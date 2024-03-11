Carrier to Present at the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference

Carrier Global Corporation

11 Mar, 2024, 16:15 ET

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Patrick Goris will speak at the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference in London on Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 4:40 a.m. ET.

The event will be broadcast live at ir.carrier.com. A webcast replay will be available on the website following the event.

About Carrier  
Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, is committed to creating solutions that matter for people and our planet for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit corporate.carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

Ashley Barrie

561-365-1260

[email protected] 



Sam Pearlstein

561-365-2251

[email protected]

