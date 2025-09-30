Cars.com Tapped As First Automotive Content Partner in Uber Advertising's New "JourneyTV Presents" In-Ride Entertainment Experience

Cars.com's valuable editorial content delivers curated in-ride content for high-intent audiences on the move

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Car shopping marketplace Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) today announced a partnership with Uber Advertising as its first automotive content partner for "JourneyTV Presents." The new in-ride entertainment experience enables Cars.com to provide Uber riders with curated and relevant car shopping content while they are on the go. The experience includes a unique "Send to Phone" functionality with a direct link to Cars.com, which offers a more seamless shopping path and stronger conversion flow.

"We are excited to continue our partnership and build on a number of previous advertising innovations that we have done with Uber Advertising. Cars.com is the first JourneyTV automotive content partner, which allows us to leverage our differentiated editorial content to reach a new attentive audience of potential car buyers well beyond the marketplace," said Jennifer Vianello, Chief Marketing Officer of Cars.com Inc. "Our editorial authority is a long-standing area of strength and expertise that engages shoppers early in their purchase journey and supports our ongoing, collective effort to expand traffic leadership."

The Uber Advertising in-ride experience is Cars.com's first video content syndication partnership. Cars.com's editorial content differentiates the company from its competitors in its extensiveness, in-house expertise and tonality of reviews and expert advice, which is built for real, ready-to-buy shoppers.

Research is a critical component in the car shopping journey. More than 70% of consumers who come to Cars.com are undecided on the make and model of the car they want to purchase.¹ Shoppers are equally indecisive about the local dealership they want to work with.¹ The trusted news and research content along with more than 13 million consumer-generated reviews on Cars.com are necessary tools to help guide shoppers for highly-considered purchases like cars.

Cars.com's proprietary car shopping content, which covers topics such as the most affordable cars, top family cars, best electric vehicles, used car shopping tips and the best cars for car seats, is developed by an esteemed group of in-house automotive experts and helps aid shoppers in one of life's biggest purchases. With unique reports such as American-Made Index, Best of Awards, Affordability Report and more, Cars.com's editorial content creates an easier path for researching and is seamlessly connected to the marketplace's shopping experience. This enables Cars.com to deliver well-informed buyers to its approximately 20,000 local dealer customers.

