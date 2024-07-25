Carrier Reports Strong Second Quarter 2024 Results

Carrier Global Corporation

Jul 25, 2024, 06:30 ET

  • Net sales of $6.7 billion up 12% versus second quarter 2023; organic sales up 2%
  • GAAP EPS of $2.55 up significantly and adjusted EPS of $0.87 up double-digits
  • GAAP operating margin expanded significantly year over year; adjusted operating margin expanded 200 bps
  • Reaffirming full year 2024 adjusted EPS guidance range
  • Closed two of four business exit transactions; remaining two on-track
  • Expect to repurchase about $1 billion worth of shares in the second half of 2024

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, today reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2024 and reaffirmed its full year earnings guidance.

"Carrier delivered another quarter of strong financial performance, while making great progress with our portfolio transformation," said Carrier Chairman & CEO David Gitlin. "We delivered solid sales and roughly 30% orders growth as we continue to outperform in our markets. Our strong operational execution drove 200 basis points of adjusted operating margin expansion and double-digit adjusted earnings growth. Year-to-date, we also closed on two of our four business exits, and the remaining two continue to track well. The proceeds from the exits, combined with our strong free cash flow performance, have enabled us to reduce net debt by about $5 billion in the quarter and we now plan to repurchase about $1 billion of shares in the second half of 2024."

Second Quarter 2024 Results

Carrier's second quarter sales of $6.7 billion were up 12% compared to the prior year including 2% organic growth and approximately 12% contribution from the acquisition of Viessmann Climate Solutions offset by about 2% from divestitures. Foreign currency translation had a 1% negative impact on sales. Organic sales in the HVAC segment were up 2%. HVAC sales in the Americas were up mid-single digits driven by continued strength in Commercial and Light Commercial businesses both of which were up double-digits. North America Residential HVAC sales were up about mid-single digits. HVAC organic sales in EMEA were up low-single-digits with Commercial HVAC up mid-teens, offsetting a decline in EMEA Residential and Light Commercial HVAC. These organic figures exclude the contribution of Viessmann Climate Solutions which was down almost 30% year-over-year in the quarter, roughly one third of which was driven by lower solar PV sales.  HVAC sales in Asia Pacific were down high-single-digits with declines driven by residential light commercial in China, partially offset by Southeast Asia which was up double-digits. Refrigeration sales were up 1% organically driven by over 30% growth in container, mostly offset by North America truck and trailer and commercial refrigeration. Fire and Security showed broad-based growth and sales were up 3% organically in the quarter. The residential and commercial fire organic sales, the last of our four business exits, were up mid-single digits. 

GAAP operating profit in the quarter of $3.7 billion was up over 650% from last year primarily due to the gain on the sale of Access Solutions and the addition of Viessmann Climate Solutions. Adjusted operating profit of $1.2 billion was up 26%, mostly driven by the addition of Viessmann Climate Solutions.

Net income was $2.3 billion and adjusted net income was $793 million. GAAP EPS was $2.55 and adjusted EPS was $0.87. Net cash flows generated from operating activities were $660 million and capital expenditures were $111 million, resulting in free cash flow of $549 million. During the second-quarter, Carrier received $5.0 billion in cash proceeds from the sale of Access Solutions, redeemed $1.0 billion of its long-term notes, and repaid €2.3 billion of its term-loans.

Full-Year 2024 Guidance**

Carrier updated the following guidance for 2024, which now includes Commercial Refrigeration for nine-months.

Current Guidance

Prior Guidance



Sales

~$25.5B

Organic* up MSD

FX (1%)

Acquisitions +16%

Divestitures (5%)

~$26B

Organic* up MSD

FX (0%)

Acquisitions +18%

Divestitures (6%)

Adjusted Operating
Margin*

~15.5%

 

~15.5%

Adjusted EPS*

$2.80 - $2.90

 

$2.80 - $2.90

Free Cash Flow*

~$0.4B

Includes ~$2B of expected tax payments
on the gains from the announced
business exits, restructuring, and
transaction-related costs

~$0.4B

Includes ~$2B of expected tax payments
on the gains from the announced
business exits, restructuring, and
transaction-related costs

*Note: When the company provides expectations for organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EPS and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures generally is not available without unreasonable effort. See "Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

**As of July 25, 2024

Cautionary Statement
This communication contains statements which, to the extent they are not statements of historical or present fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for Carrier's future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "expectations," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "estimate," "project," "target," "anticipate," "will," "should," "see," "guidance," "outlook," "confident," "scenario" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flow, results of operations, uses of cash, share repurchases, tax rates and other measures of financial performance or potential future plans, strategies or transactions of Carrier, our portfolio transformation and the use of the anticipated proceeds thereof, potential future investments, Carrier's plans with respect to its indebtedness and other statements that are not historical facts. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For additional information on identifying factors that may cause actual results to vary materially from those stated in forward-looking statements, see Carrier's reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Carrier assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

About Carrier
Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, is committed to creating solutions that matter for people and our planet for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit corporate.carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA, NON-GAAP MEASURES AND DEFINITIONS

Following are tables that present selected financial data of Carrier Global Corporation ("Carrier"). Also included are reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures.

Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Carrier Global Corporation ("Carrier") reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this Appendix. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.

Organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating margin, incremental margins / earnings conversion, earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share ("EPS"), adjusted interest expense, net, adjusted effective tax rate and net debt are non-GAAP financial measures.

Organic sales represents consolidated net sales (a GAAP measure), excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures completed in the preceding twelve months and other significant items of a nonoperational nature (hereinafter referred to as "other significant items"). Adjusted operating profit represents operating profit (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, amortization of acquired intangibles and other significant items. Adjusted operating margin represents adjusted operating profit as a percentage of net sales (a GAAP measure). Incremental margins / earnings conversion represents the year-over-year change in adjusted operating profit divided by the year-over-year change in net sales. EBITDA represents net income attributable to common shareholders (a GAAP measure), adjusted for interest income and expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA, as calculated above, excluding non-service pension benefit, non-controlling interest in subsidiaries' earnings from operations, restructuring costs and other significant items. Adjusted net income represents net income attributable to common shareowners (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, amortization of acquired intangibles and other significant items. Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, amortization of acquired intangibles and other significant items. Adjusted interest expense, net represents interest expense (a GAAP measure) and interest income (a GAAP measure), net excluding other significant items. The adjusted effective tax rate represents the effective tax rate (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, amortization of acquired intangibles and other significant items. Net debt represents long-term debt (a GAAP measure) less cash and cash equivalents (a GAAP measure). For the business segments, when applicable, adjustments of operating profit and operating margins represent operating profit, excluding restructuring, amortization of acquired intangibles and other significant items.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net cash flows provided by operating activities (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing Carrier's ability to fund its activities, including the financing of acquisitions, debt service, repurchases of Carrier's common stock and distribution of earnings to shareowners.

Orders are contractual commitments with customers to provide specified goods or services for an agreed upon price and may not be subject to penalty if cancelled.

When we provide our expectations for organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating margin, adjusted interest expense, net, adjusted effective tax rate, incremental margins/earnings conversion, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures (expected net sales, operating profit, operating margin, interest expense, effective tax rate, incremental operating margin, net income attributable to common shareowners, diluted EPS and net cash flows provided by operating activities) generally is not available without unreasonable effort due to potentially high variability, complexity and low visibility as to the items that would be excluded from the GAAP measure in the relevant future period, such as unusual gains and losses, the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, the impact and timing of potential acquisitions and divestitures, future restructuring costs, and other structural changes or their probable significance. The variability of the excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results.

Carrier Global Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations





(Unaudited)


 Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended 
June 30,

(In millions, except per share amounts)

2024

2023

2024

2023

Net sales







Product sales

$         6,004

$         5,355

$       11,546

$       10,041

Service sales

685

637

1,325

1,224

Total Net sales

6,689

5,992

12,871

11,265

Costs and expenses







Cost of products sold

(4,296)

(3,769)

(8,294)

(7,227)

Cost of services sold

(515)

(468)

(994)

(905)

Research and development

(187)

(151)

(411)

(290)

Selling, general and administrative

(975)

(784)

(1,960)

(1,505)

Total Costs and expenses

(5,973)

(5,172)

(11,659)

(9,927)

Equity method investment net earnings

90

52

121

96

Other income (expense), net

2,885

(383)

2,858

(390)

Operating profit

3,691

489

4,191

1,044

Non-service pension (expense) benefit

(1)


(1)

Interest (expense) income, net

(166)

(67)

(331)

(113)

Income from operations before income taxes

3,524

422

3,859

931

Income tax (expense) benefit

(1,155)

(189)

(1,201)

(311)

Net income from operations

2,369

233

2,658

620

Less: Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries' earnings from operations

32

34

52

48

Net income attributable to common shareowners

$         2,337

$            199

$         2,606

$            572









Earnings per share







Basic

$           2.59

$           0.24

$           2.90

$           0.68

Diluted

$           2.55

$           0.23

$           2.85

$           0.67

Weighted-average number of shares outstanding









Basic

902.4

836.0

900.2

835.5

Diluted

915.3

850.9

913.6

851.5

Carrier Global Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet





(Unaudited)

(In millions)

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

Assets



Cash and cash equivalents

$                   2,919

$                    10,015

Accounts receivable, net

3,187

2,481

Contract assets

333

306

Inventories, net

3,045

2,217

Assets held for sale

1,601

3,314

Other current assets

488

447

Total current assets

11,573

18,780

Future income tax benefits

939

739

Fixed assets, net

3,117

2,293

Operating lease right-of-use assets

635

491

Intangible assets, net

7,048

1,028

Goodwill

15,245

7,989

Pension and post-retirement assets

81

32

Equity method investments

1,221

1,140

Other assets

565

330

Total Assets

$                 40,424

$                    32,822





Liabilities and Equity



Accounts payable

$                   3,181

$                      2,742

Accrued liabilities

4,262

2,811

Contract liabilities

493

425

Liabilities held for sale

687

862

Current portion of long-term debt

2,080

51

Total current liabilities

10,703

6,891

Long-term debt

11,242

14,242

Future pension and post-retirement obligations

247

155

Future income tax obligations

2,184

535

Operating lease liabilities

501

391

Other long-term liabilities

1,468

1,603

Total Liabilities

26,345

23,817





Equity



Common stock

9

9

Treasury stock

(1,972)

(1,972)

Additional paid-in capital

8,563

5,535

Retained earnings

8,854

6,591

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,686)

(1,486)

Non-controlling interest

311

328

Total Equity

14,079

9,005

Total Liabilities and Equity

$                 40,424

$                    32,822

Carrier Global Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows



Six Months Ended 
June 30,

(In millions)

2024

2023

Operating Activities



Net income from operations

$         2,658

$            620

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization

625

273

Deferred income tax provision

(338)

(110)

Stock-based compensation costs

48

40

Equity method investment net earnings

(121)

(96)

(Gain) loss on sale of investments / deconsolidation

(2,881)

276

Changes in operating assets and liabilities



Accounts receivable, net

(286)

(406)

Contract assets

(62)

(40)

Inventories, net

(2)

(59)

Other current assets

(52)

(105)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

1,118

120

Contract liabilities

(19)

37

Distributions from equity method investments

12

10

Other operating activities, net


(56)

Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities

700

504





Investing Activities





Capital expenditures

(215)

(144)

Investment in businesses, net of cash acquired

(10,779)

(56)

Dispositions of businesses

4,877

36

Settlement of derivative contracts, net

(185)

(14)

Kidde-Fenwal, Inc. deconsolidation


(134)

Other investing activities, net

29

16

Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities

(6,273)

(296)





Financing Activities



Increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings, net


(19)

Issuance of long-term debt

2,555

6

Repayment of long-term debt

(3,542)

(12)

Repurchases of common stock


(62)

Dividends paid on common stock

(330)

(309)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interest

(67)

(41)

Other financing activities, net

(22)

(69)

Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities

(1,406)

(506)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(82)

(13)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, including cash classified
in current assets held for sale

(7,061)

(311)

Less: Change in cash balances classified as assets held for sale

34

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(7,095)

(311)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

10,017

3,527

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

2,922

3,216

Less: restricted cash

3

7

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$         2,919

$         3,209

Carrier Global Corporation

Segment Net Sales and Operating Profit



(Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(In millions)

Reported

Adjusted

Reported

Adjusted

Reported

Adjusted

Reported

Adjusted

Net sales














HVAC

$    4,970

$    4,970

$    4,216

$    4,216

$    9,511

$    9,511

$    7,838

$    7,838

Refrigeration

973

973

972

972

1,857

1,857

1,870

1,870

Fire & Security

871

871

932

932

1,758

1,758

1,801

1,801

Segment sales

6,814

6,814

6,120

6,120

13,126

13,126

11,509

11,509

Eliminations and other

(125)

(125)

(128)

(128)

(255)

(255)

(244)

(244)

Net sales

$    6,689

$    6,689

$    5,992

$    5,992

$  12,871

$  12,871

$  11,265

$  11,265
















Operating profit














HVAC

$       687

$       991

$       742

$       791

$    1,116

$    1,711

$    1,177

$    1,281

Refrigeration

113

118

112

119

210

217

220

230

Fire & Security

3,001

155

(157)

137

3,154

319

(64)

245

Segment operating profit

3,801

1,264

697

1,047

4,480

2,247

1,333

1,756

Eliminations and other

(23)

(20)

(146)

(35)

(98)

(54)

(184)

(71)

General corporate expenses

(87)

(31)

(62)

(48)

(191)

(53)

(105)

(79)

Operating profit

$    3,691

$    1,213

$       489

$       964

$    4,191

$    2,140

$    1,044

$    1,606
















Operating  margin













HVAC

13.8 %

19.9 %

17.6 %

18.8 %

11.7 %

18.0 %

15.0 %

16.3 %

Refrigeration

11.6 %

12.1 %

11.5 %

12.2 %

11.3 %

11.7 %

11.8 %

12.3 %

Fire & Security

344.5 %

17.8 %

(16.8) %

14.7 %

179.4 %

18.1 %

(3.6) %

13.6 %

Total Carrier

55.2 %

18.1 %

8.2 %

16.1 %

32.6 %

16.6 %

9.3 %

14.3 %

Carrier Global Corporation

Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

Operating Profit


(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

(In millions)

HVAC

Refrigeration

Fire &
Security

Eliminations
and Other

General
Corporate
Expenses

Carrier

Net sales

$      4,970

$            973

$         871

$            (125)

$                —

$      6,689












Segment operating profit

$         687

$            113

$      3,001

$              (23)

$              (87)

$      3,691

Reported operating margin

13.8 %

11.6 %

344.5 %




55.2 %












Adjustments to segment operating profit:










Restructuring costs

$           25

$                1

$             3

$                  3

$                —

$           32

Amortization of acquired intangibles

170





170

Acquisition step-up amortization (1)

109





109

Acquisition/divestiture-related costs


4

32


56

92

Access Solutions gain



(2,881)



(2,881)

Total adjustments to operating profit

$         304

$                5

$    (2,846)

$                  3

$                56

$    (2,478)












Adjusted operating profit

$         991

$            118

$         155

$              (20)

$              (31)

$      1,213

Adjusted operating margin

19.9 %

12.1 %

17.8 %




18.1 %


(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

(In millions)

HVAC

Refrigeration

Fire &
Security

Eliminations
and Other

General
Corporate
Expenses

Carrier

Net sales

$      4,216

$            972

$         932

$            (128)

$                —

$       5,992












Segment operating profit

$         742

$            112

$       (157)

$            (146)

$              (62)

$          489

Reported operating margin

17.6 %

11.5 %

(16.8) %




8.2 %












Adjustments to segment operating profit:










Restructuring costs

$             3

$                7

$           (1)

$                —

$                —

$              9

Amortization of acquired intangibles

36


2



38

Acquisition step-up amortization (1)

10





10

Acquisition/divestiture-related costs





14

14

Viessmann-related hedges




111


111

KFI deconsolidation



293



293

Total adjustments to operating profit

$           49

$                7

$         294

$              111

$                14

$          475












Adjusted operating profit

$         791

$            119

$         137

$              (35)

$              (48)

$          964

Adjusted operating margin

18.8 %

12.2 %

14.7 %




16.1 %

(1) Amortization of the step-up to fair value of acquired inventory and backlog.

Carrier Global Corporation

Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

Operating Profit


(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

(In millions)

HVAC

Refrigeration

Fire &
Security

Eliminations
and Other

General
Corporate
Expenses

Carrier

Net sales

$      9,511

$         1,857

$      1,758

$            (255)

$                —

$    12,871












Segment operating profit

$      1,116

$            210

$      3,154

$              (98)

$            (191)

$      4,191

Reported operating margin

11.7 %

11.3 %

179.4 %




32.6 %












Adjustments to segment operating profit:










Restructuring costs

$           32

$                1

$           10

$                  4

$                —

$           47

Amortization of acquired intangibles

342





342

Acquisition step-up amortization (1)

220





220

Acquisition/divestiture-related costs

1

6

36


138

181

Viessmann-related hedges




86


86

Gain on liability adjustment (2)




(46)


(46)

Access Solutions gain



(2,881)



(2,881)

Total adjustments to operating profit

$         595

$                7

$    (2,835)

$                44

$              138

$    (2,051)












Adjusted operating profit

$      1,711

$            217

$         319

$              (54)

$              (53)

$      2,140

Adjusted operating margin

18.0 %

11.7 %

18.1 %




16.6 %


(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

(In millions)

HVAC

Refrigeration

Fire &
Security

Eliminations
and Other

General
Corporate
Expenses

Carrier

Net sales

$      7,838

$         1,870

$      1,801

$            (244)

$                —

$     11,265












Segment operating profit

$      1,177

$            220

$         (64)

$            (184)

$            (105)

$       1,044

Reported operating margin

15.0 %

11.8 %

(3.6) %




9.3 %












Adjustments to segment operating profit:










Restructuring costs

$             2

$              10

$           12

$                  2

$                —

$            26

Amortization of acquired intangibles

73


4



77

Acquisition step-up amortization (1)

21





21

Acquisition/divestiture-related costs





26

26

Viessmann-related hedges




111


111

TCC acquisition-related gain (3)

8





8

KFI deconsolidation



293



293

Total adjustments to operating profit

$         104

$              10

$         309

$              113

$                26

$          562












Adjusted operating profit

$      1,281

$            230

$         245

$              (71)

$              (79)

$       1,606

Adjusted operating margin

16.3 %

12.3 %

13.6 %




14.3 %

(1) Amortization of the step-up to fair value of acquired inventory and backlog.

(2) Gain associated with an adjustment to our tax-related liability owed to UTC.

(3)  The carrying value of our previously held TCC equity investments were recognized at fair value and subsequently adjusted.

Carrier Global Corporation

Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results

Net Income, Earnings Per Share and Effective Tax Rate


(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

(In millions, except per share amounts)

Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted

Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted

Net sales

$       6,689

$              —

$       6,689

$  12,871

$              —

$ 12,871












Operating profit

$       3,691

(2,478)

a

$       1,213

$    4,191

(2,051)

a

$   2,140

Operating margin

55.2 %


18.1 %

32.6 %


16.6 %












Income from operations before income
taxes

$       3,524

(2,466)

a,b

$       1,058

$    3,859

(2,039)

a,b

$   1,820

Income tax expense

$     (1,155)

922

c

$        (233)

$  (1,201)

791

c

$    (410)

Effective tax rate

32.8 %


22.0 %

31.1 %


22.5 %












Net income attributable to common
shareowners

$       2,337

$       (1,544)

$          793

$    2,606

$       (1,248)

$   1,358












Summary of Adjustments:










Restructuring costs

$              32

a



$              47

a

Amortization of acquired intangibles

170

a



342

a

Acquisition step-up amortization (1)

109

a



220

a

Acquisition/divestiture-related costs

92

a



181

a

Access Solutions gain

(2,881)

a



(2,881)

a

Viessmann-related hedges

a



86

a

Gain on liability adjustment (2)

a



(46)

a

Debt prepayment costs

12

b



12

b

Total adjustments

$       (2,466)




$       (2,039)













Tax effect on adjustments above

$            976




$            880

Tax specific adjustments

(54)




(89)

Total tax adjustments

$            922

c



$            791

c












Shares outstanding - Diluted

915.3


915.3

913.6


913.6












Earnings per share - Diluted

$         2.55


$         0.87

$      2.85


$     1.49

(1) Amortization of the step-up to fair value of acquired inventory and backlog.

(2) Gain associated with an adjustment to our tax-related liability owed to UTC.

Carrier Global Corporation

Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results

Net Income, Earnings Per Share and Effective Tax Rate


(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

(In millions, except per share amounts)

Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted

Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted

Net sales

$    5,992

$                —

$       5,992

$  11,265

$                —

$   11,265












Operating profit

$       489

475

a

$          964

$    1,044

562

a

$     1,606

Operating margin

8.2 %


16.1 %

9.3 %


14.3 %












Income from operations before income
taxes

$       422

496

a,b

$          918

$       931

583

a,b

$     1,514

Income tax expense

$     (189)

(25)

c

$        (214)

$     (311)

(43)

c

$      (354)

Effective tax rate

44.8 %


23.3 %

33.4 %


23.4 %












Net income attributable to common
shareowners

$       199

$              471

$          670

$       572

$              540

$     1,112












Summary of Adjustments:










Restructuring costs

$                  9

a



$                26

a

Amortization of acquired intangibles

38

a



77

a

Acquisition step-up amortization (1)

10

a



21

a

Acquisition/divestiture-related costs

14

a



26

a

Viessmann-related hedges

111

a



111

a

TCC acquisition-related gain (2)

a



8

a

KFI deconsolidation

293

a



293

a

Bridge loan financing costs

21

b



21

b

Total adjustments

$              496




$              583













Tax effect on adjustments above

$              (25)




$              (43)

Total tax adjustments

$              (25)

c



$              (43)

c












Shares outstanding - Diluted

850.9


850.9

851.5


851.5












Earnings per share - Diluted

$      0.23


$         0.79

$      0.67


$       1.31

(1) Amortization of the step-up to fair value of acquired inventory and backlog.

(2) The carrying value of our previously held TCC equity investments were recognized at fair value at the TCC acquisition date.

Carrier Global Corporation

Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results

Components of Changes in Net Sales

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Compared with Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

(Unaudited)

Factors Contributing to Total % change in Net Sales

Organic

FX
Translation

Acquisitions /
Divestitures, net

Other

Total

HVAC

2 %

(1) %

17 %

— %

18 %

Refrigeration

1 %

(1) %

— %

— %

— %

Fire & Security

3 %

— %

(10) %

— %

(7) %

Consolidated

2 %

(1) %

11 %

— %

12 %










Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Compared with Six Months Ended June 30, 2023


(Unaudited)

Factors Contributing to Total % change in Net Sales

Organic

FX
Translation

Acquisitions /
Divestitures, net

Other

Total

HVAC

2 %

(1) %

20 %

— %

21 %

Refrigeration

(1) %

— %

— %

— %

(1) %

Fire & Security

5 %

— %

(7) %

— %

(2) %

Consolidated

2 %

(1) %

13 %

— %

14 %

Historical Amounts of Amortization of Acquired Intangibles





(Unaudited)


Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

Q2

(In millions)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2023

2024

2024

HVAC

$           37

$           36

$           35

$           35

$         143

$         172

$         170

Fire & Security

2

2

2


6


Total Carrier

39

38

37

35

149

172

170

Associated tax effect

(12)

(11)

(11)

(11)

(45)

(46)

(42)

Net impact to adjusted results

$           27

$           27

$           26

$           24

$         104

$         126

$         128

 Free Cash Flow Reconciliation



(Unaudited)


Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

Q2

(In millions)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2023

2024

2024

Net cash flows provided by (used in)
operating activities

$         120

$         384

$      1,041

$      1,062

$      2,607

$           40

$         660

Less: Capital expenditures

70

74

92

233

469

104

111

Free cash flow

$           50

$         310

$         949

$         829

$      2,138

$         (64)

$         549

Net Debt Reconciliation





(Unaudited)

(In millions)

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

Long-term debt

$                     11,270

$                     14,242

Current portion of long-term debt

2,052

51

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

2,919

10,015

Net debt

$                     10,403

$                       4,278

SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation

