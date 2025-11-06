Cars.com Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Achieved Record Total Revenue of $182 Million and Dealer Revenue Growth of 2% Year-over-Year

Accelerating Marketplace Adoption Grew Customer Base +271 Year-over-Year to 19,526 Dealer Customers

Marketplace Supported Record Year-to-Date Traffic and the Launch of CarsonTM AI-Powered Search Features

Repurchased $64 Million of Stock Year-to-Date, On Track with $70 to $90 Million Target for FY25

CHICAGO, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cars.com Inc . (NYSE: CARS) (d/b/a "Cars Commerce Inc." or the "Company"), an audience-driven technology company empowering the automotive industry, today released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

"We delivered record revenue in the third quarter as focused execution of our strategy drove a resurgence in Dealer revenue. Underpinning these strong results was another quarter of triple-digit growth in customer count and notable gains in the Cars.com marketplace and AccuTrade. In particular, dealers are responding positively as we lead the industry on AI integration through features like Carson, our new AI shopping assistant, which is already powering millions of web searches and yielding a 2x improvement in visitor engagement," said Alex Vetter, Chief Executive Officer of Cars Commerce. "Looking ahead, we are confident in our ability to build upon these successes as we position our platform for sustainable growth and value creation."

Q3 2025 Financial Highlights

(in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Ended September 30,





2025

2024

Change %

Total Revenue $ 181,573

$ 179,651

1 %

Net income 7,658

18,719

(59 %)

Adjusted net income 30,381

27,704

10 %

Adjusted EBITDA 54,631

51,131

7 %

Net income per diluted share 0.12

0.28

(56 %)

Adjusted net income per diluted share 0.48

0.41

18 %



Q3 2025 Key Metrics and Operational Highlights

(in millions, except dealer data) Quarter Ended



September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

Change % Q/Q

Change %

Y/Y Average Monthly Unique Visitors 25.5

26.6

24.5

(4 %)

4 % Traffic ("Visits") 156.2

162.0

154.2

(4 %)

1 % Monthly Average Revenue Per Dealer ("ARPD") $ 2,460

$ 2,435

$ 2,478

1 %

(1 %) Dealer Customers 19,526

19,412

19,255

1 %

1 %

Dealer Customers grew to 19,526 dealers, reaching a new three-year high based on strategic go-to-market enhancements and continued strong sales and product execution

Carson, a new suite of AI-powered search features, is driving 2X more vehicle listings views when utilized for web searches, with mobile app rollout currently in pilot during Q4

Successful execution of marketplace repackaging boosted Premium subscribers by approximately 60% year-over-year, while new Premium+ packages leveraged bundled media products to improve leads per listing by 14% 1

AccuTrade and DealerClub helped address vehicle sourcing challenges across the industry, evidenced by AccuTrade surpassing one million quarterly appraisals, and DealerClub active users growing by nearly 40% quarter-over-quarter

1 Compared to Base Marketplace packages. Cars.com data, September 2025.

Q3 2025 Results

Revenue for the third quarter totaled $181.6 million, up 1% compared to the prior year period and reaching a new quarterly record. Subscription-based Dealer revenue was up 2% year-over-year, benefitting from increased adoption of websites and appraisal products as well as Marketplace customer growth and repackaging. OEM and National revenue was down 5% year-over-year, primarily reflecting lower media spending by certain OEM partners.

Total operating expenses for the third quarter were $164.8 million, compared to $168.2 million for the prior year period. Operating expenses declined as compared to the prior year period, as costs associated with the January 2025 acquisition of DealerClub and third party fees were fully offset by efficiencies in headcount and lease-related expenses. Adjusted operating expenses for the quarter were $150.4 million, down 4% compared to the prior year period, reflecting substantially similar dynamics.

Net income for the third quarter was $7.7 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to Net income of $18.7 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024. The change in Net income is primarily attributable to changes in the fair value of contingent consideration in the prior-year period associated with prior acquisitions. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $30.4 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to $27.7 million, or $0.41 per diluted share a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $54.6 million, or 30.1% of revenue, compared to $51.1 million, or 28.5% of revenue in the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA strengthened on the basis of improved revenue and the aforementioned cost reduction initiatives.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Net cash provided by operating activities for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025 was $114.5 million, compared to $122.5 million in the prior year, which is largely attributable to the increase in earnout payments associated with the D2C Media acquisition. Resulting free cash flow for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025 totaled $94.5 million, compared to $103.7 million in the prior year.

The Company's total debt outstanding was $455.0 million as of September 30, 2025. The Company's total net leverage (as defined in the Company's credit facility) was 1.9x as of September 30, 2025, below its target total net leverage range of 2.0x to 2.5x. Total liquidity as of September 30, 2025 was $350.1 million, which is defined as Cash and cash equivalents of $55.1 million and revolver capacity of $295.0 million.

Share Repurchases

The Company repurchased 1.5 million shares of common stock for $19.3 million in the third quarter, bringing total repurchases to 5.2 million shares for $63.9 million in the first nine months of 2025. The Company also reaffirms its target for $70 to $90 million of share repurchases in fiscal 2025, which was previously revised upward in August 2025.

"Third quarter performance demonstrated progress across our major financial and operating metrics, delivering revenue growth as well as strong operating leverage that produced our highest quarter of Adjusted EBITDA margin for this year. Robust cash flow generation also enabled additional share repurchases, consistent with our annual targeted share buyback commitment," said Sonia Jain, Chief Financial Officer of Cars Commerce. "Through disciplined investments in product innovation as well as prudent capital allocation, we expect to continue to drive platform differentiation and return value to shareholders."

Outlook

The Company continues to anticipate low-single digit revenue growth for the second half of 2025, based on third quarter performance, current market conditions, and ongoing execution of 2025 growth initiatives. As previously communicated, the favorability, magnitude, and timing of customer spending on media and advertising products are also subject to factors like vehicle production and inventory levels, which have been volatile year-to-date.

The Company is reaffirming Full Year Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance of 29% to 31%. Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance reflects the Company's confidence in managing operating levers across a range of macroeconomic scenarios.

Q3 2025 Earnings Call

As previously announced, management will hold a conference call and webcast today at 8:00 a.m. CT. This webcast may be accessed at the Cars Commerce Investor Relations website, investor.cars.com . An archive of the webcast will be available at investor.cars.com following the conclusion of the call.

About Cars Commerce

Cars Commerce is an audience-driven technology company empowering the automotive industry. The Company simplifies everything about car buying and selling with powerful products, solutions and AI-driven technologies that span pretail, retail and post-sale activities – enabling more efficient and profitable retail operations. The Cars Commerce platform is organized around industry-leading brands: the flagship automotive marketplace and review site Cars.com , digital retail technology and marketing services from Dealer Inspire, essential trade-in and appraisal technology from AccuTrade, a reputation-based dealer-to-dealer wholesale auction from DealerClub and exclusive in-market media solutions from the Cars Commerce Media Network. Learn more at www.carscommerce.inc .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release discusses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net (loss) income, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Operating Expenses. These financial measures are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). These financial measures are presented as supplemental measures of operating performance because the Company believes they provide meaningful information regarding the Company's performance and provide a basis to compare operating results between periods. In addition, the Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure for determining incentive compensation targets. Adjusted EBITDA also is used as a performance measure under the Company's credit agreement and includes adjustments such as the items defined below and other further adjustments, which are defined in the credit agreement. These non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by the Company's lenders, securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in the Company's industry.

While a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to, as applicable, the timing, amount, valuation and number of future employee equity awards and the uncertainty relating to the timing, frequency, and effect of acquisitions and the significance of the resulting transaction-related expenses, the Company has provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP in this earnings release, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below.

Other companies may define or calculate these measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables below.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before (1) interest expense, net, (2) income tax (benefit) expense, (3) depreciation, (4) amortization of intangible assets, (5) stock-based compensation expense, (6) unrealized mark-to-market adjustments and cash transactions related to derivative instruments, (7) unrealized foreign currency exchange gains and losses, and (8) certain other items, such as transaction-related items, severance, transformation and other exit costs and write-off and impairments of goodwill, intangible assets and other long-lived assets.

Transaction-related items result from actual or potential transactions such as business combinations, mergers, acquisitions, dispositions, spin-offs, financing transactions, and other strategic transactions, including, without limitation, (1) transaction-related bonuses and (2) expenses for advisors and representatives such as investment bankers, consultants, attorneys and accounting firms. Transaction-related items may also include, without limitation, transition and integration costs such as retention bonuses and acquisition-related milestone payments to acquired employees, consulting, compensation and other incremental costs associated with integration projects, fair value changes to contingent considerations and amortization of deferred revenue related to the AccuTrade acquisition.

The Company defines Adjusted Net Income as GAAP net (loss) income excluding, net of their related tax effects: (1) amortization of intangible assets, (2) stock-based compensation expense, (3) unrealized mark-to-market adjustments and cash transactions related to derivative instruments, (4) unrealized foreign currency exchange gains and losses, and (5) certain other items, such as transaction-related costs, severance, transformation and other exit costs and write-off and impairments of goodwill, intangible assets and other long-lived assets.

The Company defines Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, including purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internally developed technology.

The Company defines Adjusted Operating Expenses as total operating expenses adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation, write-off and impairments of goodwill, intangible assets, long-lived assets, severance, transformation and other exit costs and transaction-related items.

Key Metric Definitions

Average Monthly Unique Visitors ("UVs") and Traffic ("Visits"). The Company defines UVs in a given month as the number of distinct visitors that engage with its platform during that month. Visitors are identified upon first visit to an individual Cars.com property on an individual device/browser combination or installation of one of our mobile apps on an individual device. If a visitor accesses more than one of our web properties or apps or uses more than one device or browser, each of those unique property/browser/app/device combinations counts toward the number of UVs. Traffic is defined as the number of visits to Cars.com desktop and mobile properties (responsive sites and mobile apps). The Company measured UVs and Traffic via RudderStack. These metrics do not include traffic to Dealer Inspire, D2C Media, or DealerClub websites.

Monthly Average Revenue Per Dealer ("ARPD"). The Company believes that its ability to grow ARPD is an indicator of the value proposition of its platform. The Company defines ARPD as Dealer revenue, excluding digital advertising services and DealerClub, during the period divided by the monthly average number of Dealer Customers during the same period.

Dealer Customers. Dealer Customers represent dealerships using the Company's products as of the end of each reporting period. Each physical or virtual dealership location is counted separately, whether it is a single-location proprietorship or part of a large, consolidated dealer group. Multi-franchise dealerships at a single location are counted as one dealer. Dealer Customer metrics do not include DealerClub.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements often use words such as "believe," "expect," "project," "anticipate," "outlook," "intend," "strategy," "plan," "estimate," "target," "seek," "will," "may," "would," "should," "could," "forecasts," "mission," "strive," "more," "goal" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, strategies, estimates, projections and assumptions, experience in the industry as well as our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors we think are appropriate. Such forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Cars Commerce and its management based on their knowledge and understanding of the business and industry, are inherently uncertain. While Cars Commerce and its management make such statements in good faith and believe such judgments are reasonable, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of future strategic action, performance or results. Our actual results, performance, achievements, strategic actions or prospects could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements in making investment decisions. When we make comparisons of results between current and prior periods, we do not intend to express any future trends, or indications of future performance, unless expressed as such, and you should view such comparisons as historical data. Whether or not any such forward-looking statement is in fact achieved will depend on future events, some of which are beyond our control.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results and strategic actions to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a detailed discussion of many of these and other risks and uncertainties, see "Part I, Item 1A., Risk Factors" and "Part II, Item 7., Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 27, 2025 and our other filings filed with the SEC and available on our website at investor.cars.com or via EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made in this press release in the context of these risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation, other than as may be required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking or cautionary statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of events, unanticipated or otherwise, or changes in future operating results over time or otherwise. The forward-looking statements in this report are intended to be subject to the safe harbor protection provided by the federal securities laws.

Cars.com Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenue:













Dealer $ 162,009

$ 159,513

$ 479,630

$ 481,171 OEM and National 16,180

17,014

49,096

48,149 Other 3,384

3,124

10,610

9,401 Total revenue 181,573

179,651

539,336

538,721 Operating expenses:













Cost of revenue and operations 30,063

31,610

91,549

92,602 Product and technology 27,580

29,223

84,692

84,891 Marketing and sales 59,336

58,288

177,318

177,664 General and administrative 24,325

21,511

71,890

67,348 Depreciation and amortization 23,464

27,563

75,376

82,499 Total operating expenses 164,768

168,195

500,825

505,004 Operating income 16,805

11,456

38,511

33,717 Nonoperating expenses:













Interest expense, net (7,631)

(8,028)

(22,943)

(24,458) Other income, net 1,528

21,111

3,869

32,498 Total nonoperating (expense) income, net (6,103)

13,083

(19,074)

8,040 Income before income taxes 10,702

24,539

19,437

41,757 Income tax expense 3,044

5,820

6,783

10,873 Net income $ 7,658

$ 18,719

$ 12,654

$ 30,884 Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 61,708

66,107

63,133

66,319 Diluted 63,070

67,666

63,844

67,590 Earnings per share:













Basic $ 0.12

$ 0.28

$ 0.20

$ 0.47 Diluted 0.12

0.28

0.20

0.46

Cars.com Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data)









September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

(unaudited)



Assets:





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 55,072

$ 50,673 Accounts receivable, net 128,825

133,741 Prepaid expenses 15,483

13,782 Other current assets 12,972

16,134 Total current assets 212,352

214,330 Property and equipment, net 35,284

40,704 Goodwill 166,603

143,279 Intangible assets, net 537,174

585,690 Deferred tax assets 94,280

100,530 Investments and other assets, net 25,694

27,332 Total assets $ 1,071,387

$ 1,111,865 Liabilities and stockholders' equity:





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 33,040

$ 33,498 Accrued compensation 28,890

36,295 Other accrued liabilities 54,889

47,092 Total current liabilities 116,819

116,885 Noncurrent liabilities:





Long-term debt, net 451,206

455,288 Deferred tax liabilities 6,658

6,773 Other noncurrent liabilities 19,135

21,434 Total noncurrent liabilities 476,999

483,495 Total liabilities 593,818

600,380 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred Stock at par, $0.01 par value; 5,000 shares authorized; no shares

issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024,

respectively —

— Common Stock at par, $0.01 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 60,360

and 64,391 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and

December 31, 2024, respectively 604

643 Additional paid-in capital 1,426,829

1,473,986 Accumulated deficit (948,892)

(961,546) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (972)

(1,598) Total stockholders' equity 477,569

511,485 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,071,387

$ 1,111,865

Cars.com Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)









Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 12,654

$ 30,884 Adjustments to reconcile Net income to Net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation 23,077

19,306 Amortization of intangible assets 52,299

63,193 Stock-based compensation 22,433

23,689 Deferred income taxes 6,269

12,469 Provision for doubtful accounts 1,501

2,634 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,430

1,769 Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency denominated transactions (1,440)

965 Changes in fair value of contingent consideration —

(33,473) Other, net 2,284

766 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:





Accounts receivable 4,057

(2,574) Prepaid expenses and other assets (8,050)

(12,705) Accounts payable (320)

9,947 Accrued compensation (8,119)

(2,067) Other liabilities 6,446

7,714 Net cash provided by operating activities 114,521

122,517 Cash flows from investing activities:





Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (24,769)

(218) Capitalization of internally developed technology (16,131)

(16,770) Purchase of property and equipment (3,901)

(2,046) Proceeds from sale of equity investment 9,481

— Net cash used in investing activities (35,320)

(19,034) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from Revolving Loan borrowings 10,000

— Payments of Revolving Loan borrowings and long-term debt (15,000)

(20,000) Payments for stock-based compensation plans, net (5,227)

(8,065) Repurchases of common stock (64,339)

(35,686) Payments of contingent consideration —

(27,435) Payments of debt issuance costs and other fees —

(1,869) Net cash used in financing activities (74,566)

(93,055) Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents (236)

(53) Net increase in Cash and cash equivalents 4,399

10,375 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 50,673

39,198 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 55,072

$ 49,573 Supplemental cash flow information:





Cash paid for income taxes $ 2,223

$ 5,506 Cash paid for interest 17,053

18,453

Cars.com Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)















Reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted EBITDA

















Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income $ 7,658

$ 18,719

$ 12,654

$ 30,884 Interest expense, net 7,631

8,028

22,943

24,458 Income tax expense 3,044

5,820

6,783

10,873 Depreciation and amortization 23,464

27,563

75,376

82,499 Stock-based compensation, including related payroll tax expense 7,701

8,444

23,162

25,207 Transaction-related and other one-time items 4,068

(16,971)

16,609

(20,655) Non-operating foreign exchange loss (gain) 1,065

(472)

(1,277)

963 Adjusted EBITDA $ 54,631

$ 51,131

$ 156,250

$ 154,229































Reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted Net income

















Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income $ 7,658

$ 18,719

$ 12,654

$ 30,884 Stock-based compensation, including related payroll tax expense 7,701

8,444

23,162

25,207 Amortization of intangible assets 17,463

20,979

52,299

63,193 Transaction-related items 2,864

(17,941)

8,530

(24,466) Non-operating foreign exchange loss (gain) 1,065

(472)

(1,277)

963 Other one-time items 1,204

970

8,079

3,811 Income tax impact of adjustments (7,574)

(2,995)

(22,698)

(17,177) Adjusted net income $ 30,381

$ 27,704

$ 80,749

$ 82,415















Adjusted net income per share, diluted $ 0.48

$ 0.41

$ 1.26

$ 1.22 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 63,070

67,666

63,844

67,590































Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free cash flow

















Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 58,838

$ 53,795

$ 114,521

$ 122,517 Capitalization of internally developed technology (5,637)

(5,594)

(16,131)

(16,770) Purchase of property and equipment (559)

(947)

(3,901)

(2,046) Free cash flow $ 52,642

$ 47,254

$ 94,489

$ 103,701































Reconciliation of Operating expenses to Adjusted operating expenses for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025:

















As Reported

Adjustments (1)

Stock-Based

Compensation

As Adjusted Cost of revenue and operations $ 30,063

$ —

$ (222)

$ 29,841 Product and technology 27,580

—

(2,314)

25,266 Marketing and sales 59,336

(43)

(1,493)

57,800 General and administrative 24,325

(6,617)

(3,672)

14,036 Depreciation and amortization 23,464

—

—

23,464 Total operating expenses $ 164,768

$ (6,660)

$ (7,701)

$ 150,407















Total nonoperating expense, net $ (6,103)

$ (1,527)

$ —

$ (7,630)















(1) Includes transaction related items, unrealized gains and losses on foreign currency denominated transactions, severance, transformation and other exit costs, and write-off of long-lived assets and other.































Reconciliation of Operating expenses to Adjusted operating expenses for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024:

















As Reported

Adjustments (1)

Stock-Based

Compensation

As Adjusted Cost of revenue and operations $ 31,610

$ —

$ (215)

$ 31,395 Product and technology 29,223

—

(2,956)

26,267 Marketing and sales 58,288

(44)

(1,469)

56,775 General and administrative 21,511

(3,624)

(3,804)

14,083 Depreciation and amortization 27,563

—

—

27,563 Total operating expenses $ 168,195

$ (3,668)

$ (8,444)

$ 156,083















Total nonoperating income (expense), net $ 13,083

$ (21,111)

$ —

$ (8,028)















(1) Includes transaction related items, unrealized gains and losses on foreign currency denominated transactions, severance, transformation and other exit costs, and write-off of long-lived assets and other.































Reconciliation of Operating expenses to Adjusted operating expenses for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025:

















As Reported

Adjustments (1)

Stock-Based

Compensation

As Adjusted Cost of revenue and operations $ 91,549

$ —

$ (625)

$ 90,924 Product and technology 84,692

—

(7,294)

77,398 Marketing and sales 177,318

(128)

(5,263)

171,927 General and administrative 71,890

(19,073)

(9,980)

42,837 Depreciation and amortization 75,376

—

—

75,376 Total operating expenses $ 500,825

$ (19,201)

$ (23,162)

$ 458,462















Total nonoperating expense, net $ (19,074)

$ (3,869)

$ —

$ (22,943)















(1) Includes transaction related items, unrealized gain/loss on foreign currency denominated transactions, severance, transformation and other exit costs, and write-off of long-lived assets and other.































Reconciliation of Operating expenses to Adjusted operating expenses for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024:

















As Reported

Adjustments (1)

Stock-Based

Compensation

As Adjusted Cost of revenue and operations $ 92,602

$ —

$ (773)

$ 91,829 Product and technology 84,891

—

(8,746)

76,145 Marketing and sales 177,664

(132)

(4,362)

173,170 General and administrative 67,348

(12,675)

(11,326)

43,347 Depreciation and amortization 82,499

—

—

82,499 Total operating expenses $ 505,004

$ (12,807)

$ (25,207)

$ 466,990















Total nonoperating income (expense), net $ 8,040

$ (32,499)

$ —

$ (24,459)















(1) Includes transaction related items, unrealized gains and losses on foreign currency denominated transactions, severance, transformation and other exit costs, and write-off of long-lived assets and other.

