Carrot Brings AI-Native Metabolic Care to Every Stage of Menopause

Clinically grounded, hyper-personalized support across nutrition, movement, sleep, and stress — for the 80%+ of women who say they don't fully understand menopause

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrot, the leading global fertility and family care platform, today announced the expansion of Sprints, its AI-native metabolic health program, to support menopause care. First launched in 2025, Sprints now extends Carrot's metabolic health support to one of the most significant and most underserved stages of a woman's life: from perimenopause through post-menopause.

Menopause is far more than just hot flashes. The hormonal changes that come with menopause often disrupt metabolic health — driving shifts in visceral fat, insulin resistance, cholesterol, and blood pressure — and ripple into sleep, stress response, and energy. Yet despite affecting millions of women globally, more than 80% say they do not feel informed about menopause or the support available to them.1 At the same time, only 20% of OB-GYNs receive formal training in menopause,2 leaving many women to navigate the transition largely on their own.

Most menopause solutions today are fragmented and reactive, managing symptoms after they arise, without addressing the metabolic shifts driving them. With only 12% of U.S. adults having ideal metabolic health, that gap matters. Carrot's Sprints program takes a fundamentally different approach.

Powered by Carrot Intelligence — Carrot's proprietary global AI platform built on the largest clinical dataset of its kind — Sprints combines clinically backed care plans with AI-native hyper-personalization to deliver daily guidance tailored to each person's symptoms, goals, and lifestyle across four key pillars of metabolic health: nutrition, movement, sleep, and stress. The experience reaches people earlier and adapts continuously, helping them build healthier routines, understand what's happening in their bodies, and make sustainable changes that improve both short- and long-term health outcomes.

"Menopause, and its impact on metabolic health, is a whole-person transition that unfolds largely between doctors' visits, and that's where today's fragmented care falls short," said Dr. Javine McLaughlin, Chief Clinical Officer at Carrot and a certified menopause provider. "By the time most people seek care, they're already suffering and the focus narrows to treating the most acute symptom, with little time to address the rest. Sprints closes that gap with continuous, evidence-based support that pairs symptom management with education on the quieter shifts in metabolic health, including sleep, mood, and daily functioning. This integrated, context-driven approach helps people understand what's happening in their bodies, make informed decisions, and feel real control of their menopause journey."

Sprints also integrates directly with members' wearable devices. Carrot's medical experts use biometric data — sleep patterns, activity levels, recovery — to translate raw numbers into concrete next steps, turning awareness into behavior change.

By targeting the metabolic root causes of menopause symptoms, Sprints helps plan sponsors get out in front of these outcomes, not chase them. Nearly 80% of individuals report that working during menopause is challenging3 and 1 in 5 have considered leaving the workforce due to menopause symptoms.4 That translates into higher turnover, lower productivity, and avoidable healthcare costs.

Sprints is now available to support Carrot plan sponsors and members on their menopause journey — extending Carrot's lifecycle approach to women's health: the right support, at the right time, across every stage of life.

To learn more, visit: https://www.get-carrot.com/journey/menopause

About Carrot

Carrot is the leading global fertility and family care platform, built on intelligent care orchestration: the right clinical guidance, at the right moment, in the context of each member's life. More than a thousand multinational employers, health plans, and health systems trust Carrot to support millions of members across 195 countries – from pre-pregnancy through menopause and major life moments in between. Carrot's comprehensive clinical program delivers industry-leading cost savings for plan sponsors and award-winning experiences and improved outcomes for millions of people worldwide.

Carrot is widely regarded as a defining force in healthcare innovation as a recipient of several top-tier awards, including Fast Company's 'Most Innovative Companies' and CNBC's '100 Barrier Breaking Startups'. The company is regularly cited by leading global outlets — including The Economist, Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, NPR, ABC News, and Harvard Business Review — as a leading voice on digital health, the future of work, and family health. Learn more at get-carrot.com.

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1 Carrot: Menopause in the Workplace Survey, 2023

2 Carrot: Menopause in the Workplace Survey, 2022

3 Carrot: Menopause in the Workplace Survey, 2023

4 Carrot: Menopause in the Workplace Survey, 2023

SOURCE Carrot Fertility, Inc.