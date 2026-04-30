Carrot Partners with Origin to Deliver Integrated Pelvic Floor Therapy

The partnership brings pelvic floor therapy, a costly and often overlooked area of reproductive and women's health care, to employer benefits, delivering significant outcomes improvement and financial savings.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrot, a global fertility and family care platform, today announced a partnership with Origin, a national provider of pelvic floor physical therapy and whole-body musculoskeletal care for women, to deliver an integrated pelvic floor therapy program for Carrot members. Through this partnership, Carrot members gain access to virtual and in-person pelvic floor therapy, alongside Origin's proprietary digital programs, addressing a critical and often overlooked area of reproductive and hormonal health.

Pelvic floor dysfunction affects millions of people through every stage of life, yet remains significantly underdiagnosed and undertreated. Despite high prevalence, access to care remains limited due to high out-of-pocket costs, limited in-network options, lack of trained, expert providers, long wait times, and fragmented care pathways. Symptoms such as chronic pain, incontinence, and mobility challenges can profoundly impact emotional well-being, sexual health, sleep, and quality of life.

"Pelvic floor dysfunction is common, costly, and often invisible — and for plan sponsors, that invisibility has a real price," said Tammy Sun, Founder and CEO at Carrot. "Untreated conditions drive absenteeism, lost productivity, and more intensive medical interventions down the line. Our partnership with Origin embeds expert, supported care directly into our platform, so members get the right support at the right time, and plan sponsors can see the impact where it matters most."

This offering builds on Carrot's existing pelvic health support across critical life stages such as fertility treatment, pregnancy, postpartum, and menopause. Members can now access Origin's clinically guided support, including virtual and in-person care, education to help them understand symptoms, navigation to trusted providers, and financial coverage for eligible pelvic floor therapy expenses, including therapy visits and copays.

"Pelvic health has been treated as a nice-to-have for too long — and the cost of that neglect shows up in every part of a woman's life, from her ability to return to work postpartum to chronic pain that limits daily function," said Carine Carmy, Co-founder and CEO at Origin. "With Carrot, we're removing the barriers that keep people from treatment: cost, access, and the belief that this is just something you live with. Through this partnership, Carrot members can access in-person and virtual pelvic floor therapy in ways that fit their lives. By connecting members to the right care at the right time, we improve outcomes across fertility, maternity, and lifelong health while reducing costs by over $3,000 per patient annually without compromising on quality or access."

Integrated pelvic floor therapy promotes healthier pregnancies, faster postpartum returns to work, and improved long-term health — helping members feel better, stay present, and perform at their best. With 85 percent of Carrot members reporting symptoms related to pelvic floor health (Carrot Pelvic Floor Therapy member survey, 2025), the demand for this kind of support is undeniable. This partnership marks a turning point, bringing a long-neglected area of care into the mainstream of employer benefits, where it belongs.

About Carrot

Carrot is the leading global fertility and family care platform, serving millions of members across the U.S. and providing localized support in more than 195 countries and 300 languages. Trusted by thousands of the world's best multinational employers, health plans, and health systems, Carrot's comprehensive clinical program delivers industry-leading cost savings for plan sponsors and exceptional experiences for members - from preconception and pregnancy through IVF, postpartum, male-factor infertility, adoption, and menopause.

Carrot has received national and international recognition for its pioneering work, including Fast Company's 'Most Innovative Companies,' CNBC's '100 Barrier Breaking Startups' and more. Carrot is regularly featured in media reporting on issues related to healthcare innovation, future of work, and family health; such as The Economist, Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, ABC, CNBC, National Public Radio, Harvard Business Review and more.

Carrot teams are located in dozens of countries worldwide, and has been recognized as a Fortune "Best Workplace in Healthcare," certified Great Place to Work, and certified Age-Friendly Employer. Learn more at get-carrot.com.

About Origin

Origin is a leading national provider of pelvic floor physical therapy and whole-body MSK care for women, with a specialized focus on incontinence, pregnancy, postpartum, menopause, and sexual health. Trusted by more than 10,000 doctors, Origin offers virtual and in-person PT sessions, supported by proprietary exercise programs, educational content, and community experiences. One of few private pelvic health clinics to take insurance, Origin is now in-network for over 50 million people and also accepts Medicare.

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SOURCE Carrot Fertility, Inc.