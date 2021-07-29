Carrier Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2021 and updated its full year outlook. Carrier is the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

"I am very pleased with our second quarter results. We delivered strong revenue growth over the second quarters of both 2020 and 2019. Our operational performance also enabled us to meet higher than expected customer demand," said Carrier Chairman & CEO David Gitlin. "We see secular trends supporting continued growth. We are making targeted organic and inorganic investments to further enhance our differentiation and deliver long-term value to customers and shareowners. Given our first half performance, healthy backlog, and improved expectations for the remainder of the year, we are again raising our full-year guidance for sales, adjusted EPS, adjusted operating margin and free cash flow."

Second Quarter 2021 Results

Carrier's second quarter sales of $5.4 billion were up 37% compared to the prior year and organic sales were up 31% over the same period. The strong sales performance was broad-based across all three segments, including growth in commercial HVAC, transport refrigeration, the Fire & Security segment and continued strength in North American residential HVAC. GAAP operating profit in the quarter of $783 million was up 77% from last year and adjusted operating profit of $821 million was up 72%. These results benefitted from higher volume and productivity that more than offset cost increases.

Net income was $487 million, and adjusted net income was $567 million. GAAP EPS was $0.55 while adjusted EPS was $0.64. Net cash flows provided by operating activities were $561 million and capital expenditures were $79 million, resulting in free cash flow of $482 million. The second quarter results include the results of Guangdong Giwee Group and its subsidiaries ("Giwee") following Carrier's acquisition of 70% of Giwee on June 1, 2021.

Updated Full-Year 2021 Outlook*

Carrier is announcing the following updated outlook for 2021:

Sales growth of 14% to 16%, up from 7% to 10%

Organic sales growth of 10% to 12%, up from 5% to 8%



Completed acquisitions to add approximately 1%



Currency translation to add approximately 3%, up from approximately 2%

Adjusted operating margin greater than 13.5%

Adjusted EPS of $2.10 to $2.20 , up from $1.95 to $2.05

to , up from to Free cash flow of about $1.9 billion , up from about $1.7 billion

, up from about Chubb is included in the full-year 2021 outlook

*Note: When the company provides expectations for organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating margin, incremental margins / earnings conversion, adjusted EPS and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures generally is not available without unreasonable effort. See "Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

Conference Call

Carrier will host a webcast of its earnings conference call today, Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET. To access the webcast, visit the Events & Presentations section of the Carrier Investor Relations site at ir.carrier.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations or to listen to the earnings call by phone, dial (877) 742-9091.

About Carrier

As the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, Carrier Global Corporation is committed to making the world safer, sustainable and more comfortable for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit www.corporate.carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Carrier Global Corporation ("Carrier") reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP").

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables attached to this release. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.

Organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating margin, incremental margins / earnings conversion, earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share ("EPS"), the adjusted effective tax rate, and net debt are non-GAAP financial measures.

Organic sales represents consolidated net sales (a GAAP measure), excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures completed in the preceding twelve months and other significant items of a nonoperational nature (hereinafter referred to as "other significant items"). Adjusted operating profit represents operating profit (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs and other significant items. Adjusted operating margin represents adjusted operating profit as a percentage of net sales (a GAAP measure). Incremental margins / earnings conversion represents the year-over-year change in adjusted operating profit divided by the year-over-year change in net sales. EBITDA represents net income attributable to common shareholders (a GAAP measure), adjusted for interest income and expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA, as calculated above, excluding non-service pension benefit, non-controlling interest in subsidiaries' earnings from operations, restructuring costs and other significant items. Adjusted net income represents net income attributable to common shareowners (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs and other significant items. Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs and other significant items. The adjusted effective tax rate represents the effective tax rate (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs and other significant items. Net debt represents long-term debt (a GAAP measure) less cash and cash equivalents. For the business segments, when applicable, adjustments of operating profit and operating margins represent operating profit, excluding restructuring and other significant items.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net cash flows provided by operating activities (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing Carrier's ability to fund its activities, including the financing of acquisitions, debt service, repurchases of Carrier's common stock and distribution of earnings to shareowners.

When we provide our expectations for organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating margin, incremental margins / earnings conversion, adjusted EPS, and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures (expected net sales, operating profit, operating margin, incremental operating margin, diluted EPS and net cash flows provided by operating activities) generally is not available without unreasonable effort due to potentially high variability, complexity and low visibility as to the items that would be excluded from the GAAP measure in the relevant future period, such as unusual gains and losses, the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, the impact and timing of potential acquisitions and divestitures, future restructuring costs, and other structural changes or their probable significance. The variability of the excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results.

Cautionary Statement

This communication contains statements which, to the extent they are not statements of historical or present fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "expectations," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "estimate," "project," "target," "anticipate," "will," "should," "see," "guidance," "outlook," "confident," "scenario" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance or the separation and distribution from United Technologies Corporation (the "Separation" and the "Distribution"), since renamed Raytheon Technologies Corporation. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flow, results of operations, uses of cash, share repurchases, tax rates and other measures of financial performance or potential future plans, strategies or transactions of Carrier, the estimated costs associated with the Separation, Carrier's plans with respect to our indebtedness and other statements that are not historical facts. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation: (1) the effect of economic conditions in the industries and markets in which Carrier and our businesses operate in the U.S. and globally and any changes therein, including financial market conditions, fluctuations in commodity prices, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, levels of end market demand in construction, the impact of weather conditions, pandemic health issues (including COVID-19 and its effects, among other things, on production and on global supply, demand and distribution as the outbreak continues and results in a prolonged period of travel, commercial and other restrictions and limitations), natural disasters and the financial condition of our customers and suppliers; (2) challenges in the development, production, delivery, support, performance and realization of the anticipated benefits of advanced technologies and new products and services; (3) future levels of indebtedness, capital spending and research and development spending; (4) future availability of credit and factors that may affect such availability, including credit market conditions and Carrier's capital structure and credit ratings; (5) the timing and scope of future repurchases of Carrier's common stock, including market conditions and the level of other investing activities and uses of cash; (6) delays and disruption in the delivery of materials and services from suppliers; (7) cost reduction efforts and restructuring costs and savings and other consequences thereof; (8) new business and investment opportunities; (9) risks resulting from being a smaller, less diversified company than prior to the Separation; (10) the outcome of legal proceedings, investigations and other contingencies; (11) the impact of pension plan assumptions on future cash contributions and earnings; (12) the impact of the negotiation of collective bargaining agreements and labor disputes; (13) the effect of changes in political conditions in the U.S. (including in connection with the Biden administration in Washington, D.C.) and other countries in which Carrier and our businesses operate, including the effect of changes in U.S. trade policies or the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union, on general market conditions, global trade policies and currency exchange rates in the near term and beyond; (14) the effect of changes (including potentially as a result of the Biden administration in Washington, D.C.) in tax, environmental, regulatory (including among other things import/export) and other laws and regulations in the U.S. and other countries in which we and our businesses operate; (15) the ability of Carrier to retain and hire key personnel; (16) the scope, nature, impact or timing of acquisition and divestiture activity, including among other things integration of acquired businesses into existing businesses and realization of synergies and opportunities for growth and innovation and incurrence of related costs; (17) the expected benefits of the Separation; (18) a determination by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service and other tax authorities that the Distribution or certain related transactions should be treated as taxable transactions; (19) risks associated with indebtedness, including that incurred as a result of financing transactions undertaken in connection with the Separation, as well as our ability to reduce indebtedness and the timing thereof; (20) the risk that dis-synergy costs, costs of restructuring transactions and other costs incurred in connection with the Separation will exceed Carrier's estimates; and (21) the impact of the Separation on Carrier's business and Carrier's resources, systems, procedures and controls, diversion of management's attention and the impact on relationships with customers, suppliers, employees and other business counterparties.

The above list of factors is not exhaustive or necessarily in order of importance. For additional information on identifying factors that may cause actual results to vary materially from those stated in forward-looking statements, see Carrier's reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the SEC from time to time. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Carrier assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Carrier Global Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations



(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30, (dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in millions) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Net sales:













Product sales $ 4,584



$ 3,275



$ 8,448



$ 6,422

Service sales 856



697



1,691



1,438

Total Net sales 5,440



3,972



10,139



7,860

Costs and expenses













Cost of products sold (3,235)



(2,343)



(5,959)



(4,580)

Cost of services sold (586)



(488)



(1,167)



(1,017)

Research and development (125)



(94)



(246)



(192)

Selling, general and administrative (813)



(637)



(1,556)



(1,329)

Total Costs and expenses (4,759)



(3,562)



(8,928)



(7,118)

Equity method investment net earnings 87



57



125



86

Other income (expense), net 15



(25)



18



(71)

Operating profit 783



442



1,354



757

Non-service pension (expense) benefit 19



14



37



31

Interest (expense) income, net (71)



(81)



(164)



(118)

Income from operations before income taxes 731



375



1,227



670

Income tax (expense) benefit (234)



(106)



(338)



(299)

Net income from operations 497



269



889



371

Less: Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries' earnings from operations 10



8



18



14

Net income attributable to common shareowners $ 487



$ 261



$ 871



$ 357

















Earnings per share (1), (2)













Basic $ 0.56



$ 0.30



$ 1.00



$ 0.41

Diluted $ 0.55



$ 0.30



$ 0.98



$ 0.41

Weighted average number of shares outstanding (2)













Basic 868.7



866.2



869.0



866.2

Diluted 890.9



870.9



890.4



870.9

















(1) On April 3, 2020, United Technologies Corporation, since renamed Raytheon Technologies Corporation ("UTC"), completed the spin-off of Carrier into a separate publicly traded company (the "Separation"). The Separation was completed through a pro-rata distribution (the "Distribution") of all of the outstanding common stock of the Company to UTC shareowners who held shares of UTC common stock as of the close of business on March 19, 2020.

(2) Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 are calculated using the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding for the period beginning after the Distribution date. Diluted earnings per share is computed by giving effect to all potentially dilutive stock awards that are outstanding. For periods prior to the Separation it was assumed that there were no dilutive equity instruments as there were no equity awards in Carrier common stock outstanding prior to the Separation.

Carrier Global Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet



(Unaudited)

As of (dollars in millions) June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,630



$ 3,115

Accounts receivable, net 3,128



2,781

Contract assets, current 695



656

Inventories, net 1,885



1,629

Other assets, current 416



343

Total current assets 8,754



8,524









Future income tax benefits 461



449

Fixed assets, net 1,837



1,810

Operating lease right-of-use assets 786



788

Intangible assets, net 1,071



1,037

Goodwill 10,279



10,139

Pension and post-retirement assets 635



554

Equity method investments 1,572



1,513

Other assets 343



279

Total Assets $ 25,738



$ 25,093









Liabilities and Equity





Accounts payable $ 2,362



$ 1,936

Accrued liabilities 2,541



2,471

Contract liabilities, current 576



512

Current portion of long-term debt 125



191

Total current liabilities 5,604



5,110









Long-term debt 9,600



10,036

Future pension and post-retirement obligations 511



524

Future income tax obligations 556



479

Operating lease liabilities 635



642

Other long-term liabilities 1,712



1,724

Total Liabilities 18,618



18,515









Equity





Common stock 9



9

Treasury stock (130)



—

Additional paid-in capital 5,366



5,345

Retained earnings 2,305



1,643

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (794)



(745)

Non-controlling interest 364



326

Total Equity 7,120



6,578

Total Liabilities and Equity $ 25,738



$ 25,093



Carrier Global Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows





(Unaudited)



For the Six Months Ended

June 30, (dollars in millions)

2021

2020 Operating Activities







Net income from operations

$ 889



$ 371

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

168



159

Deferred income tax provision

33



135

Stock-based compensation costs

40



35

Equity method investment net earnings

(125)



(86)

Distributions from equity method investments

42



49

Impairment charge on minority-owned joint venture investments

—



72

Changes in operating assets and liabilities







Accounts receivable, net

(288)



27

Contract assets, current

(41)



(140)

Inventories, net

(210)



(325)

Other assets, current

(27)



32

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

368



152

Contract liabilities, current

42



37

Defined benefit plan contributions

(27)



(27)

Other operating activities, net

(119)



65

Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities

745



556

Investing Activities







Capital expenditures

(132)



(94)

Investments in businesses, net of cash acquired

(167)



—

Disposition of businesses

1



—

Settlement of derivative contracts, net

(6)



(23)

Other investing activities, net

3



14

Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities

(301)



(103)

Financing Activities







Increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings, net

(13)



(17)

Issuance of long-term debt

74



11,734

Repayment of long-term debt

(605)



(36)

Repurchases of common stock

(130)



—

Dividends paid on common stock

(209)



—

Dividends paid to non-controlling interest

(30)



(8)

Net transfers to UTC

—



(10,359)

Other financing activities, net

15



1

Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities

(898)



1,315

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(2)



(17)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(456)



1,751

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

3,120



957

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

2,664



2,708

Less: restricted cash

34



4

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 2,630



$ 2,704



Carrier Global Corporation Segment Net Sales and Operating Profit Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP)



(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 (In millions) Reported

Adjusted

Reported

Adjusted

Reported

Adjusted

Reported

Adjusted Net sales





























HVAC $ 3,120



$ 3,120



$ 2,291



$ 2,291



$ 5,606



$ 5,606



$ 4,250



$ 4,250

Refrigeration 1,021



1,021



700



700



2,026



2,026



1,508



1,508

Fire & Security 1,403



1,403



1,057



1,057



2,707



2,707



2,263



2,263

Segment sales 5,544



5,544



4,048



4,048



10,339



10,339



8,021



8,021

Eliminations and other (104)



(104)



(76)



(76)



(200)



(200)



(161)



(161)

Net sales $ 5,440



$ 5,440



$ 3,972



$ 3,972



$ 10,139



$ 10,139



$ 7,860



$ 7,860

































Operating profit





























HVAC $ 573



$ 582

$ 358



$ 359



$ 938



$ 951



$ 525



$ 601

Refrigeration 123



126

61



64



250



255



160



163

Fire & Security 148



169

106



112



298



333



226



238

Segment operating profit 844



877

525



535



1,486



1,539



911



1,002

Eliminations and other (23)



(21)

(56)



(36)



(63)



(46)



(91)



(31)

General corporate expenses (38)



(35)

(27)



(23)



(69)



(64)



(63)



(59)

Operating profit $ 783



$ 821

$ 442



$ 476



$ 1,354



$ 1,429



$ 757



$ 912

































Operating margin



























HVAC 18.4 %

18.7 %

15.6 %

15.7 %

16.7 %

17.0 %

12.4 %

14.1 % Refrigeration 12.0 %

12.3 %

8.7 %

9.1 %

12.3 %

12.6 %

10.6 %

10.8 % Fire & Security 10.5 %

12.0 %

10.0 %

10.6 %

11.0 %

12.3 %

10.0 %

10.5 % Total Carrier 14.4 %

15.1 %

11.1 %

12.0 %

13.4 %

14.1 %

9.6 %

11.6 %

Carrier Global Corporation Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating Profit





(Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,

(dollars in millions - Income (Expense)) 2021

2020

2021

2020

HVAC











Net sales $ 3,120



$ 2,291



$ 5,606



$ 4,250

























Operating profit $ 573



$ 358



$ 938



$ 525





Restructuring (7)



(1)



(11)



(3)





Impairment of joint venture investment —



—



—



(71)





Separation costs —



—



—



(2)





Giwee acquisition-related costs (2)



—



(2)



—





Adjusted operating profit $ 582



$ 359



$ 951



$ 601























Refrigeration

















Net sales $ 1,021



$ 700



$ 2,026



$ 1,508

























Operating profit $ 123



$ 61



$ 250



$ 160





Restructuring (3)



(3)



(5)



(3)





Adjusted operating profit $ 126



$ 64



$ 255



$ 163























Fire & Security

















Net sales $ 1,403



$ 1,057



$ 2,707



$ 2,263

























Operating profit $ 148



$ 106



$ 298



$ 226





Restructuring (9)



(6)



(20)



(9)





Separation costs —



—



—



(3)





Chubb transaction costs (12)



—



(15)



—





Adjusted operating profit $ 169



$ 112



$ 333



$ 238























General Corporate Expenses and Eliminations and Other

















Net sales $ (104)



$ (76)



$ (200)



$ (161)

























Operating profit $ (61)



$ (83)



$ (132)



$ (154)





Restructuring (2)



(1)



(3)



(1)





Separation costs (3)



(23)



(19)



(63)





Adjusted operating profit $ (56)



$ (59)



$ (110)



$ (90)























Carrier

















Net sales $ 5,440



$ 3,972



$ 10,139



$ 7,860

























Operating profit $ 783



$ 442

$ 1,354



$ 757





Total restructuring costs (21)



(11)



(39)



(16)





Total non-recurring and non-operational items (17)



(23)



(36)



(139)





Adjusted operating profit $ 821



$ 476



$ 1,429



$ 912





Carrier Global Corporation Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results Net Income, Earnings Per Share, and Effective Tax Rate



(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (In millions) Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted

Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted Net sales $ 5,440



$ —



$ 5,440



$ 10,139



$ —



$ 10,139

























Operating profit 783



38

a 821



1,354



75

a 1,429

Operating margin 14.4 %





15.1 %

13.4 %





14.1 %























Income from operations before

income taxes 731



38

a,b 769



1,227



94

a,b 1,321

Income tax expense (234)



42

c (192)



(338)



29

c (309)

Income tax rate 32.0 %





25.0 %

27.5 %





23.4 %























Net income attributable to

common shareowners $ 487



$ 80



$ 567



$ 871



$ 123



$ 994

























Summary of Adjustments:





















Restructuring costs



$ 21

a







$ 39

a

Separation costs



3

a







19

a

Debt prepayment costs



—

b







19

b

Giwee acquisition-related costs



2

a







2

a

Chubb transaction costs



12

a







15

a

Total adjustments



$ 38











$ 94





























Tax effect on adjustments above



$ (1)











$ (14)





Tax specific adjustments



43











43





Total tax adjustments



$ 42

c







$ 29

c

























Shares outstanding - Diluted 890.9







890.9



890.4







890.4

























Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.55







$ 0.64



$ 0.98







$ 1.12



Carrier Global Corporation Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results Net Income, Earnings Per Share, and Effective Tax Rate



(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 (In millions) Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted

Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted Net sales $ 3,972



$ —



$ 3,972



$ 7,860



$ —



$ 7,860

























Operating profit 442



34

a 476



757



155

a 912

Operating margin 11.1 %





12.0 %

9.6 %





11.6 %























Income from operations before

income taxes 375



34

a,b 409



670



160

a,b 830

Income tax expense (106)



(9)

c (115)



(299)



75

c (224)

Income tax rate 28.2 %





28.0 %

44.6 %





27.0 %























Net income attributable to

common shareowners $ 261



$ 25



$ 286



$ 357



$ 235



$ 592

























Summary of Adjustments:





















Restructuring costs



$ 11

a







$ 16

a

Impairment of equity method

investment



—

a







71

a

Separation costs



23

a







68

a

Debt issuance costs



—

b







5

b

Total adjustments



$ 34











$ 160





























Tax effect on adjustments above



$ (9)











$ (22)





Tax specific adjustments



—











97





Total tax adjustments



$ (9)

c







$ 75

c

























Shares outstanding - Diluted 870.9







870.9



870.9







870.9

























Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.30







$ 0.33



$ 0.41







$ 0.68



























Carrier Global Corporation Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results

Components of Changes in Net Sales

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Compared with Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

(Unaudited)

Factors Contributing to Total % change in Net Sales

Organic

FX

Translation

Acquisitions /

Divestitures, net

Other

Total HVAC 32 %

3 %

1 %

— %

36 % Refrigeration 38 %

8 %

— %

— %

46 % Fire & Security 25 %

8 %

— %

— %

33 % Consolidated 31 %

5 %

1 %

— %

37 %





















Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Compared with Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

(Unaudited)

Factors Contributing to Total % change in Net Sales

Organic

FX

Translation

Acquisitions /

Divestitures, net

Other

Total HVAC 28 %

3 %

1 %

— %

32 % Refrigeration 28 %

6 %

— %

— %

34 % Fire & Security 13 %

7 %

— %

— %

20 % Consolidated 24 %

5 %

— %

— %

29 %

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation





(Unaudited)



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

Q2 (dollars in millions)

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2021

2021 Net cash flows provided by operating activities

$ 47



$ 509



$ 937



$ 199



$ 1,692



$ 184



$ 561

Less: Capital expenditures

48



46



57



161



312



53



79

Free cash flow

$ (1)



$ 463



$ 880



$ 38



$ 1,380



$ 131



$ 482



Net Debt Reconciliation





(Unaudited)



As of (dollars in millions)

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 Long-term debt

$ 9,600



$ 10,036

Current portion of long-term debt

125



191

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

2,630



3,115

Net debt

$ 7,095



$ 7,112



