Carson Announces Aaron Schaben and Teri Shepherd as Co-Presidents

OMAHA, Neb., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson, one of the fastest growing financial services firms in the country, today outlined its most recent changes to align the organizational structure with the company's core values of growth and team empowerment.

Among these moves was the decision to appoint co-presidents to lead the firm's dual vision for advisor and consumer-facing initiatives. Aaron Schaben, Carson's Executive Vice President, and Teri Shepherd, Carson's Chief Operations Officer, will share the responsibility in leading the company's various divisions, now as co-presidents of Carson. Schaben will lead the firm's business growth and development, overseeing Carson's coaching and partnership offerings, as well as manage initiatives to support partner growth and engagement. Shepherd will lead the firm's institutional and retail-focused divisions, including operations, compliance, transformations, technology, communications and stakeholder development.

Schaben, a recent InvestmentNews 40 Under 40 nominee, and Shepherd, a 2018 InvestmentNews Woman to Watch, have helped grow Carson tenfold in the past seven years by leading the organization with a relentless passion for putting the client first and innovating Carson's advisor solutions.

"Teri and Aaron have both been so integral in growing the firm to where it is today – and they'll be just as crucial in fulfilling our vision for where we are going tomorrow," said Ron Carson, founder and CEO of Carson Group. "Their relentless dedication to the organization and complementary skillsets are why this decision to make them co-presidents made so much sense. When I approached each of them individually they both said the other was deserving of it. They wanted it for each other—that's what makes Carson so special."

This decision also represents the future vision for Carson's succession, as the firm continues to grow beyond $10 billion in assets under management supported by more than 220 internal stakeholders. Currently, the company serves more than 27,000 families across the country through its 108 partner offices.

In addition to assigning co-presidents, the organization announced that Alex Rodawig, Carson's current Vice President of Executive Business Consulting, will lead Carson Wealth's 100% owned offices, including the Omaha-based headquarters, and the Carson Wealth Division as Managing Director. Rodawig joined the firm in January to help guide advisors through their transition to becoming independent and brings more than thirty years of financial services and private business experience to the role. He will work closely with Managing Partner Paul West CFP®, #1 Nebraska Advisor according to Barron's, who will lead Private Client Services and continue to provide focused client support and business development for the Carson Wealth brand. A veteran of Carson, West will continue to be a champion of the firm's consumer movement.

"All of these moves symbolize how we operate from a law of abundance and a high care factor," said Ron Carson. "It is the next natural step in our evolution. We are so much stronger together because we care. Our culture is one of our biggest competitive advantages, and we're furthering that by how—and who—leads our teams to better serve our advisors and clients in the future."

About Carson

Carson serves financial advisors and investors through its businesses including Carson Wealth, Carson Coaching, and Carson Partners. The family of companies offers coaching and partnership services to advisor firms – and straightforward financial advice to the investing public. All three organizations are headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and share a common mission to be the most trusted for financial advice. For more information, visit https://www.carsongroup.com.

Investment advisory services offered through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC is under separate ownership from any other named entity.

Carson Group Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors. Carson Group Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. Carson Group Coaching does not provide advisory services.

InvestmentNews Women to Watch honors female financial advisers and industry executives who exemplify their definition of leaders and role models. They accept nominations of professionals from the financial advisory industry. The Women to Watch list is based on the following criteria: Demonstrated success and leadership in the financial advisory industry, Proven ability or power to effect change in the industry, An exhibited willingness to share her expertise with others in the field, including by serving as a mentor or role model to other female professionals in the industry and speaking at industry events, giving back to her community through activities such as sitting on boards, volunteering and donating time to help investors. Listing in this publication and/or award is not a guarantee of future investment success. This recognition should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client.

SOURCE Carson Group

Related Links

http://www.carsongroup.com

