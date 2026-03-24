Carrot Launches AI-Powered Global Price Monitoring System to Detect Fraud in Fertility Care Worldwide

Grounded in the world's largest fertility pricing dataset, the system is designed to catch billing abuse that traditional systems miss.

DES MOINES, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Billions of employer dollars are flowing into global fertility and family-building care. Almost no one is watching where they go.

The global surrogacy market alone is projected to reach $201.8 billion by 2034. Cross-border fertility care is accelerating as employees travel internationally for IVF, egg freezing, donor services, and gestational surrogacy, often into countries with limited regulatory oversight and no centralized pricing transparency.

Today, Carrot, the leading global fertility and family-building platform, announced its AI-powered Global Price Monitoring System — a claims intelligence capability designed to extend across markets where Carrot processes fertility, family-building, and maternity claims worldwide.

The system is the second AI capability Carrot has introduced, following the company's recent presentation of Sprints, the first AI and wearable-driven metabolic-fertility program, at the National Conference on Women's Health hosted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

A Global Market Growing Faster Than Its Guardrails

New fertility clinics, surrogacy agencies, donor banks, and adoption attorneys are emerging rapidly across every region, many in countries with limited or no consumer protection infrastructure. Employees increasingly travel internationally for treatment, creating pricing opacity: the same IVF cycle can cost dramatically different amounts depending on the country, the provider, and whether a third-party payer is involved.

The financial exposure is real. Surrogacy agencies have been found mismanaging funds and overcharging intended parents in countries with limited regulatory frameworks. Multiple nations have halted or suspended international adoption programs after government investigations uncovered systemic billing fraud and abuse. And fertility clinics routinely charge dramatically different prices for the same procedures depending on whether a third-party payer is involved - with no standardized system to flag the discrepancy.

These are not edge cases. They are symptoms of a structural problem: employer dollars are flowing into a global care market that lacks the intelligence to protect them.

How It Works: AI That Follows the Money

Carrot has processed nearly $1 billion dollars in fertility and family-building claims across more than 50 currencies - building the world's largest pricing dataset for this category of care. The Global Price Monitoring System will use AI to continuously analyze this data, establishing dynamic pricing benchmarks for every type of covered service in countries where Carrot operates.

Claims, whether through the Carrot Card or reimbursement, will be automatically evaluated against real-time pricing norms. When AI detects unexpected price fluctuations, unusual fee structures, or patterns that deviate from benchmarks, the claim will be routed to Carrot's specialist team for investigation and resolution — before the employer absorbs the cost.

What the system catches: billing errors a provider didn't intend. Price inflation a clinic deliberately added because it knows an employer is paying. Service fees a surrogacy agency tacked on that have no precedent anywhere in Carrot's global dataset.

"The question isn't just whether employees have access to care, it's whether the dollars behind that care are going where they should," said Tammy Sun, Founder and CEO of Carrot. "This is AI that doesn't just process claims. It protects employers' dollars."

The system's precision is a function of scale. Having served millions of members in 195 countries and processed claims across more than 50 currencies, Carrot has built a pricing intelligence layer that reflects the actual cost of fertility and family-building care in every region where it operates, and will grow more precise with every claim processed.

About Carrot

Carrot is the leading global fertility, family building, and hormonal care platform, serving millions of members across the U.S. and localized support in more than 195 countries and 300 languages.

Trusted by thousands of the world's best multinational employers, health plans, and health systems, Carrot's comprehensive clinical program delivers industry-leading cost savings for employers and exceptional experiences for members - from preconception and pregnancy through IVF, postpartum, male-factor infertility, adoption, and menopause.

Carrot has received national and international recognition for its pioneering work, including Fast Company's 'Most Innovative Companies,' CNBC's '100 Barrier Breaking Startups' and more. Carrot is regularly featured in media reporting on issues related to healthcare innovation, future of work, and family health; such as The Economist, Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, ABC, CNBC, National Public Radio, Harvard Business Review and more.

Carrot teams are located in dozens of countries worldwide, and has been recognized as a Fortune "Best Workplace in Healthcare," certified Great Place to Work, and certified Age-Friendly Employer. Learn more at get-carrot.com.

SOURCE Carrot Fertility, Inc.