Carrier's executives are female.

Approximately 50% of the President & CEOs direct reports are diverse.

Since its inception in 1996, Carrier has invested more than $156 million to advance employees' formal education through the employee scholar program.

to advance employees' formal education through the employee scholar program. Reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 15% from 2015 to 2019.

Reduction of water consumption by 25% across our operations from 2015 to 2019.

Reduction of ergonomic risks by 62% from 2015 to 2019.

The full report is available on corporate.carrier.com.

About Carrier

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions. Since our founding, we've led in creating solutions that matter for people and our planet. Today, our portfolio includes industry-leading brands such as Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic that offer innovative HVAC, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies to help make the world safer and more comfortable for generations to come. For more information, visit www.corporate.carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation