Cars.com's Best Value of 2021 Award Winner, the Hyundai Venue, Gives Car Shoppers Performance and Tech Under $20,000

CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading automotive digital marketplace and solutions provider Cars.com (NYSE: CARS) names the 2021 Hyundai Venue its inaugural Best Value of 2021 winner, an all-new award category in the company's annual Best Of awards program. The new award helps consumers find a value vehicle without sacrificing quality and performance. The Venue's overall affordability, combined with its fuel efficiency and variety of safety and technology features, cemented it as Cars.com's Best Value of 2021 award winner for car shoppers.

The Venue won't be the year's only big winner; Cars.com is giving away a FREE 2021 Hyundai Venue SEL to one lucky car shopper who enters to win at www.bestcarssweepsbycars.com today through April 30. The winner will be announced in May.2

"With new-car prices reaching over $40,000, some car buyers may feel priced out of the market, but that's not true — new cars are not out of reach," said Jenni Newman, Cars.com editor-in-chief. "New cars, like the Hyundai Venue, are priced at or below some used cars, deliver more long-term value and offer a bevy of features that are extra-cost options on more expensive vehicles. Shoppers who are flexible and resourceful can find a great value if they think — and research — more broadly using the tools on Cars.com."

The auto industry has seen formidable consumer demand over the last several months, despite strains on inventory. Average new-car prices are up 5% and used-car prices are up approximately 10% year-over-year, averaging $22,600 in January.1

The Venue's lineup of tech and safety features ultimately set it apart — all for a suggested starting price of $19,935. Even if shoppers go for a fully loaded Venue, the result is still a sub-$25,000 SUV. Base features include:

8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Forward automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection

Lane keep assist

Up to three years/36,000 miles of free maintenance

Lengthy warranties of five years/60,000 miles for bumper-to-bumper and 10 years/100,000 miles for powertrain

Newman added, "The Hyundai Venue is packed with must-have tech, critical safety features and a standout warranty, all for less than $20,000. That's what makes it the winner of our inaugural Best Value award."

Award Methodology

Cars.com experts chose the Best Value of 2021 winner based on the average price listed, features, warranties and overall performance for the cost.

Cars.com's Best Of awards program includes six different categories: Best Value of 2021, Family Car of the Year, Luxury Car of the Year, Eco-Friendly Car of the Year (announced in April) and the two highest honors, Best Pickup Truck of 2021 and Best of 2021 (announced in March).

To find out more about the Hyundai Venue, why it's named Cars.com's Best Value of 2021 and other 2021 award winners, visit Cars.com/awards .

1 Cars.com internal data, January 2021

2 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES (D.C.), 18 YEARS OR OLDER. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Sweepstakes ends 4/30/20. ARV of Grand Prize: $24,800. For Official Rules, prize description and odds disclosure, visit BestCarSweepsByCars.com. Sponsor: Cars.com LLC. Allow 8-10 weeks for delivery of Grand Prize.

