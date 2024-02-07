Cars.com Reveals 2024 Best Of Awards: Budget-Friendly Chevrolet Trax Takes Top Spot as Best Car of the Year

Cars.com Automotive Experts Call This Year's Feature-Filled Winners "Pin-You-to-Your-Seat Fun," "Massive Marriage Saver" and "A New Bar for What Consumers Should Expect"

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Car-shopping marketplace Cars.com® (NYSE: CARS) today announced the winners of its annual Best Of Awards , which recognize the top vehicles in six categories: Best Family Car, Best Luxury Car, Best SUV, Best Electric Vehicle, Best Pickup Truck and the highest honor: Best Car of the Year. This year, Chevrolet's 2024 Trax earned the coveted Best Car of 2024 honor.

"The affordably priced Chevrolet Trax is a Best Of newcomer, hitting the trifecta of quality, innovation and great value," said Jenni Newman, Cars.com editor-in-chief. "The Trax comes with a lower-than-last-year price, even with its enhanced features, and sets a new standard when it comes to what shoppers can get from a budget ride."

Priced from $21,495, the Trax comes to the forefront at a time when only 12% of new cars for sale are priced under $30,0001 — and nearly half of car shoppers plan to spend under $30,000 on their next vehicle purchase.2

Cars.com's Best of 2024 Award Winners

This year, Cars.com's Best Of Award winners brought a mix of user-friendly technology features, relative affordability and overall quality that provide a best-in-class experience in their respective categories, giving shoppers a great starting point in their car search.

Best Car : Chevrolet Trax



"A new bar for what consumers should expect." This year's Trax wowed Cars.com editors with its integrated in-car technology that rivals some luxury cars, increased spaciousness and sleek styling — all while bringing a lower starting price than the 2023 model.





This year's Trax wowed Cars.com editors with its integrated in-car technology that rivals some luxury cars, increased spaciousness and sleek styling — all while bringing a lower starting price than the 2023 model. Best Pickup Truck : Ford F-Series Super Duty



"It's a massive marriage saver." The F-Series Super Duty has new technology features that make towing a breeze — including Pro Trailer Hitch Assist, which automatically aligns the truck to a trailer's coupler. Add stout powertrains and a well-appointed interior, and it makes the Super Duty both a dependable workhorse and useful street cruiser.





: The F-Series Super Duty has new technology features that make towing a breeze — including Pro Trailer Hitch Assist, which automatically aligns the truck to a trailer's coupler. Add stout powertrains and a well-appointed interior, and it makes the Super Duty both a dependable workhorse and useful street cruiser. Best Electric Vehicle : Hyundai Ioniq 5



"It continues to hit a near-ideal balance of attributes." For the second consecutive year, the Ioniq 5 takes Cars.com's Best Electric Vehicle award. It brings a winning combination of easy-to-use technology, speedy charging and solid ride quality that make it about as well rounded as an EV can get.





For the second consecutive year, the Ioniq 5 takes Cars.com's Best Electric Vehicle award. It brings a winning combination of easy-to-use technology, speedy charging and solid ride quality that make it about as well rounded as an EV can get. Best SUV : Jeep Wrangler, Wrangler 4xe



"Jeep made an already great off-road SUV even better for 2024." The Wrangler delivers everyday utility and comfort — both on and off the road. And the Rubicon versions of the Wrangler can go just about anywhere on Earth thanks to a suite of off-road equipment.





The Wrangler delivers everyday utility and comfort — both on and off the road. And the Rubicon versions of the Wrangler can go just about anywhere on Earth thanks to a suite of off-road equipment. Best Luxury Car : Genesis Electrified GV70



"Pin-you-in-your-seat fun." For the luxury EV enthusiast, the high-performing Electrified GV70 brings style, quality and performance at a reasonable price. It can charge to a near-full battery in less than 20 minutes — and even scans the road ahead to prepare its suspension for road imperfections.





For the luxury EV enthusiast, the high-performing Electrified GV70 brings style, quality and performance at a reasonable price. It can charge to a near-full battery in less than 20 minutes — and even scans the road ahead to prepare its suspension for road imperfections. Best Family Car : Kia Telluride



"Kia has continued to make a good thing better." Families looking for three-row vehicles with plenty of space, safety and value will appreciate the Telluride. Its rear sensors can even detect oncoming traffic and prevent rear doors from opening if there's an approaching vehicle or bicycle.

Car shoppers can find Cars.com's Best of 2024 winners available online at Cars.com, via the Cars.com app — the number one downloaded online automotive marketplace app3 — and at local dealerships across the country. When shopping, look for the "2024 Award Winner" badge listed on a vehicle's profile page. Before heading to the dealer, shoppers can take advantage of Cars.com's range of resources to help make an informed purchase, like affordability calculators , instant trade-in offers , local dealer locator , a library full of expert reviews and more.

Award Methodology

When determining the Best Car award winner, Cars.com experts consider three key criteria: quality, innovation and value. The Cars.com's marketplace Best Of Awards program includes six different categories: Best Car, Best Pickup Truck, Best Electric Vehicle, Best SUV, Best Luxury Car and Best Family Car. Cars.com's experts consider all model-year 2024 vehicles in a corresponding category for these six awards.

To find out more about the Chevrolet Trax, why it's named Cars.com's Best Car of 2024 and to see other winners, visit Cars.com/Awards.

ABOUT CARS.COM

Cars.com is the No. 1 most recognized automotive marketplace visited by nearly 30 million in-market consumers each month. Launched in 1998 and headquartered in Chicago, Cars.com empowers shoppers with the data, resources and digital tools needed to make informed buying decisions and seamlessly connect with automotive retailers. Cars.com is the flagship offering from Cars.com Inc. d/b/a Cars Commerce, an audience-driven technology company empowering automotive that simplifies everything about buying and selling cars. Learn more at www.carscommerce.inc .

1 Cars Commerce internal data

2 Cars.com consumer survey; Aug. 7-10, 2023; 997 responses

3 Downloads versus peers, per App Annie as of June 2023

SOURCE Cars.com Inc.