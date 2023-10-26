Carrier Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Net sales up 5% versus third quarter 2022; organic sales up 3%

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, today reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2023 and raised its full year adjusted operating margin and adjusted EPS guidance.

"Carrier continues to perform while transforming, delivering another strong quarter highlighted by an over 400 basis points increase in gross margins and solid cash flow growth," said Carrier Chairman & CEO David Gitlin. "Traction with our digitally enabled life-cycle solutions continues to build as we delivered another quarter of double-digit aftermarket growth. We are again raising our full year guidance for adjusted operating margin and adjusted EPS. We remain on track to complete the transformational combination with Viessmann Climate Solutions in early January 2024, and we are pleased with the interest level in our strategic business exits. I could not be more proud of the team as we continue to make progress on our mission to become the global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions."

Third Quarter 2023 Results

Carrier's third quarter sales of $5.7 billion were up 5% compared to the prior year and organic sales grew 3% over the same period. Organic sales strength continued with 4% growth in the HVAC segment with commercial HVAC up high-single-digits and North America residential and light commercial HVAC up 5% organically. Fire and Security sales were up 6% organically while Refrigeration sales were down 3% organically driven by declines in container and commercial refrigeration only partially offset by strength in global truck and trailer.

GAAP operating profit in the quarter of $645 million was down 58% from last year, mainly due to the absence of last year's $732 million gain related to the acquisition of Toshiba Carrier Corporation. Adjusted operating profit of $1.0 billion was up 21% compared to last year.

Net income was $357 million and adjusted net income was $765 million. GAAP EPS was $0.42 and adjusted EPS was $0.89. Net cash flows generated in operating activities were $1.04 billion and capital expenditures were $92 million, resulting in free cash flow of $949 million.

Full-Year 2023 Guidance

Carrier updated the following guidance for 2023:



Current Guidance Prior Guidance Sales Over $22B Organic* up MSD FX ~0% Acquisitions / Divestitures, net +~5% Over $22B Organic* up MSD FX ~0% Acquisitions / Divestitures, net +~5% Adjusted Operating Margin* ~14.5% Includes ~50 bps negative impact from TCC 14.0% - 14.5% Includes ~50 bps negative impact from TCC Adjusted EPS* ~$2.70 $2.55 - $2.65 Free Cash Flow* Over $1.9B ~$1.9B

*Note: When the company provides expectations for organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EPS and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures generally is not available without unreasonable effort. See "Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

Conference Call

Carrier will host a webcast of its earnings conference call today, Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 7:30 a.m. ET. To access the webcast, visit the Events & Presentations section of the Carrier Investor Relations site at ir.carrier.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations or to listen to the earnings call by phone, participants must pre-register at Carrier Earnings Call Registration. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing access to the live call.

About Carrier

Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, is committed to creating solutions that matter for people and our planet for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit corporate.carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

Cautionary Statement

This communication contains statements which, to the extent they are not statements of historical or present fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for Carrier's future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "expectations," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "estimate," "project," "target," "anticipate," "will," "should," "see," "guidance," "outlook," "confident," "scenario" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements relating to revised outlook and guidance, future sales, earnings, cash flow, results of operations, uses of cash, share repurchases, tax rates and other measures of financial performance or potential future plans, strategies or transactions of Carrier, Carrier's plans with respect to its indebtedness and other statements that are not historical facts. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For additional information on identifying factors that may cause actual results to vary materially from those stated in forward-looking statements, see Carrier's reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Carrier assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA, NON-GAAP MEASURES AND DEFINITIONS

Following are tables that present selected financial data of Carrier Global Corporation ("Carrier"). Also included are reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures.

Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Carrier Global Corporation ("Carrier") reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this Appendix. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.

Organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating margin, incremental margins / earnings conversion, earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share ("EPS"), adjusted interest expense, net, adjusted effective tax rate and net debt are non-GAAP financial measures.

Organic sales represents consolidated net sales (a GAAP measure), excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures completed in the preceding twelve months and other significant items of a nonoperational nature (hereinafter referred to as "other significant items"). Adjusted operating profit represents operating profit (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, amortization of acquired intangibles and other significant items. Adjusted operating margin represents adjusted operating profit as a percentage of net sales (a GAAP measure). Incremental margins / earnings conversion represents the year-over-year change in adjusted operating profit divided by the year-over-year change in net sales. EBITDA represents net income attributable to common shareholders (a GAAP measure), adjusted for interest income and expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA, as calculated above, excluding non-service pension benefit, non-controlling interest in subsidiaries' earnings from operations, restructuring costs and other significant items. Adjusted net income represents net income attributable to common shareowners (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, amortization of acquired intangibles and other significant items. Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, amortization of acquired intangibles and other significant items. Adjusted interest expense, net represents interest expense (a GAAP measure) and interest income (a GAAP measure), net excluding other significant items. The adjusted effective tax rate represents the effective tax rate (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, amortization of acquired intangibles and other significant items. Net debt represents long-term debt (a GAAP measure) less cash and cash equivalents (a GAAP measure). For the business segments, when applicable, adjustments of operating profit and operating margins represent operating profit, excluding restructuring, amortization of acquired intangibles and other significant items.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net cash flows provided by operating activities (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing Carrier's ability to fund its activities, including the financing of acquisitions, debt service, repurchases of Carrier's common stock and distribution of earnings to shareowners.

Orders are contractual commitments with customers to provide specified goods or services for an agreed upon price and may not be subject to penalty if cancelled.

When we provide our expectations for organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating margin, adjusted interest expense, net, adjusted effective tax rate, incremental margins/earnings conversion, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures (expected net sales, operating profit, operating margin, interest expense, effective tax rate, incremental operating margin, net income attributable to common shareowners, diluted EPS and net cash flows provided by operating activities) generally is not available without unreasonable effort due to potentially high variability, complexity and low visibility as to the items that would be excluded from the GAAP measure in the relevant future period, such as unusual gains and losses, the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, the impact and timing of potential acquisitions and divestitures, future restructuring costs, and other structural changes or their probable significance. The variability of the excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results.

Carrier Global Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (In millions, except per share amounts) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Net sales













Product sales $ 5,081

$ 4,891

$ 15,122

$ 13,723 Service sales 650

560

1,874

1,593 Total Net sales 5,731

5,451

16,996

15,316 Costs and expenses













Cost of products sold (3,428)

(3,569)

(10,655)

(9,930) Cost of services sold (487)

(405)

(1,392)

(1,169) Research and development (157)

(143)

(447)

(390) Selling, general and administrative (831)

(624)

(2,336)

(1,839) Total Costs and expenses (4,903)

(4,741)

(14,830)

(13,328) Equity method investment net earnings 75

63

171

222 Other income (expense), net (258)

753

(648)

1,872 Operating profit 645

1,526

1,689

4,082 Non-service pension (expense) benefit —

—

—

(2) Interest (expense) income, net (51)

(56)

(164)

(165) Income from operations before income taxes 594

1,470

1,525

3,915 Income tax (expense) benefit (213)

(138)

(524)

(609) Net income from operations 381

1,332

1,001

3,306 Less: Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries' earnings from

operations 24

20

72

42 Net income attributable to common shareowners $ 357

$ 1,312

$ 929

$ 3,264















Earnings per share













Basic $ 0.43

$ 1.56

$ 1.11

$ 3.86 Diluted $ 0.42

$ 1.53

$ 1.09

$ 3.78 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding













Basic 838.7

839.6

836.6

846.1 Diluted 854.7

856.5

852.7

864.3

Carrier Global Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet





(Unaudited) (In millions)

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 3,902

$ 3,520 Accounts receivable, net

3,030

2,833 Contract assets, current

605

537 Inventories, net

2,562

2,640 Other assets, current

412

349 Total current assets

10,511

9,879 Future income tax benefits

712

612 Fixed assets, net

2,210

2,241 Operating lease right-of-use assets

577

642 Intangible assets, net

1,100

1,342 Goodwill

9,825

9,977 Pension and post-retirement assets

29

26 Equity method investments

1,166

1,148 Other assets

414

219 Total Assets

$ 26,544

$ 26,086









Liabilities and Equity







Accounts payable

$ 2,887

$ 2,833 Accrued liabilities

2,832

2,610 Contract liabilities, current

496

449 Current portion of long-term debt

134

140 Total current liabilities

6,349

6,032 Long-term debt

8,651

8,702 Future pension and post-retirement obligations

337

349 Future income tax obligations

553

568 Operating lease liabilities

465

529 Other long-term liabilities

1,687

1,830 Total Liabilities

18,042

18,010









Equity







Common stock

9

9 Treasury stock

(1,972)

(1,910) Additional paid-in capital

5,517

5,481 Retained earnings

6,486

5,866 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,856)

(1,688) Non-controlling interest

318

318 Total Equity

8,502

8,076 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 26,544

$ 26,086

Carrier Global Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows



(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions)

2023

2022 Operating Activities







Net income from operations

$ 1,001

$ 3,306 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

407

257 Deferred income tax provision

(151)

(107) Stock-based compensation costs

63

58 Equity method investment net earnings

(171)

(222) (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt

—

(36) (Gain) loss on sale of investments / deconsolidation

278

(1,844) Changes in operating assets and liabilities







Accounts receivable, net

(297)

(433) Contract assets, current

(74)

(201) Inventories, net

7

(492) Other assets, current

(75)

(3) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

491

180 Contract liabilities, current

55

34 Defined benefit plan contributions

(17)

(10) Distributions from equity method investments

45

55 Other operating activities, net

(17)

78 Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities

1,545

620 Investing Activities







Capital expenditures

(236)

(213) Investments in businesses, net of cash acquired

(69)

(472) Disposition of businesses

54

2,944 Settlement of derivative contracts, net

(66)

(202) Kidde-Fenwal, Inc. deconsolidation

(134)

— Other investing activities, net

20

(12) Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities

(431)

2,045 Financing Activities







Increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings, net

(35)

(125) Issuance of long-term debt

14

421 Repayment of long-term debt

(15)

(1,185) Repurchases of common stock

(62)

(1,261) Dividends paid on common stock

(465)

(384) Dividends paid to non-controlling interest

(46)

(22) Other financing activities, net

(79)

(28) Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities

(688)

(2,584) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(45)

(115) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

381

(34) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

3,527

3,025 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

3,908

2,991 Less: restricted cash

6

6 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 3,902

$ 2,985

Carrier Global Corporation Segment Net Sales and Operating Profit



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 (In millions) Reported

Adjusted

Reported

Adjusted

Reported

Adjusted

Reported

Adjusted Net sales





























HVAC $ 4,008

$ 4,008

$ 3,734

$ 3,734

$ 11,846

$ 11,846

$ 10,092

$ 10,092 Refrigeration 924

924

923

923

2,794

2,794

2,940

2,940 Fire & Security 923

923

905

905

2,724

2,724

2,610

2,610 Segment sales 5,855

5,855

5,562

5,562

17,364

17,364

15,642

15,642 Eliminations and other (124)

(124)

(111)

(111)

(368)

(368)

(326)

(326) Net sales $ 5,731

$ 5,731

$ 5,451

$ 5,451

$ 16,996

$ 16,996

$ 15,316

$ 15,316































Operating profit





























HVAC $ 763

$ 833

$ 1,314

$ 624

$ 1,940

$ 2,114

$ 2,369

$ 1,715 Refrigeration 107

111

116

118

327

341

370

382 Fire & Security 164

169

142

150

100

414

1,494

402 Segment operating profit 1,034

1,113

1,572

892

2,367

2,869

4,233

2,499 Eliminations and other (298)

(41)

(10)

(10)

(482)

(112)

(50)

(50) General corporate expenses (91)

(28)

(36)

(21)

(196)

(107)

(101)

(71) Operating profit $ 645

$ 1,044

$ 1,526

$ 861

$ 1,689

$ 2,650

$ 4,082

$ 2,378































Operating margin



























HVAC 19.0 %

20.8 %

35.2 %

16.7 %

16.4 %

17.8 %

23.5 %

17.0 % Refrigeration 11.6 %

12.0 %

12.6 %

12.8 %

11.7 %

12.2 %

12.6 %

13.0 % Fire & Security 17.8 %

18.3 %

15.7 %

16.6 %

3.7 %

15.2 %

57.2 %

15.4 % Total Carrier 11.3 %

18.2 %

28.0 %

15.8 %

9.9 %

15.6 %

26.7 %

15.5 %

Carrier Global Corporation Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating Profit



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 (In millions) HVAC

Refrigeration

Fire &

Security

Eliminations

and Other

General

Corporate

Expenses

Carrier Net sales $ 4,008

$ 924

$ 923

$ (124)

$ —

$ 5,731























Segment operating profit $ 763

$ 107

$ 164

$ (298)

$ (91)

$ 645 Reported operating margin 19.0 %

11.6 %

17.8 %









11.3 %























Adjustments to segment operating profit:





















Restructuring costs $ 25

$ 4

$ (1)

$ —

$ —

$ 28 Amortization of acquired intangibles 35

—

2

—

—

37 Acquisition step-up amortization (1) 10

—

—

—

—

10 Acquisition/divestiture-related costs —

—

—

—

62

62 Bridge loan financing costs —

—

—

1

—

1 Viessmann-related hedges —

—

—

257

—

257 KFI deconsolidation —

—

4

—

—

4 Total adjustments to operating profit $ 70

$ 4

$ 5

$ 258

$ 62

$ 399























Adjusted operating profit $ 833

$ 111

$ 169

$ (40)

$ (29)

$ 1,044 Adjusted operating margin 20.8 %

12.0 %

18.3 %









18.2 %



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 (In millions) HVAC

Refrigeration

Fire &

Security

Eliminations

and Other

General

Corporate

Expenses

Carrier Net sales $ 3,734

$ 923

$ 905

$ (111)

$ —

$ 5,451























Segment operating profit $ 1,314

$ 116

$ 142

$ (10)

$ (36)

$ 1,526 Reported operating margin 35.2 %

12.6 %

15.7 %









28.0 %























Adjustments to segment operating profit:





















Restructuring costs $ 2

$ 3

$ 1

$ —

$ —

$ 6 Amortization of acquired intangibles 16

—

1

—

—

17 Acquisition step-up amortization (1) 24

—

—

—

—

24 Acquisition/divestiture-related costs —

—

—

—

15

15 Chubb gain —

—

7

—

—

7 TCC acquisition-related gain (2) (732)

—

—

—

—

(732) Russia/Ukraine asset impairment —

(1)

(1)

—

—

(2) Total adjustments to operating profit $ (690)

$ 2

$ 8

$ —

$ 15

$ (665)























Adjusted operating profit $ 624

$ 118

$ 150

$ (10)

$ (21)

$ 861 Adjusted operating margin 16.7 %

12.8 %

16.6 %









15.8 %



(1) Amortization of the step-up to fair value of acquired inventory and backlog. (2) The carrying value of our previously held TCC equity investments were recognized at fair value at the TCC acquisition date.

Carrier Global Corporation Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating Profit



(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 (In millions) HVAC

Refrigeration

Fire & Security

Eliminations and Other

General

Corporate

Expenses

Carrier Net sales $ 11,846

$ 2,794

$ 2,724

$ (368)

$ —

$ 16,996























Segment operating profit $ 1,940

$ 327

$ 100

$ (482)

$ (196)

$ 1,689 Reported operating margin 16.4 %

11.7 %

3.7 %









9.9 %























Adjustments to segment operating profit:





















Restructuring costs $ 27

$ 14

$ 11

$ 2

$ —

$ 54 Amortization of acquired intangibles 108

—

6

—

—

114 Acquisition step-up amortization (1) 31

—

—

—

—

31 Acquisition/divestiture-related costs —

—

—

—

88

88 Bridge load financing costs —

—

—

1

—

1 Viessmann-related hedges —

—

—

368

—

368 TCC acquisition-related gain (2) 8

—

—

—

—

8 KFI deconsolidation —

—

297

—

—

297 Total adjustments to operating profit $ 174

$ 14

$ 314

$ 371

$ 88

$ 961























Adjusted operating profit $ 2,114

$ 341

$ 414

$ (111)

$ (108)

$ 2,650 Adjusted operating margin 17.8 %

12.2 %

15.2 %









15.6 %



(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 (In millions) HVAC

Refrigeration

Fire & Security

Eliminations and Other

General

Corporate

Expenses

Carrier Net sales $ 10,092

$ 2,940

$ 2,610

$ (326)

$ —

$ 15,316























Segment operating profit $ 2,369

$ 370

$ 1,494

$ (50)

$ (101)

$ 4,082 Reported operating margin 23.5 %

12.6 %

57.2 %









26.7 %























Adjustments to segment operating profit:





















Restructuring costs $ 8

$ 9

$ 10

$ —

$ 2

$ 29 Amortization of acquired intangibles 24

—

3

—

—

27 Acquisition step-up amortization (1) 24





—

—

—

24 Acquisition/divestiture-related costs —

—

—

—

28

28 Chubb gain —

—

(1,105)

—

—

(1,105) TCC acquisition-related gain (2) (732)

—

—

—

—

(732) Russia/Ukraine asset impairment —

3

—

—

—

3 Charge resulting from legal matter 22

—

—

—

—

22 Total adjustments to operating profit $ (654)

$ 12

$ (1,092)

$ —

$ 30 $ 30 $ (1,704)























Adjusted operating profit $ 1,715

$ 382

$ 402

$ (50)

$ (71)

$ 2,378 Adjusted operating margin 17.0 %

13.0 %

15.4 %









15.5 %



(1) Amortization of the step-up to fair value of acquired inventory and backlog. (2) The carrying value of our previously held TCC equity investments were recognized at fair value and subsequently adjusted.

Carrier Global Corporation Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results Net Income, Earnings Per Share and Effective Tax Rate



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 (In millions, except per share amounts) Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted

Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted Net sales $ 5,731

$ —

$ 5,731

$ 16,996

$ —

$ 16,996























Operating profit $ 645

399 a $ 1,044

$ 1,689

961 a $ 2,650 Operating margin 11.3 %





18.2 %

9.9 %





15.6 %























Income from operations before income taxes $ 594

410 a,b $ 1,004

$ 1,525

993 a,b $ 2,518 Income tax expense $ (213)

(2) c $ (215)

$ (524)

(45) c $ (569) Effective tax rate 35.9 %





21.4 %

34.4 %





22.6 %























Net income attributable to common shareowners $ 357

$ 408

$ 765

$ 929

$ 948

$ 1,877























Summary of Adjustments:





















Restructuring costs



$ 28 a







$ 54 a

Amortization of acquired intangibles



37 a







114 a

Acquisition step-up amortization (1)



10 a







31 a

Acquisition/divestiture-related costs



62 a







88 a

Viessmann-related hedges



257 a







368 a

TCC acquisition-related gain (2)



— a







8 a

KFI deconsolidation



4 a







297 a

Bridge loan financing costs (3)



12 a,b







33 a,b

Total adjustments



$ 410









$ 993



























Tax effect on adjustments above



$ (35)









$ (78)



Tax specific adjustments



33









33



Total tax adjustments



$ (2) c







$ (45) c

























Shares outstanding - Diluted 854.7





854.7

852.7





852.7























Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.42





$ 0.89

$ 1.09





$ 2.20



(1) Amortization of the step-up to fair value of acquired inventory and backlog. (2) The carrying value of our previously held TCC equity investments were recognized at fair value and subsequently adjusted. (3) Includes commitment fees recognized in Selling, general and administrative.

Carrier Global Corporation Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results Net Income, Earnings Per Share and Effective Tax Rate



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 (In millions, except per share amounts) Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted

Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted Net sales $ 5,451

$ —

$ 5,451

$ 15,316

$ —

$ 15,316























Operating profit $ 1,526

(665) a $ 861

$ 4,082

(1,704) a $ 2,378 Operating margin 28.0 %





15.8 %

26.7 %





15.5 %























Income from operations before income taxes $ 1,470

(665) a $ 805

$ 3,915

(1,732) a,b $ 2,183 Income tax expense $ (138)

(47) c $ (185)

$ (609)

148 c $ (461) Effective tax rate 9.4 %





23.0 %

15.6 %





21.1 %























Net income attributable to common shareowners $ 1,312

$ (712)

$ 600

$ 3,264

$ (1,584)

$ 1,680























Summary of Adjustments:





















Restructuring costs



$ 6 a







$ 29 a

Amortization of acquired intangibles



17 a







27 a

Acquisition step-up amortization (1)



24 a







24 a

Acquisition/divestiture-related costs



15 a







28 a

Chubb gain



7 a







(1,105) a

TCC acquisition-related gain (2)



(732) a







(732) a

Russia/Ukraine asset impairment



(2) a







3 a

Charge resulting from legal matter



— a







22 a

Debt extinguishment (gain), net (3)



— b







(28) b

Total adjustments



$ (665)









$ (1,732)



























Tax effect on adjustments above



$ (15)









$ 185



Tax specific adjustments



(32)









(37)



Total tax adjustments



$ (47) c







$ 148 c

























Shares outstanding - Diluted 856.5





856.5

864.3





864.3























Earnings per share - Diluted $ 1.53





$ 0.70

$ 3.78





$ 1.94



(1) Amortization of the step-up to fair value of acquired inventory and backlog. (2) The carrying value of our previously held TCC equity investments were recognized at fair value at the TCC acquisition date. (3) The Company repurchased approximately $1.15 billion of aggregate principal senior notes on March 30, 2022 and recognized a net gain of $33 million and wrote-off $5 million of unamortized deferred financing costs in Interest (expense) income, net.

Carrier Global Corporation Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results

Components of Changes in Net Sales

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Compared with Three Months Ended September 30, 2022



(Unaudited)

Factors Contributing to Total % change in Net Sales

Organic

FX

Translation

Acquisitions / Divestitures, net

Other

Total HVAC 4 %

— %

3 %

— %

7 % Refrigeration (3) %

3 %

— %

— %

— % Fire & Security 6 %

1 %

— %

(5) %

2 % Consolidated 3 %

1 %

1 %

— %

5 %









































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Compared with Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022



(Unaudited)

Factors Contributing to Total % change in Net Sales

Organic

FX Translation

Acquisitions / Divestitures, net

Other

Total HVAC 6 %

(1) %

12 %

— %

17 % Refrigeration (4) %

— %

(1) %

— %

(5) % Fire & Security 8 %

(1) %

— %

(3) %

4 % Consolidated 4 %

(1) %

8 %

— %

11 %

Historical Amounts of Amortization of Acquired Intangibles





(Unaudited)



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY (In millions)

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022 HVAC

$ 4

$ 4

$ 16

$ 22

$ 46 Fire & Security

1

1

1

1

4 Total Carrier

5

5

17

23

50 Associated tax effect

(1)

(1)

(7)

(4)

(13) Net impact to adjusted results

$ 4

$ 4

$ 10

$ 19

$ 37

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation





(Unaudited)



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

Q2

Q3 (In millions)

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

2023

2023 Net cash flows provided by

(used in) operating activities

$ (202)

$ 32

$ 790

$ 1,123

$ 1,743

$ 120

$ 384

$ 1,041 Less: Capital expenditures

56

66

91

140

353

70

74

92 Free cash flow

$ (258)

$ (34)

$ 699

$ 983

$ 1,390

$ 50

$ 310

$ 949

Net Debt Reconciliation





(Unaudited) (In millions)

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Long-term debt

$ 8,651

$ 8,702 Current portion of long-term debt

134

140 Less: Cash and cash equivalents

3,902

3,520 Net debt

$ 4,883

$ 5,322

SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation