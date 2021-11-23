Carrier to Present at the Credit Suisse Virtual Global Industrials Conference

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Chairman & CEO David Gitlin and Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Patrick Goris will speak at the Credit Suisse Virtual Global Industrials Conference on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The event will be broadcast live at ir.carrier.com. A webcast replay will be available on the website following the event.

About Carrier
As the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, Carrier Global Corporation is committed to making the world safer, sustainable and more comfortable for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit www.Corporate.Carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

