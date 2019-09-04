Carrier to Participate in Habitat for Humanity® Carter Work Project for Second Consecutive Year

To support the project, Carrier will donate an Infinity ® 16 heat pump system to each Carter Work Project Home, which will provide energy-efficient cooling and heating. The system will be paired with an Infinity ® control, allowing for even greater potential energy savings with features like advanced smart setback, Touch-N-Go ® program adjustments, and energy use tracking.

"We've been working with Habitat for Humanity for more than two decades, and we're pleased to continue that legacy of support by providing home comfort systems for the Carter Work Project again this year," said Matthew Pine, president, Residential HVAC, Carrier. "Habitat for Humanity constantly strives to build their homes to be as energy efficient as possible, and we're proud to assist them in this pursuit by providing our ultra-efficient Infinity equipment."

"Habitat is fortunate to have the support of partners like Carrier, who provide much-needed resources for projects of this scale," said Julie Davis, vice president for corporate and cause marketing, Habitat for Humanity. "The combined efforts of the volunteers, the homeowners and program partners mean that this year's Carter Work Project will help 21 Nashville households build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter."

This is Carrier's second consecutive year supporting the Carter Work Project and in 2018 it provided heating and cooling systems for the neighborhood that was constructed in St. Joseph County, Indiana. For the first time, four of those homes achieved the classification of net zero energy using Infinity heat pumps with Greenspeed® intelligence, meaning they produce as much renewable energy as they consume over the course of a year. Carrier also donated a mix of Infinity® geothermal, ductless system and ducted split systems.

