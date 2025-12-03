Credit Card Issuers Add Digital Shopping Tools and Transaction Details to Mobile; Enhancements Increase Parity Across Apps and Mobile Web

Bank of America Wins No. 1 Overall in Keynova Group's Third Annual Mobile Credit Card Scorecard

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keynova Group , the principal competitive intelligence source for digital financial services firms, today announced the results of its third annual 2025 Mobile Credit Card Scorecard. In this detailed competitive evaluation of the cardholder experience using the mobile app and mobile web channels offered by 10 leading U.S. credit card issuers, Bank of America won first place overall and for its mobile app, while U.S. Bank secured first place for the mobile web experience.

This year's Mobile Credit Card Scorecard revealed issuers adding digital shopping tools to boost card use and enhance rewards earnings, while including transaction details to help reduce purchase disputes. As cardholders navigate across mobile app and mobile web options, issuers are also advancing the capabilities available in both digital channels to deliver a cohesive and informative experience.

"Issuers are strengthening the mobile credit card experience on all fronts—expanding digital shopping tools that enrich rewards and serve as powerful marketing and retention agents, while adding deepened transaction details that reduce resource-intensive disputes," said Beth Robertson, managing director, Keynova Group. "At the same time, efforts to close long-standing gaps between the information and capabilities available through issuers' apps and mobile websites will reduce friction and ensure cardholders have access to a consistent, high-value experience across all mobile touchpoints."

Key Findings:

Digital Shopping Tools Enhance Rewards Value, Drive Card Use

A primary focus for issuers is driving a top-of-wallet position for their cards, often through rewards and other value-add programs. New digital shopping tools that provide discounts, comparative pricing, price drop notifications, wish lists and other features have been spurred by the broad success of the Capital One Shopping extension and app. Though scale varies widely, nearly one-third of Scorecard issuers now offer a digital shopping extension and/or a companion app designed to increase use of their cards and yield higher cardholder acquisition and retention. While Capital One Shopping accesses a wide network of merchants and is available to any shopper, newer offerings from Citi and U.S Bank are available only to each bank's cardholders and apply to a smaller base of retailers. Alternatively, "merchant-funded offers" that provide a discount when a cardholder has both selected an offer and uses the issuer's credit or debit card to make a related purchase, are available through 80% of issuers, with more than a third of these using mobile location data to map offers at nearby shops.

Issuers Add Transaction Details to Combat Chargeback Activity

As data capture, exchange and analysis expand in scope, issuers are broadening the information supplied to cardholders within core credit card transaction details. Today, 60% of Scorecard issuers display digital receipts from participating merchants within their mobile app and/or mobile web channels. Links to relevant digital purchase information assist cardholders in identifying rather than disputing transactions. A growing number of issuers also now provide additional transaction information to aid cardholders such as listing the merchant's address and phone number, displaying map-based location details and highlighting the purchaser's name for multi-card accounts. When chargebacks are suspected, 90% of issuers prefill transaction details to support cardholder disputes and nearly two-thirds enable users to check the status of a dispute using a mobile device.

Mobile Improvements Increase Seamless Use of Both Mobile App and Mobile Web

Though many issuers have focused resources on the development of their apps, nearly one-third have recently upgraded the mobile web experience to achieve greater parity with capabilities accessible in their apps. These comprehensive enhancements provide an effective and feature-rich authenticated environment for cardholder servicing, including mobile-optimized screens and new or optimized capabilities for account management and customer support. In contrast, American Express, previously offering more robust services to its mobile web users, has substantially improved its mobile app over the last year, adding a chatbot assistant as well as an embedded browser to provide expanded access to product information and credit card applications.

About the Mobile Credit Card Scorecard

Keynova Group's Mobile Credit Card Scorecard objectively evaluates the cardholder acquisition and servicing experience for consumers using the mobile websites and apps of 10 leading U.S. credit card issuers: American Express, Bank of America, Barclays US, Capital One, Chase, Citibank, Discover, PNC, U.S. Bank, and Wells Fargo. With more than 25 years of experience benchmarking online and mobile financial services, Keynova Group's Online and Mobile Credit Card Scorecards identify best practices and trends in the competitive landscape for consumer credit card issuing. For more information about Keynova Group's Credit Card Scorecards, please visit https://www.keynovagroup.com/scorecards/#credit-cards-and-lending .

About Keynova Group

Keynova Group is the nation's foremost competitive intelligence firm providing trusted benchmarking insights and analysis of consumer and small business digital financial services, including banking, credit card, home lending and insurance. Since 1999, Keynova Group's Scorecards have served as the go-to source for leading financial services firms to obtain reliable competitive intelligence and actionable insights. The firm's proven methodology and highly detailed results help its clients maximize the value of their digital channels to deliver a premier experience to customers and prospects.

