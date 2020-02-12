CarSaver Taps USAA Auto Executive For COO Role

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CarSaver is pleased to announce the appointment of Heather Pollard to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Pollard joins CarSaver from USAA where, as Vice President and Head of Digital Car Buying Customer Experience, she was responsible for the company's auto buying program strategy and day to day operations, and where her leadership led to a 25% increase in auto sales and a 23% increase in customer satisfaction.

"We are very excited Heather has joined the CarSaver team. CarSaver at Walmart experienced over 300% growth in 2019 and having a COO with Heather's breadth of knowledge and experience in the industry will help continue our momentum. I admire USAA for their amazing culture and am impressed with the car buying service they built under Heather's leadership. We know she will make a big impact at CarSaver," said Chad Collier, CarSaver CEO and Founder.

When asked about the move to CarSaver Pollard said, "Digital car buying is poised for rapid adoption as auto dealers, manufacturers and lenders recognize that customers are demanding change and expecting greater levels of transparency. With an incredible partner like Walmart, who is focused on saving customers time and money, and CarSaver's mission to change the way the world buys and sells cars, we have a unique opportunity to bring all stakeholders together to deliver an unparalleled experience."

Pollard added, "My role is to harness the company's resources and deliver these cutting-edge tools to the market as quickly as possible. I am honored to be a part of the CarSaver's leadership team."

There's a major shift in automotive e-commerce as everyone is looking to expand their online experience. CarSaver's e-commerce platform provides digital retail solutions for dealers, manufacturers and lenders to sell cars and facilitate loans online with unprecedented reach through the largest retailer in the world. A number of manufacturers, dealers and lenders have approached CarSaver to leverage its technology to expand their offerings and drive competitive differentiation.

Collier says, "CarSaver has built one of the premier e-commerce platforms in the industry, and we are focused on addressing the number one complaint in America -- auto-related problems. Our mission is to resolve these problems and help dealers, manufacturers and lenders deliver the full end-to-end experience that meets today's customer demands."

CarSaver recently relocated their company headquarters from Miami, FL to outside Nashville, TN. The move to the Music City brings the company closer to the heart of the auto industry, including the headquarters of Nissan and Mitsubishi, as well as Walmart's headquarters in Bentonville, AR. "Nashville has welcomed us with open arms, and we couldn't be more excited to be a part of this great community", said Collier.

About CarSaver

CarSaver is an end-to-end e-commerce platform that makes it easier to buy and sell new and used vehicles online. CarSaver developed and manages the auto buying program for Walmart, https://www.walmart.com/cp/auto-buying/2304465. CarSaver helps Walmart's customers and employees save time and money with everyday low prices and a no-cost lifetime powertrain warranty on new and used cars.

CarSaver has built a network of top dealers, banks and insurance providers to provide an "all-in-one" experience for customers who receive up-front, transparent pricing and payment information that includes all taxes and fees, so a customer can buy online and choose to have the vehicle delivered or pick it up at a local certified dealer. CarSaver's e-commerce platform is also being "white-labeled" to power digital retail solutions for lenders, manufacturers and dealers to sell cars and facilitate loans online.

