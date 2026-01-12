Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Expands Clinical Team in Lake County, Welcomes Aamir Hussain to Statewide Practice

FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) welcomes board-certified medical oncologist and hematologist Aamir Hussain, MD to its team of cancer experts at the FCS clinics in Clermont, 1340 N. Hancock Road, Clermont, FL 34711 and in Tavares, 4100 Waterman Way, Tavares, FL 32778. Dr. Hussain has special interest in prostate cancer, breast cancer, and lymphoma.

David Wenk, MD, FCS assistant managing physician, said, "Dr. Hussain's passion for staying at the forefront of new discoveries and treatments reflects his deep commitment to the field of oncology. Recognized for his academic and clinical leadership, Dr. Hussain brings valuable expertise that will further strengthen our ability to deliver high-quality, innovative care."

With over 12 years of experience, Dr. Hussain has provided personalized oncology care across outpatient, inpatient, and academic settings. His clinical expertise is complemented by a robust research portfolio, with work published in multiple peer-reviewed journals and presented at leading clinical symposiums.

Dr. Hussain completed medical school at Rawalpindi Medical College in Pakistan. He was named as chief resident during his internal medicine residency at the State University of New York at Buffalo and as chief fellow during his hematology/oncology fellowship at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC:

For more than 40 years, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) has embraced innovation to deliver world-class care and drive the dramatic transformation of oncology care through its robust clinical research program.

FCS provides patients with access to a wide range of clinical trials, positioning it as a leader in research among private oncology practices in Florida and across the country. In fact, before receiving FDA approval, the majority of new cancer drugs in the U.S. were first made available to patients through participation in clinical trials at FCS.

Our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians is committed to delivering tailored treatment plans that make the best use of cutting-edge precision oncology advancements to enhance patient outcomes.

