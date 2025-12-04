CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) (d/b/a " Cars Commerce Inc ."), an audience-driven technology company empowering the automotive industry, today announced the appointment of Cormac Twomey as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Twomey will be responsible for speeding innovation, scaling the technology platform, driving the company's continued ascent in AI and enabling automotive retail and wholesale.

Cars Commerce Appoints Seasoned SaaS and Marketplace Technologist Cormac Twomey as Chief Technology Officer

"I am excited to welcome Cormac to the team," said Alex Vetter, CEO of Cars Commerce. "Under his leadership, we will enhance our technological foundation and further accelerate our platform strategy. I am confident that Cormac's strong SaaS, digital marketplace, AI and data pedigree coupled with his success in building world-class technology organizations, will be a powerful catalyst for driving innovation and platform advantages to fuel our company's future growth."

Prior to joining Cars Commerce, Twomey held the position of CTO for OpenTable. He led the successful migration of the company from a lead-generation and reservation marketplace into a sophisticated SaaS-based solutions model, enabling revenue growth and realizing the platform's distribution power with small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Twomey helped scale OpenTable's platform to more than 60,000 local SMBs enabling them to compete with larger players through the use of data and technology, aligning with Cars Commerce's vision to enable local retail at scale. Twomey also served as CTO at Envoy and held an engineering leadership position at eHarmony.

"I'm honored to join Cars Commerce with its trusted brands, rich data sets and energetic culture to continue to define how data and technology power automotive retail and wholesale," said Twomey. "I look forward to partnering with the talented team at Cars Commerce to exceed consumer expectations and enable local businesses with leading technology solutions."

Twomey's appointment as Chief Technology officer will be effective Dec. 10. He will join the company's executive team and report to CEO Alex Vetter.

About Cars Commerce

Cars Commerce is an audience-driven technology company empowering the automotive industry. The Company simplifies everything about car buying and selling with powerful products, solutions and AI-driven technologies that span pretail, retail and post-sale activities – enabling more efficient and profitable retail operations. The Cars Commerce platform is organized around industry-leading brands: the flagship automotive marketplace and review site Cars.com, digital retail technology and marketing services from Dealer Inspire, essential trade-in and appraisal technology from AccuTrade, a reputation-based dealer-to-dealer wholesale auction from DealerClub and exclusive in-market media solutions from the Cars Commerce Media Network. Learn more at www.carscommerce.inc.

SOURCE Cars.com Inc.