Carrum Health and Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Partner on Breast Cancer Treatment Model

Value-based care program offers Florida patients access to high quality cancer care while reducing costs for employers

FORT MYERS, Fla., Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) announced today a new partnership with Carrum Health , a value-based Centers of Excellence healthcare solution changing how cancer and surgical care are paid for and delivered, to provide high-quality, cost-effective breast cancer care to patients at FCS. Through employers, Carrum Health will offer patients a bundled package for breast cancer care that includes two years of coverage for treatment, which may comprise chemotherapy, radiation, and symptom management from FCS.

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) announced today a new partnership with Carrum Health, a value-based Centers of Excellence healthcare solution changing how cancer and surgical care are paid for and delivered to provide high-quality, cost-effective breast cancer care to patients at FCS.

The partnership will focus on patients with non-metastatic breast cancer in Florida. FCS will expand its patient base by having access to the Carrum Health network. In return, employers who have aligned with Carrum Health will benefit from the advanced oncology treatment options offered at the nearly 100 FCS locations across Florida.

FCS joins Carrum's rigorously vetted Centers of Excellence network, comprising high-value providers who have invested in patient-centric, evidence-based care nationwide. Carrum offers its employer clients access to this network at pre-negotiated bundled prices, so members can benefit from high-quality care with the help of dedicated care navigators, without having to worry about cost and administrative burdens.

"As a known leader in value-based care, we are committed to creating partnerships that are patient-centered and driven by enhancing the value of the care provided," remarked FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker . "Employers have an obligation to ensure their employees have access to affordable, high-quality care. Carrum Health's strategic program creates mutually beneficial outcomes for all involved."

Cancer, especially, is an increasing concern for employers as costs continue to rise.

"Community oncology providers are a critical component in expanding access to high-value cancer care for our members," said Sach Jain, Carrum Health founder and CEO. "FCS offers exceptional and compassionate care for patients going through cancer. We look forward to working with them to provide the best outcomes and remove the financial burden for patients."

"FCS offers a unique patient experience in a community oncology setting, where patients benefit from all the resources and advanced treatment options they need close to home," says FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio N. Gordan, MD . "Through enhanced services, such as the availability of biosimilar drugs, innovative genetic testing capabilities, and access to clinical trials, patients at FCS are recipients of the best care in the state, the country, and even the world. We are delighted to welcome those affiliated with Carrum Health."

This partnership marks the first of its kind for FCS, applying a bundled payment methodology for employers in locations across Florida. FCS and Carrum plan to expand this collaboration to other cancers over time, enabling access for more Floridians to benefit from high-value cancer care.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.* Recognized for our research, FCS is a recipient of the national Clinical Trials Participation Award presented by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FCS physicians, trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, FCS has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies genomic-based treatment and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

About Carrum Health

Carrum Health is a value-based Centers of Excellence (COE) healthcare platform changing how we pay for and deliver care. Carrum offers self-funded employers access to its rigorously vetted COE network comprising high-value providers nationwide, upfront all-inclusive bundled pricing with no surprises, and a dedicated 1:1 care navigator to guide members through treatment for the most prevalent and costly conditions including cancer, musculoskeletal, cardiovascular, and bariatric. Providers in Carrum's COE network offer a minimum 30-day warranty on all surgeries and a two-year coverage on cancer care. Carrum reduces unnecessary procedures by as much as 30% and aligns cost and care incentives to save employers up to 45% per episode of care, as validated by peer-reviewed publications. Carrum's award-winning technology empowers seamless platform integration, making COE adoption plug-and-play for employers. Founded in 2014, the company is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more at carrumhealth.com.

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute