Carson Announces Deal with Sweet Financial

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson Group, a leading wealth management and financial services firm, announced its second largest deal to date with the addition of Sweet Financial Partners, a $1 billion AUA firm based in Fairmont, Minnesota. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Carson's growth trajectory and reinforces its position as a premier wealth management organization.

Sweet Financial Partners is led by Managing Partner and Wealth Advisor, Bryan Sweet CLU®, ChFC®, MSFS. The 12-person team will continue to operate as Sweet Financial Partners and retain its local focus while leveraging Carson's national resources.

Sweet Financial brings a wealth of experience and a unique approach to financial planning through their proprietary, The Dream Architect® process. The firm specializes in several key areas including, retirement planning, tax efficiency, wealth transfer and business exit planning.

Burt White, CEO of Carson Group, commented on the partnership, "Bryan and his team exemplify the values and client-centric approach that Carson stands for. Their expertise in comprehensive financial planning and commitment to a 'life well lived' mentality make them an ideal addition to our advisor community."

The acquisition represents a full-circle moment for Sweet Financial, as Sweet has been a long-term member of Carson Coaching and has implemented many of its principles throughout his career. This shared history and alignment of values made the partnership a natural fit for both organizations.

"Our team is excited to join forces with Carson Wealth. This collaboration allows us to maintain our local focus while tapping into the resources of a national brand. It's a natural progression that aligns perfectly with our culture of inspiring clients to realize their dreams are possible," Bryan Sweet, Managing Partner, Sweet Financial Partners.

Michael Belluomini, SVP of mergers and acquisition at Carson Group, added, "This acquisition not only strengthens our presence in the Midwest but also brings a team with a proven track record of success and a commitment to client service that aligns perfectly with our mission."

As Sweet Financial integrates with Carson, the team will continue to serve clients with the same dedication and personalized approach they have always provided. The partnership promises to combine Sweet Financial's local expertise with Carson's national resources, creating a powerful synergy that will benefit clients and advisors alike.

Sweet Financial Partners were advised by Wise Rhino Group, which provides M&A advisory services for the financial services industry including wealth advisors and retirement consultants.

Carson Group currently manages $38 billion* in assets and serves more than 50,000 client families among its advisory network of 150+ partner offices, including more than 50 Carson Wealth locations. For additional information, visit www.carsongroup.com.

*Combined AUM of CWM, LLC and NWCM, LLC

Investment advisory services offered through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Carson Wealth is a doing business as "dba" name of CWM, LLC. Carson Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors. Carson Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching does not provide advisory services.

