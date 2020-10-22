Carrier to Provide State-of-the-Art HVAC Systems at Iconic One Court Square Tower in Long Island City

"The team from Carrier took the full building into account when providing solutions," said Peter Baracskai, Senior Property Manager, Cushman & Wakefield. "Being able to recognize measurable energy savings was imperative and we were impressed by their reporting and the efficiency of the new Carrier HVAC equipment. We are focused on solutions that will deliver the best air quality in tandem with efficiencies."

After opening in 1990, the 50-story, 1.5 million sq.ft. tower was the tallest building in New York state outside of Manhattan until 2019.

"This is a remarkable building and we are committed to customizing the best possible solutions for healthier and more efficient buildings," said Gary H. Bobb, vice president, Global Aftermarket, Commercial HVAC, Carrier. "Carrier offers a comprehensive consultative process for a full suite of building solutions that drive return on investment and increase energy savings and productivity."

