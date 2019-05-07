Carrier Transicold Europe Selects Chemours Opteon™ XL Refrigerant Family to Replace R-452A

GENEVA, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chemours Company (Chemours) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in fluoroproducts, announced today that Carrier Transicold Europe, located in Rueil-Malmaison, France, is collaborating with Chemours to specify and adopt an Opteon™ XL low global warming potential (GWP) hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) refrigerant to replace R-452A in transport refrigeration in 2021.

Opteon™ XL HFO refrigerants are the lowest GWP and long-term options under F-Gas Regulation for transport refrigeration reducing CO 2 emissions by up to 85% when compared to R-452A. By collaborating with Chemours to select an Opteon™ XL refrigerant, Carrier Transicold Europe demonstrates its commitment to provide customers with the optimal combination of low environmental impact, energy use, performance, safety, and longevity refrigerants. Both Chemours and Carrier Transicold Europe are actively engaged and working closely with regulatory and research groups to support the use of Opteon™ XL refrigerants through proper equipment design and training based on applicable codes and standards.

"As the European F-Gas regulation continues to move the HVACR industry toward more environmentally sustainable solutions, it is critical to provide lower GWP options to equipment manufacturers around the world," said Diego Boeri, vice president of Chemours Fluorochemicals. "Transport refrigeration is critical to the viability of the global cold chain and we are excited to work in collaboration with Carrier Transicold to provide Opteon™ XL products as a more sustainable solution that meets the stringent performance needs of this application," he added.

"Carrier is committed to providing efficient, sustainable solutions for its customers," said Bertrand Gueguen, President, International Truck Trailer, Carrier Transicold. "The selection of a low-GWP refrigerant is the next logical step in the evolution of our industry. Innovation and technological advancement are in our DNA and we will continue to lead the way with the refrigerant of the future."

Opteon™ low GWP HFO refrigerants are a portfolio of sustainable and versatile refrigerants that meet the long-term needs of the refrigeration, air conditioning, heat pump and chiller markets. They have been developed to help meet increasingly stringent global regulations while maintaining or improving performance compared to the products they replace, as well as encouraging more sustainable refrigerant choices and equipment designs to reduce the carbon footprint of the HVACR industry. Specifically, in Europe, the very low GWP Opteon™ XL refrigerant portfolio, including Opteon™ XL20 (R-454C) and Opteon™ XL40 (R-454A), supports the market transitions required by the F-Gas Regulation and enables customers to select their optimal solution – considering performance, safety, sustainability and total cost of ownership.

For more information on Opteon™ refrigerants, please visit opteon.com

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) helps create a colorful, capable and cleaner world through the power of chemistry. Chemours is a global leader in fluoroproducts, chemical solutions, and titanium technologies, providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. Chemours ingredients are found in refrigeration and air conditioning, mining and general industrial manufacturing, plastics and coatings. Our flagship products include prominent brands such as Teflon™, Ti-Pure™, Krytox™, Viton™, Opteon™, Freon™ and Nafion™. Chemours has approximately 7,000 employees and 28 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,700 customers in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC. For more information please visit chemours.com, or follow us on Twitter @Chemours, or LinkedIn.

