Carrier to Support Leading Arkansas Medical Center with Full-Coverage BluEdge Elite Service Agreement

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Commercial Service secured a three-year service agreement with Jefferson Regional Medical Center (JRMC) in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Under the BluEdge™ Elite service agreement, Carrier will maintain more than 100 heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) assets totaling 2,500 tons of cooling, as well as the hospital's Carrier i-Vu® Building Automation System. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

The service agreement is for a three-year period and is the most comprehensive package Carrier Commercial Service offers to help ensure building comfort, efficiency and support, which will help meet the medical center's operational goals. The BluEdge service platform is Carrier's new service and aftermarket offering that provides customers superior service throughout the lifecycle of their HVAC equipment. Through a deep understanding of customer needs and ongoing investments in cutting edge digital tools, BluEdge can help customers achieve enhanced equipment efficiency and performance – key components of Carrier's Healthy Buildings Program.

"Working with Carrier Commercial Service has been a true collaboration with the team taking into account what is best for our facility," said Danny Holcomb, Facilities Manager, JRMC. "They understand how imperative it is for our equipment to remain online and effective. Choosing the Elite level of service was the ultimate peace of mind for the critical work we do."

Jefferson Regional Medical Center serves as the major referral center for an 11-county area of South Arkansas, with a patient base of approximately 220,000.

"We're proud to offer our highest level of service to JRMC," said Gary H. Bobb, Vice President, Global Aftermarket, Commercial HVAC, Carrier. "Predictive analytics, continuous emergency support, remote monitoring and Carrier® SMART Service are the pillars of our successful service solution. Our team of highly-trained technicians are integrated into the facility and committed to keeping the building healthy and efficient."

