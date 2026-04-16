Carrot Unveils Carrot Intelligence: A Proprietary Global AI Platform for Fertility and Family Care

Powered by nearly $1 billion in claims data and clinical evidence across 195 countries, Carrot Intelligence unifies earlier intervention, care guided by individual context, and financial accountability across fertility and family care.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrot, the leading global fertility and family care platform, today introduced Carrot Intelligence, a proprietary AI platform built on the world's largest dataset of its kind to power contextual care decisions, earlier clinical and non-clinical interventions, and more transparent spending for every member, wherever they are.

AI is accelerating across fertility and family care, but most of it runs on generic models and public data. Carrot Intelligence is built on a different foundation, the largest proprietary clinical dataset in the category, spanning 195 countries, and engineered to deliver care that reflects each member's unique medical history, personal preferences, geography, and goals. Members get dynamic, contextual care that is accountable to real clinical and financial outcomes for plan sponsors.

Carrot has spent the past decade building toward this moment – serving millions of members clinically and financially and processing over $1 billion in claims across fertility and family care, which is the foundation of Carrot Intelligence. Precision care at scale, in context, doesn't just improve the experience, it changes outcomes.

"AI in this space should be held to the same standard as the care itself, grounded in evidence, accountable to outcomes, and designed to get better over time," said Tammy Sun, Founder and CEO of Carrot. "Carrot Intelligence allows us to reach people earlier, meet them in the context of their journey, and bring real accountability to how plan sponsor dollars are spent."

Carrot Intelligence is the driving force behind recent product developments, including Sprints, the first and only metabolic health program to reduce high-risk pregnancies and improve outcomes, and the Global Price Monitoring System, which is designed to catch errors and fraud in fertility bills. Carrot's AI foundation enables:

Intelligent Intervention, Earlier: In a recent survey, Carrot found that 89% of women say they'd prefer less invasive fertility options over IVF, yet the current healthcare system is built to react to failure rather than prevent it. Carrot Intelligence is designed to reach members before a problem escalates, spanning pre-conception, fertility, and family care.

In a recent survey, Carrot found that 89% of women say they'd prefer less invasive fertility options over IVF, yet the current healthcare system is built to react to failure rather than prevent it. Carrot Intelligence is designed to reach members before a problem escalates, spanning pre-conception, fertility, and family care. AI-Powered, Context-Driven Care: Carrot's clinical team defines the care guidance framework. Carrot Intelligence shapes how guidance is delivered based on the context of each individual, where they are in their journey, what they're navigating, and how they're most likely to engage, delivering guidance in the tone, timing, and format most likely to land.

Carrot's clinical team defines the care guidance framework. Carrot Intelligence shapes how guidance is delivered based on the context of each individual, where they are in their journey, what they're navigating, and how they're most likely to engage, delivering guidance in the tone, timing, and format most likely to land. Fraud Detection at Scale: Powered by Carrot Intelligence, the recently announced Global Price Monitoring System applies AI to Carrot's existing claims infrastructure to automatically detect billing anomalies, price inflation, and fee structures with no precedent in Carrot's global dataset. Today, Carrot's specialist team does this work manually. AI will automate and scale it, flagging claims for investigation before the cost is absorbed.

Powered by Carrot Intelligence, the recently announced Global Price Monitoring System applies AI to Carrot's existing claims infrastructure to automatically detect billing anomalies, price inflation, and fee structures with no precedent in Carrot's global dataset. Today, Carrot's specialist team does this work manually. AI will automate and scale it, flagging claims for investigation before the cost is absorbed. Precision that Compounds: Carrot's AI architecture is a constant learning loop. Carrot's clinical team defines the guidance framework, validates AI-surfaced insights, and owns clinical guidance. This ensures the system gets smarter with every member served, a compounding advantage that widens over time.

Carrot Intelligence is guided by clinicians and the security, privacy, and risk management controls that underpin Carrot's compliance program, and does not train proprietary foundation models on member-protected health information. The architecture deliberately separates clinical rigor from behavioral optimization, keeping clinicians in control of care decisions while AI scales delivery.

Future capabilities will extend into care navigation, treatment pathway optimization, provider quality intelligence, and predictive analytics for plan sponsors.

To learn more about Carrot Intelligence, visit: https://www.get-carrot.com/carrot-intelligence

About Carrot

Carrot is the leading global fertility and family care platform, serving millions of members across the U.S. and providing localized support in more than 195 countries and 300 languages.

Trusted by thousands of the world's best multinational employers, health plans, and health systems, Carrot's comprehensive clinical program delivers industry-leading cost savings for plan sponsors and exceptional experiences for members - from preconception and pregnancy through IVF, postpartum, male-factor infertility, adoption, and menopause.

Carrot has received national and international recognition for its pioneering work, including Fast Company's 'Most Innovative Companies,' CNBC's '100 Barrier Breaking Startups' and more. Carrot is regularly featured in media reporting on issues related to healthcare innovation, future of work, and family health; such as The Economist, Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, ABC, CNBC, National Public Radio, Harvard Business Review and more.

Carrot teams are located in dozens of countries worldwide, and has been recognized as a Fortune "Best Workplace in Healthcare," certified Great Place to Work, and certified Age-Friendly Employer. Learn more at get-carrot.com.

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SOURCE Carrot Fertility, Inc.