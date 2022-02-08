Carrier Reports 2021 Results and Announces 2022 Outlook

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, today reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter capping a full year 2021 that exceeded expectations. The Company projects solid organic growth and adjusted operating margin expansion in 2022 and is well-positioned with a strong balance sheet with significant capital to deploy towards continued value creation.

"Our fourth quarter results, including double-digit sales and adjusted net income growth, as well as adjusted operating margin expansion, served as a great conclusion to a year marked by strong execution and innovation. I am very pleased with the strategic progress we made in 2021, including the launches of our global digital platforms for buildings and cold chain solutions, Abound and Lynx," said Carrier Chairman & CEO Dave Gitlin. "We will work to build on our strong momentum as we enter 2022 with record backlog levels. We are pleased with the divestiture of Chubb and the pending acquisition of Toshiba Carrier Corporation and we will work to proactively improve our portfolio. We anticipate another year of strong financial results, execution and innovation as we continue to address some of the world's most important challenges."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Carrier's fourth quarter sales of $5.1 billion were up 12% compared to the prior year and organic sales were up 11% over the same period, reflecting continued order momentum. Sales remained strong in the HVAC segment with residential and light commercial performance driving the 14% organic growth. Organic sales growth of 17% for the Refrigeration segment was due to strong Transport refrigeration growth. Fire and Security sales were up 3% organically resulting from continued growth in commercial and industrial fire but were negatively impacted by supply chain constraints.

GAAP operating profit in the quarter of $463 million decreased 63% from the fourth quarter of 2020 which included an $871 million gain on the sale of Beijer shares held as an investment. Adjusted operating profit of $517 million increased 14% on higher volume and price realization offset by increased supply chain costs.

Net income and adjusted net income were $324 million and $389 million, respectively. GAAP EPS of $0.36 and adjusted EPS of $0.44 benefitted from a lower adjusted effective tax rate, resulting in a ~$0.06 benefit relative to October guidance and ~$0.07 on a year-over-year basis. Net cash flows provided by operating activities were $913 million and capital expenditures were $138 million, resulting in free cash flow of $775 million.

Full-Year 2021 Results

Carrier's 2021 sales of $20.6 billion increased 18% compared to the prior year and 15% organically, reflecting strong demand across the businesses – primarily HVAC and Transport Refrigeration – and the results of execution on strategic initiatives. GAAP operating profit of $2.6 billion decreased 14% and adjusted operating profit increased 26% to $2.8 billion. Adjusted operating profit growth was strong despite the unprecedented supply chain environment. Productivity savings and strategic price increases partly offset the supply chain environment and incremental investments. GAAP operating profit comparisons were also negatively impacted by the 2020 gain on the sale of the Beijer shares.

GAAP EPS was $1.87 and adjusted EPS was $2.26. Net income was $1.7 billion, and adjusted net income was $2.0 billion. Net cash flows provided by operating activities were $2.2 billion and capital expenditures were $344 million, resulting in free cash flow of $1.9 billion. 2021 capital deployment included over $360 million in acquisitions, $417 million in dividend payments, the repurchase of $527 million worth of common stock and the repayment of $500 million of long-term debt.

Full-Year 2022 Guidance

Carrier is announcing the following outlook for 2022 excluding the pending Toshiba acquisition:



2022 Guidance** (excluding impact of TCC

acquisition) Sales ~$20B Organic* up HSD FX ~(1%) Acquisitions ~1% Divestitures ~(10%) Adjusted Operating Margin* Up ~75 bps Y/Y Adjusted EPS* $2.20 - $2.30 Free Cash Flow* ~$1.65B Includes ~$200M in tax payments on

Chubb gain



*Note: When the company provides expectations for organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EPS and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures generally is not available without unreasonable effort. See "Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

**As of February 8, 2022

Conference Call

Carrier will host a webcast of its earnings conference call today, Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET. To access the webcast, visit the Events & Presentations section of the Carrier Investor Relations site at ir.carrier.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations or to listen to the earnings call by phone, dial (877) 742-9091.

About Carrier

As the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, Carrier Global Corporation is committed to making the world safer, sustainable and more comfortable for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit www.corporate.carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

Cautionary Statement

This communication contains statements which, to the extent they are not statements of historical or present fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for Carrier's future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "expectations," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "estimate," "project," "target," "anticipate," "will," "should," "see," "guidance," "outlook," "confident," "scenario" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance or the separation from United Technologies Corporation (the "Separation"), since renamed Raytheon Technologies Corporation. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flow, results of operations, uses of cash, share repurchases, tax rates and other measures of financial performance or potential future plans, strategies or transactions of Carrier, the estimated costs associated with the Separation, Carrier's plans with respect to its indebtedness and other statements that are not historical facts. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For additional information on identifying factors that may cause actual results to vary materially from those stated in forward-looking statements, see Carrier's reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Carrier assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA, NON-GAAP MEASURES AND DEFINITIONS

Following are tables that present selected financial data of Carrier Global Corporation ("Carrier"). Also included are reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures.

Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Carrier reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP").

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables attached to this release. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.

Organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating margin, incremental margins / earnings conversion, earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share ("EPS"), the adjusted effective tax rate, and net debt are non-GAAP financial measures.

Organic sales represents consolidated net sales (a GAAP measure), excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures completed in the preceding twelve months and other significant items of a nonoperational nature (hereinafter referred to as "other significant items"). Adjusted operating profit represents operating profit (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs and other significant items. Adjusted operating margin represents adjusted operating profit as a percentage of net sales (a GAAP measure). Incremental margins / earnings conversion represents the year-over-year change in adjusted operating profit divided by the year-over-year change in net sales. EBITDA represents net income attributable to common shareholders (a GAAP measure), adjusted for interest income and expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA, as calculated above, excluding non-service pension benefit, non-controlling interest in subsidiaries' earnings from operations, restructuring costs and other significant items. Adjusted net income represents net income attributable to common shareowners (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs and other significant items. Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs and other significant items. The adjusted effective tax rate represents the effective tax rate (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs and other significant items. Net debt represents long-term debt (a GAAP measure) less cash and cash equivalents. For the business segments, when applicable, adjustments of operating profit and operating margins represent operating profit, excluding restructuring and other significant items.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net cash flows provided by operating activities (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing Carrier's ability to fund its activities, including the financing of acquisitions, debt service, repurchases of Carrier's common stock and distribution of earnings to shareowners.

When we provide our expectations for organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating margin, adjusted effective tax rate, incremental margins/earnings conversion, adjusted EPS and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures (expected net sales, operating profit, operating margin, effective tax rate, incremental operating margin, diluted EPS and net cash flows provided by operating activities) generally is not available without unreasonable effort due to potentially high variability, complexity and low visibility as to the items that would be excluded from the GAAP measure in the relevant future period, such as unusual gains and losses, the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, the impact and timing of potential acquisitions and divestitures, future restructuring costs, and other structural changes or their probable significance. The variability of the excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results.

Carrier Global Corporation Consolidated Statement of Operations



(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

For the Year Ended

December 31, (In millions, except per share amounts) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Net sales













Product sales $ 4,256

$ 3,732

$ 17,214

$ 14,347 Service sales 877

862

3,399

3,109 Total Net sales 5,133

4,594

20,613

17,456 Costs and expenses













Cost of products sold (3,169)

(2,721)

(12,300)

(10,185) Cost of services sold (598)

(588)

(2,333)

(2,162) Research and development (134)

(127)

(503)

(419) Selling, general and administrative (816)

(810)

(3,120)

(2,820) Total Costs and expenses (4,717)

(4,246)

(18,256)

(15,586) Equity method investment net earnings 48

59

249

207 Other income (expense), net (1)

838

39

1,006 Operating profit 463

1,245

2,645

3,083 Non-service pension benefit 10

13

61

60 Interest (expense) income, net (68)

(82)

(306)

(288) Income from operations before income taxes 405

1,176

2,400

2,855 Income tax expense (73)

(289)

(699)

(849) Net income from operations 332

887

1,701

2,006 Less: Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries' earnings from operations 8

3

37

24 Net income attributable to common shareowners $ 324

$ 884

$ 1,664

$ 1,982















Earnings per share (1), (2)













Basic $ 0.38

$ 1.02

$ 1.92

$ 2.29 Diluted $ 0.36

$ 1.00

$ 1.87

$ 2.25 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding (2)













Basic 865.2

867.4

867.7

866.5 Diluted 888.5

888.4

890.3

880.2

















(1) On April 3, 2020, United Technologies Corporation, since renamed Raytheon Technologies Corporation ("UTC"), completed the spin-off of Carrier into a separate publicly traded company (the "Separation"). The Separation was completed through a pro-rata distribution (the "Distribution") of all of the outstanding common stock of the Company to UTC shareowners who held shares of UTC common stock as of the close of business on March 19, 2020.

(2) Basic and diluted earnings per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 are calculated using the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding for the period beginning after the Distribution date. Diluted earnings per share is computed by giving effect to all potentially dilutive stock awards that are outstanding. For periods prior to the Separation it was assumed that there were no dilutive equity instruments as there were no equity awards in Carrier common stock outstanding prior to the Separation.

Carrier Global Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet



(Unaudited)

As of December 31, (In millions) 2021

2020 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,987

$ 3,115 Accounts receivable, net 2,403

2,781 Contract assets, current 503

656 Inventories, net 1,970

1,629 Assets held for sale 3,168

— Other assets, current 376

343 Total current assets 11,407

8,524







Future income tax benefits 563

449 Fixed assets, net 1,826

1,810 Operating lease right-of-use assets 640

788 Intangible assets, net 509

1,037 Goodwill 9,349

10,139 Pension and post-retirement assets 43

554 Equity method investments 1,593

1,513 Other assets 242

279 Total Assets $ 26,172

$ 25,093







Liabilities and Equity





Accounts payable $ 2,334

$ 1,936 Accrued liabilities 2,561

2,471 Contract liabilities, current 415

512 Liabilities held for sale 1,134

— Current portion of long-term debt 183

191 Total current liabilities 6,627

5,110 Long-term debt 9,513

10,036 Future pension and post-retirement obligations 380

524 Future income tax obligations 354

479 Operating lease liabilities 527

642 Other long-term liabilities 1,677

1,724 Total Liabilities 19,078

18,515







Equity





Common stock, par value $0.01; 4,000,000,000 shares authorized; 873,064,219 and 867,829,119 shares issued; 863,039,097 and 867,829,119 outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 9

9 Treasury stock (529)

— Additional paid-in capital 5,411

5,345 Retained earnings 2,865

1,643 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (989)

(745) Non-controlling interest 327

326 Total Equity 7,094

6,578 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 26,172

$ 25,093

Carrier Global Corporation Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



For the Year Ended

December 31, (In millions) 2021

2020 Operating Activities





Net income from operations $ 1,701

$ 2,006 Adjustments to reconcile net income from operations to net cash flows from operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 338

336 Deferred income tax provision (74)

97 Stock-based compensation cost 92

77 Equity method investment net earnings (249)

(207) Impairment charge on minority-owned joint venture investments 2

72 (Gain) loss on sale of investments and businesses 2

(1,123) Changes in operating assets and liabilities





Accounts receivable, net (97)

49 Contract assets, current (47)

(9) Inventories, net (408)

(240) Other assets, current (11)

3 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 829

237 Contract liabilities, current 51

46 Defined benefit plan contributions (47)

(41) Distributions from equity method investments 159

169 Other operating activities, net (4)

220 Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities 2,237

1,692 Investing Activities





Capital expenditures (344)

(312) Investment in businesses, net of cash acquired (366)

— Proceeds on sale of investments 7

1,377 Settlement of derivative contracts, net 4

40 Other investing activities, net 7

1 Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities (692)

1,106 Financing Activities





(Decrease) increase in short-term borrowings, net 13

(23) Issuance of long-term debt 140

11,784 Repayment of long-term debt (704)

(1,911) Repurchases of common stock (527)

— Dividends paid on common stock (417)

(138) Dividends paid to non-controlling interest (42)

(48) Net transfers to UTC —

(10,359) Other financing activities, net (25)

14 Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities (1,562)

(681) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (16)

45 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, including cash classified in current assets held for sale (33)

2,162 Less: Change in cash balances classified as assets held for sale 60

— Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (93)

2,162 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 3,119

957 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period 3,026

3,119 Less: restricted cash 39

4 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,987

$ 3,115

Carrier Global Corporation Segment Net Sales and Operating Profit



(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended December 31,

For the Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 (In millions) Reported

Adjusted

Reported

Adjusted

Reported

Adjusted

Reported

Adjusted Net sales





























HVAC $ 2,730

$ 2,730

$ 2,336

$ 2,336

$ 11,390

$ 11,390

$ 9,478

$ 9,478 Refrigeration 1,090

1,090

949

949

4,127

4,127

3,333

3,333 Fire & Security 1,431

1,431

1,398

1,398

5,515

5,515

4,985

4,985 Segment sales 5,251

5,251

4,683

4,683

21,032

21,032

17,796

17,796 Eliminations and other (118)

(118)

(89)

(89)

(419)

(419)

(340)

(340) Net sales $ 5,133

$ 5,133

$ 4,594

$ 4,594

$ 20,613

$ 20,613

$ 17,456

$ 17,456































Operating profit





























HVAC $ 227

$ 242

$ 1,098

$ 231

$ 1,738

$ 1,776

$ 2,462

$ 1,430 Refrigeration 107

125

94

110

476

501

357

375 Fire & Security 182

199

158

186

662

730

584

628 Segment operating profit 516

566

1,350

527

2,876

3,007

3,403

2,433 Eliminations and other (23)

(23)

(62)

(33)

(96)

(79)

(184)

(73) General corporate expenses (30)

(26)

(43)

(41)

(135)

(124)

(136)

(128) Operating profit $ 463

$ 517

$ 1,245

$ 453

$ 2,645

$ 2,804

$ 3,083

$ 2,232































Operating margin



























HVAC 8.3%

8.9%

47.0%

9.9%

15.3%

15.6%

26.0%

15.1% Refrigeration 9.8%

11.5%

9.9%

11.6%

11.5%

12.1%

10.7%

11.3% Fire & Security 12.7%

13.9%

11.3%

13.3%

12.0%

13.2%

11.7%

12.6% Total Carrier 9.0%

10.1%

27.1%

9.9%

12.8%

13.6%

17.7%

12.8%

Carrier Global Corporation Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating Profit





(Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

December 31,

December 31, (In millions - Income (Expense)) 2021

2020

2021

2020 HVAC









Net sales $ 2,730

$ 2,336

$ 11,390

$ 9,478



















Operating profit $ 227

$ 1,098

$ 1,738

$ 2,462

Restructuring (15)

(4)

(33)

(7)

Impairment of joint venture investment —

—

—

(71)

Gain on sale of joint venture —

871

—

1,123

Charge resulting from litigation matter —

—

—

(11)

Separation costs —

—

—

(2)

Acquisition and other related costs —

—

(5)

—

Adjusted operating profit $ 242

$ 231

$ 1,776

$ 1,430

















Refrigeration















Net sales $ 1,090

$ 949

$ 4,127

$ 3,333



















Operating profit $ 107

$ 94

$ 476

$ 357

Restructuring (18)

(10)

(25)

(12)

Separation costs —

(6)

—

(6)

Adjusted operating profit $ 125

$ 110

$ 501

$ 375

















Fire & Security















Net sales $ 1,431

$ 1,398

$ 5,515

$ 4,985



















Operating profit $ 182

$ 158

$ 662

$ 584

Restructuring (3)

(15)

(26)

(28)

Separation costs —

(13)

—

(16)

Chubb transaction costs (14)

—

(42)

—

Adjusted operating profit $ 199

$ 186

$ 730

$ 628

















General Corporate Expenses and Eliminations and Other















Net sales $ (118)

$ (89)

$ (419)

$ (340)



















Operating profit $ (53)

$ (105)

$ (231)

$ (320)

Restructuring (1)

(1)

(5)

(2)

Separation costs (1)

(30)

(20)

(117)

Chubb transaction costs —

—

(1)

—

Other (2)

—

(2)

—

Adjusted operating profit $ (49)

$ (74)

$ (203)

$ (201)

















Carrier















Net sales $ 5,133

$ 4,594

$ 20,613

$ 17,456



















Operating profit $ 463

$ 1,245

$ 2,645

$ 3,083

Total restructuring costs (37)

(30)

(89)

(49)

Total non-recurring and non-operational items (17)

822

(70)

900

Adjusted operating profit $ 517

$ 453

$ 2,804

$ 2,232

Carrier Global Corporation Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results Net Income, Earnings Per Share, and Effective Tax Rate



(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 (In millions, except per share amounts) Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted

Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted Net sales $ 5,133

$ —

$ 5,133

$ 20,613

$ —

$ 20,613























Operating profit $ 463

54 a $ 517

$ 2,645

159 a $ 2,804 Operating margin 9.0%





10.1%

12.8%





13.6%























Income from operations before income taxes $ 405

54 a,b $ 459

$ 2,400

178 a,b $ 2,578 Income tax expense $ (73)

11 c $ (62)

$ (699)

171 c $ (528) Income tax rate 18.0%





13.5%

29.1%





20.5%























Net income attributable to common shareowners $ 324

$ 65

$ 389

$ 1,664

$ 349

$ 2,013























Summary of Adjustments:





















Restructuring costs



$ 37 a







$ 89 a

Separation costs



1 a







20 a

Acquisition and other related costs



2 a







7 a

Chubb transaction costs



14 a







43 a

Debt prepayment costs



— b







19 b

Total adjustments



$ 54









$ 178



























Tax effect on adjustments above



$ (10)









$ (29)



Tax specific adjustments



21









200



Total tax adjustments



$ 11 c







$ 171 c

























Shares outstanding - Diluted 888.5





888.5

890.3





890.3























Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.36





$ 0.44

$ 1.87





$ 2.26

Carrier Global Corporation Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results Net Income, Earnings Per Share, and Effective Tax Rate



(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 (In millions, except per share amounts) Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted

Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted Net sales $ 4,594

$ —

$ 4,594

$ 17,456

$ —

$ 17,456























Operating profit $ 1,245

(792) a $ 453

$ 3,083

(851) a $ 2,232 Operating margin 27.1%





9.9%

17.7%





12.8%























Income from operations before income taxes $ 1,176

(792) a,b $ 384

$ 2,855

(846) a,b $ 2,009 Income tax expense $ (289)

188 c $ (101)

$ (849)

326 c $ (523) Income tax rate 24.5%





26.3%

29.7%





26.0%























Net income attributable to common shareowners $ 884

$ (604)

$ 280

$ 1,982

$ (520)

$ 1,462























Summary of Adjustments:





















Restructuring costs



$ 30 a







$ 49 a

Gain on sale of joint venture



(871) a







(1,123) a

Impairment of equity method investment



— a







71 a

Charge resulting from litigation matter



— a







11 a

Separation costs



49 a







141 a

Debt issuance costs



— b







5 b

Total adjustments



$ (792)









$ (846)



























Tax effect on adjustments above



$ 188









$ 217



Tax specific adjustments



—









109



Total tax adjustments



$ 188 c







$ 326 c

























Shares outstanding - Diluted 888.4





888.4

880.2





880.2























Earnings per share - Diluted $ 1.00





$ 0.31

$ 2.25





$ 1.66

























Carrier Global Corporation Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results

Components of Changes in Net Sales

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Compared with Three Months Ended December 31, 2020



(Unaudited)

Factors Contributing to Total % change in Net Sales

Organic

FX

Translation

Acquisitions /

Divestitures, net

Other

Total HVAC 14%

—%

3%

—%

17% Refrigeration 17%

(2)%

—%

—%

15% Fire & Security 3%

(1)%

—%

—%

2% Consolidated 11%

(1)%

2%

—%

12%

Year Ended December 31, 2021 Compared with Year Ended December 31, 2020



(Unaudited)

Factors Contributing to Total % change in Net Sales

Organic

FX

Translation

Acquisitions /

Divestitures, net

Other

Total HVAC 17%

1%

2%

—%

20% Refrigeration 21%

3%

—%

—%

24% Fire & Security 7%

4%

—%

—%

11% Consolidated 15%

2%

1%

—%

18%

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation





(Unaudited)





Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY (In millions)

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2021

2021

2021

2021

2021 Net cash flows provided by operating activities

$ 47

$ 509

$ 937

$ 199

$ 1,692

$ 184

$ 561

$ 579

$ 913

$ 2,237 Less: Capital expenditures

48

46

57

161

312

53

79

74

138

344 Free cash flow

$ (1)

$ 463

$ 880

$ 38

$ 1,380

$ 131

$ 482

$ 505

$ 775

$ 1,893

Net Debt Reconciliation





(Unaudited)



As of December 31, (In millions)

2021

2020 (1) Long-term debt

$ 9,513

$ 10,036 Current portion of long-term debt

183

191 Less: Cash and cash equivalents

2,987

3,115 Net debt

$ 6,709

$ 7,112



(1) On April 1 and April 2, 2020, Carrier received cash contributions totaling $590 million from UTC related to the Separation, resulting in net debt of approximately $9.9 billion as of April 3, 2020.

