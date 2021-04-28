Carrot Fertility and Legacy Partner to Expand Access to Male Fertility Care

"Carrot and Legacy are working towards the same vision: one where fertility services are accessible and affordable to anyone who may need them. In that way, Carrot is an ideal partner to help achieve Legacy's mission of increasing access to fertility services and care for all men and trans-gender women by introducing our industry-leading at-home sperm testing and storage to an entirely new audience," said Khaled Kteily, Founder & CEO of Legacy. "Fertility is not just a 'women's issue' and we're making the sperm testing and storage process as safe and easy as possible from the comfort of home."

"Often the conversation about fertility is centered on women, when in fact fertility is a vital part of all human healthcare. 40% of the people who enroll in Carrot are male", said Pat Marshall, VP of Member Operations at Carrot Fertility. "This partnership comes at a pivotal time when, in the face of a global pandemic, people have prioritized their fertility care, including assessments and preservation. We are delighted to partner with Legacy to give more Carrot members access to at-home testing so they can more easily understand their fertility and feel empowered to make informed decisions about their futures."

HOW LEGACY WORKS: SPERM TESTING, FREEZING, AND DNA FRAGMENTATION

Legacy's mail-in kit revolutionizes the traditional process for males, making sperm analysis easier, more convenient, and affordable from the comfort of home. It's simple—no liquid nitrogen, pipettes, or clunky shipping tanks required. This allows males to get information about their sperm without needing to visit an expensive clinic or specialty lab.

Once Carrot members order a sperm testing kit and collect their sample at home, Legacy picks up the sample and delivers it to their CLIA-certified lab, now with the option to test sperm DNA fragmentation . Carrot members will receive a full fertility report within three business days that analyzes sperm volume, count, concentration, motility, and morphology, as well as the option to freeze their deposit at world-class cryogenic storage facilities. A process that was once anxiety-ridden is now stress-free, easy and empowering. Carrot members can also schedule a chat with a Carrot Expert at any time if they have further questions about their fertility or care options. You can learn more about the Carrot and Legacy partnership here .

ABOUT GIVE LEGACY, INC.

Give Legacy, Inc. is the premier fatherhood company working towards rebalancing the responsibility of family planning by providing at-home sperm testing and storage solutions. Founded in 2018 by Khaled Kteily out of the Harvard Innovation Labs, Legacy is a Y-Combinator and Bain Capital Ventures backed biotech startup. Since winning TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin 2018, Legacy has been featured in the New York Times, Washington Post, and Forbes. The Legacy team is a Harvard-backed group of men and women who understand fatherhood—and how much it matters. The team brings international experience in male fertility, health care policy, and business with a world-class advisory board. For more information visit givelegacy.com .

ABOUT CARROT FERTILITY

Carrot Fertility is the leading global fertility benefits provider for employers, built to support employees through their entire fertility healthcare journey. Companies use Carrot to customize a fertility benefit that provides employees financial, medical, and emotional support as they pursue parenthood, reducing healthcare costs and resulting in better clinical outcomes. Carrot's clinically-managed program includes egg freezing, in vitro fertilization (IVF), donor and gestational carrier services, and adoption; Carrot Rx, a premium pharmacy experience, at significant savings; Carrot Pregnancy; and the Carrot Card®, a flexible fertility benefits debit card employees can use to pay for their care. Carrot supports companies in more than 50 countries across North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and the Middle East. Learn more at www.carrotfertility.com .

Media Contacts:

Legacy

Jack Taylor PR

Ross Fenton

415-722-3489

[email protected]

Carrot Fertility

Margaret Ryan

[email protected]

SOURCE Legacy

Related Links

http://givelegacy.com/

