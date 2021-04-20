CarSaver Selected as Finalist for 2021 Automotive News PACE Awards

FRANKLIN, Tenn., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CarSaver, the leading provider of automotive e-commerce solutions, has been selected as a finalist for the 2021 Automotive News PACETM Awards. CarSaver is among an elite group, with technical innovations from 27 suppliers around the world being named as finalists.

The Automotive News PACE Award, now in its 27th year, is given to suppliers in recognition of a technological innovation in product or processes that has reached commercial application. Judged by an independent panel of technologists, the PACE Awards are recognized around the world as the industry benchmark for innovation. Automotive News PACE Awards finalists from previous years include Bose Corp., Hyundai Mobis, and Toyota Boshoku Corp.

"This year's class of PACE finalists showcases the rich innovation underway worldwide in the business of moving people and things," said Steve Schmith, director of Automotive News PACE judging. "The finalists represent companies operating throughout the automotive value chain who are not only driving game-changing approaches to product development, but also reimagining the customer experience and creating new ways of generating revenue."

CarSaver is being recognized for launching the first end-to-end, 100% online car buying platform for new, used and CPO vehicles. The platform enables a customer to buy on their phone and have the car delivered to their door through a fully automated online buying process from their first click to home delivery. CarSaver supports all tiers of the industry from manufacturers like Nissan to local dealers to retail partners like WalMart and SHOP.com.

Nissan selected CarSaver to power its new online shopping platform, Nissan [email protected] CarSaver's enterprise technology enables Nissan and Nissan dealers to be the first to sell new, used and CPO vehicles 100% online. The Nissan [email protected] purchasing experience integrates CarSaver's industry leading features including:

End-to-end online purchase of new, certified pre-owned and used vehicle inventory

VIN specific pricing and payments

Real-time, OEM direct rebates and incentives

AI enabled deal structuring

Captive and retail lender loan and lease integration

eF&I

eContracting

Guaranteed online trade-ins

Vehicle delivery management software

"It is truly an honor to be selected as a finalist for the Automotive News PACE Awards," said Chad Collier, CEO of CarSaver. "I want to thank Walmart, Nissan and all the participating dealers across the U.S. for trusting CarSaver to help them deliver contactless commerce to save their customers time and money by making it easy to buy online and by removing all the friction in the process."

"Nissan [email protected] changes the customer buying and ownership experience and helps to deliver contactless commerce," said Jack Jackintelle, Chief Operating Officer, Coral Springs Nissan. "I can see why JD Power ranked this ecommerce platform the best for OEMs, because it has everything we need and it's really easy to use."

Winners will be announced at the Automotive News PACE Awards ceremony in Detroit on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

ABOUT CARSAVER

CarSaver is the leading provider of automotive ecommerce solutions. CarSaver's end-to-end digital retail platform automates the entire online buying process, from the first click to home delivery. CarSaver is the first and only enterprise platform that makes it easy to do everything 100% entirely online; buy, finance, lease, insure, repair and sell, all the top brands of new and used vehicles online.

CarSaver's e-commerce platform is being utilized by car companies, dealers and trusted brands, like Nissan, Walmart, SHOP.COM and iHeart Media to help their customers save time and money when buying new and used cars online. For more information, follow CarSaver on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , YouTube and LinkedIn .

