Carrum Health Expands Options for Weight Loss Surgery in Midwest Through Partnership with the Bariatric Center of Kansas City

Carrum Health , the first digital health company connecting employers and employees to Centers of Excellence (COEs) through a technology-powered platform for better, more cost-effective healthcare, today announced that it has joined forces with The Bariatric Center of Kansas City (BCKC) to provide more options for high-quality specialized bariatric care.

Based in the Kansas City area, BCKC is one of the highest volume weight loss centers in the country, having performed more than 17,000 bariatric surgeries and tallying a 99% patient satisfaction rate. BCKC was the first practice in the region to receive designation as a Center of Excellence by the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS). Since opening its doors nearly 20 years ago, BCKC has been committed to providing patients with easy access to bariatric surgery, including all pre- and post-operative care, from its experienced team of surgeons, dieticians and clinical support staff.

"Carrum Health and BCKC share a common mission: to help individuals improve the quality of their lives with better access to high-quality bariatric surgery," said Dr. Stanley Hoehn, MD, FACS, FASMBS, founder of BCKC. "We're excited to partner with Carrum Health and offer our expertise and weight loss services to its members, especially because of our mutual drive to improve the patient experience."

The pre-op process includes both psychological and physical evaluations to ensure the best clinical outcomes for each patient. Carrum Health's mobile app guides every patient through everything needed to prepare for surgery including gathering medical records, completing pre-surgery requirements, and getting lab work. Patients are also assigned a dedicated care specialist to help answer specific questions and coordinate care across providers.

"Carrum uses a rigorous 50-point evaluation process when selecting COEs for our members and we are proud to welcome BCKC, our first physician-led bariatric practice, to the Carrum Health COE network," said Kristen Barlow, vice president of provider partnerships for Carrum Health. "With their clear focus on weight loss, excellent outcomes, and commitment to changing the way healthcare is paid for, BCKC is an ideal partner and we are honored to work with them."

About Carrum Health

Carrum Health was founded in 2014 with a mission to "bring common sense to healthcare" through a value-based healthcare model that benefits families, employers and providers. Headquartered in South San Francisco, Carrum's award-winning surgery benefits platform connects self-insured employers with top providers under standardized bundled payment arrangements to better manage healthcare costs. By aligning provider incentives with quality performance, Carrum drives improvements in patient experience and health outcomes. Customers include large Fortune 500 companies and public sector organizations. For more information, visit carrumhealth.com .

About BCKC

The Bariatric Center of Kansas City, located in Lenexa, Kansas, is the leading center for weight loss surgery in the greater Kansas City Metropolitan Area and the Midwest. First in the region to receive designation as a Center of Excellence in 2006 by the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS), we are proudly one of the highest volume weight loss centers in the country with over 17,000 operations performed since we opened in 2002. With 35 years of expertise, The Bariatric Center of Kansas City surgeons have safely performed the largest number of bariatric procedures in the Midwest region and are the most experienced and skilled at doing them. For more information, visit kcbariatric.com

