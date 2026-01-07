Carriers Continue to Advance Digital Quoting While Also Enabling Online Agent Information and Website Usability Features

Progressive Takes Top Honors in Keynova Group's Semi-Annual Online Insurance Scorecard

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keynova Group , the principal competitive intelligence source for digital financial services firms, today announced the results of the Q4 2025 edition of its semi-annual Online Insurance Scorecard, an evaluation of 12 of the largest U.S. auto and property insurance carriers' website features and capabilities. Once again, Progressive secures first place for enabling the best online user experience.

The latest findings address carriers' improvements to digital quoting and call for increased online access to agent network information and site usability functions.

"Leading carriers are using digital quoting as a growth engine—driving conversions, accelerating onboarding, and expanding cross-sell opportunities," said Beth Robertson, managing director, Keynova Group. "These firms are also focused on improving outcomes across the entire customer journey, introducing key usability elements, including streamlined access to agents, to drive an effective multi-channel experience that leverages digital self-service supplemented by human expertise."

Key Findings:

Improvements to Digital Quoting Facilitate Conversions and Onboarding

Carriers that enrich policy and coverage details within the online quote flow help prospects make more effective decisions. Many carriers provide users several digital quote options, and two-thirds display side-by-side comparisons of coverages and deductibles included in each package. Several carriers encourage prospects to bundle quotes, resulting in higher acquisition rates for multiple policies, by including an estimate of the price to add homeowner's, renter's, or umbrella coverage along with a quoted auto policy. And this year the number of carriers offering online umbrella policy quotes, traditionally available only through agents or service representatives, has more than doubled to 42%. The quote and bind process is also being used to streamline the onboarding of new policyholders, with half of carriers providing a link or option for a new policyholder to access their ID card online, and many firms enabling new policyholders to select a payment plan and/or enroll in an automatic payment program.

Carrier Websites Enable Access to Agents

The insurance agent network is an important part of the policyholder experience that should be readily accessible to complement carriers' digital self-service channels. While most carriers offer an agent or local office locator on their websites, more sophisticated tools enable users to filter their agent search by factors such as insurance product expertise, years in the industry, policyholder rating and even language fluency—all of which should also be clearly listed in agents' profiles. To raise agent visibility, one-third of carriers include local agent listings in their online quote flow, and 75% include personalized agent contact information within the authenticated site, including email and a link to the agent's website. Close to 20% now provide links within the agent profile for scheduling a phone or in-person appointment.

Site Usability is Critical for Engaging and Retaining Digital Users

Website usability enhancements improve access to information and tasks, helping to streamline and facilitate expanded self-service, yet more carriers need to update demos, FAQs and search to improve the user experience. Currently, fewer than half of carriers offer public site demos showing how to use their authenticated sites, and just one-third provide contextual FAQs for actions like paying a premium or filing a claim. Website search is a helpful tool available on most carriers' public sites; although less than half offer a search function within their authenticated sites or incorporate search filtering options to assist in quickly refining search results. ADA accessibility offers another critical opportunity to continue expanding site usability. All of the Scorecard carriers enable options such as keyboard or screen reader navigation through a quote form and skip navigation options to bypass global navigation; however, just two-thirds supply users a digital option for reporting accessibility issues.

About the Online Insurance Scorecard

Keynova Group's semi-annual and objective Online Insurance Scorecard, offered for more than two decades, evaluates digital user capabilities, customer experience elements, and best practices to identify evolving trends and insights that drive digital strategy in the auto and property insurance industry. The evaluation encompasses the websites of 12 of the largest P&C carriers in the U.S. market: Allstate, American Family, Erie, Farmers, GEICO, Liberty Mutual, Nationwide, Progressive, State Farm, The Hartford, Travelers, and USAA. A separate semi-annual Mobile Insurance Scorecard reviews the mobile app and mobile web experience. For more information, please visit https://www.keynovagroup.com/scorecards/#insurance .

About Keynova Group

Keynova Group is the nation's foremost competitive intelligence firm providing trusted benchmarking insights and analysis of consumer and small business digital financial services, including banking, credit card, home lending and insurance. Since 1999, Keynova Group's Scorecards have served as the go-to source for leading financial services firms to obtain reliable competitive intelligence and actionable insights. The firm's proven methodology and highly detailed results help its clients maximize the value of their digital channels to deliver a premier experience to customers and prospects.

