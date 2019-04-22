Cars.com Names the 2019 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Eco-Friendly Car of the Year

CHICAGO, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Earth Day, Cars.com announced today its pick for Eco-Friendly Car of the Year as part of its annual Best of Awards program. The 2019 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid won for its long range, comfortable size and reasonable price. Not only is the Honda Clarity great for the environment, it also provides lower cost-per-mile commuting and a $7,500 federal tax credit for the cost-conscious car shopper.

The 2019 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid beat other 2019 eco-friendly competitors including the Chevrolet Bolt EV, Honda Civic EX sedan and Toyota RAV4 Hybrid. Any 2019-model vehicle that's available nationwide was eligible for the award, and all vehicles that reduce consumption and/or minimize the release of carbon and pollutants were considered. Vehicles that do so at a lower overall cost had an edge over those with steep premiums.

"The 2019 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid earns Cars.com's 2019 Eco-Friendly award thanks in part to its nearly 50-mile EV range," said Jenni Newman, editor-in-chief of Cars.com. "When that's depleted, this sedan can tap the gas engine indefinitely at a respectable 42 mpg. It's a comfortable car that can easily work for one-vehicle families."

The plug-in hybrid version of the Clarity (one of three) provides 47 miles of EPA-estimated electric range and 42 mpg combined once the gas engine starts. Unlike battery-only cars, 120-volt household charging is a viable option.

"You can get longer electric ranges from full electric vehicles and higher mpgs from regular hybrids, but the Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid provides lower cost-per-mile driving with no tailpipe emissions in the same car that can also go long distances when needed," said Newman. "Most importantly, it makes far fewer sacrifices than some plug-in hybrids with short electric vehicle ranges."

"The Eco-Friendly Car of the Year Award is further validation of Honda's approach to electrification with the Clarity family of vehicles," said Art St. Cyr, vice president of Automobile Operations, American Honda. "In addition to the Clarity Plug-in Hybrid, the Clarity Electric and Clarity Fuel Cell offer the power of choice to consumers who want to step in to an electrified vehicle without the compromise. We're proud to deliver on that promise, offering these three advanced powertrains that you can only find from Honda in a roomy five-passenger sedan with all the creature comforts that consumers expect today."

For more information on the Cars.com Best of Awards, visit www.cars.com/awards, and to learn more about electric vehicles and read reviews about the newest makes and models, visit www.cars.com/news/electric-cars.

About Cars.com

Cars.com is a leading two-sided digital automotive marketplace that connects car shoppers with sellers. Launched in 1998 and headquartered in Chicago, the company empowers shoppers with the data, resources and digital tools needed to make informed buying decisions and seamlessly connect with automotive retailers. In a rapidly changing market, Cars.com enables automotive dealers and manufacturers with innovative technical solutions and data-driven intelligence to better reach and influence ready-to-buy shoppers, increase inventory turn and gain market share. In 2018, Cars.com acquired Dealer Inspire®, an innovative technology company building solutions that future-proof dealerships with more efficient operations, a faster and easier car buying process, and connected digital experiences that sell and service more vehicles.

Cars.com properties include DealerRater®, Dealer Inspire®, Auto.com™, PickupTrucks.com® and NewCars.com®. For more information, visit www.Cars.com.

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of reliable, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles with advanced safety technologies sold through over 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for more than 35 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2018, more than 90 percent of all Honda brand vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

SOURCE Cars.com

Related Links

http://www.cars.com

