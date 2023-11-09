Cars.com to Participate in Three Investor Conferences in November

News provided by

Cars.com Inc.

09 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cars.com Inc. d/b/a Cars Commerce (NYSE: CARS) ("Cars Commerce"), an audience-driven technology company empowering the automotive industry, today announced that Alex Vetter, Chief Executive Officer of Cars Commerce and Sonia Jain, Chief Financial Officer of Cars Commerce will host meetings at the following three investor conferences in November:

Conference: RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference
Date: Wednesday, November 15
Fireside Chat:  A webcast of the 1:50 p.m. ET fireside chat will be accessible on the Events section of the Cars.com website and will be archived on that website
Location: InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel, New York

Conference: D.A. Davidson Technology Summit
Date: Thursday, November 16
Location: The Thompson Central Park Hotel, New York

Conference: Needham 3rd Annual Consumer Tech/ECommerce Virtual Conference
Date: Monday, November 20

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your representative at RBC Capital Markets, D. A. Davidson and Needham.

About Cars Commerce

Cars Commerce is an audience-driven technology company empowering automotive that simplifies everything about buying and selling cars. The Cars Commerce platform includes the flagship automotive marketplace and dealer reputation site Cars.com, innovative digital marketing technology and services from Dealer Inspire, industry-leading trade-in and appraisal technology from Accu-Trade, an exclusive in-market media network, and powerful and predictive AI technologies that enable more efficient and profitable retail operations. Cars Commerce is the essential partner to stay one step ahead in automotive. Learn more at www.carscommerce.inc.

SOURCE Cars.com Inc.

News Releases in Similar Topics

