Carson Group Partners with AAAA Foundation to Inspire & Empower the Next Generation of Black Financial Planners

OMAHA, Neb. and BALTIMORE, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson Group has teamed up with AAAA Foundation to support initiatives at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) for helping more African American students forge successful careers in the financial planning profession.

"Over the past few weeks I have been buoyed by the meaningful conversations happening within our industry and amongst our team at Carson to ask questions, listen intently and advance diversity in our firm and in our communities," said Ron Carson, Founder and CEO of Carson Group. "At this time of greater focus on equality and inclusion, we are proud to partner with an organization that paves the way for the next generation of African Americans to make their mark in the financial planning profession."

Carson Group will be donating $500,000 to the AAAA Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to cultivating the next generation of African American financial planners and engaging research that shifts the understanding and advancement of financial planning in African American communities. The Foundation seeks to advance its mission by supporting HBCU programs—such as educational events, curricula, and career guidance—designed to increase the number of African American college and university students taking courses in financial planning.

Jamie Hopkins, Managing Director of Carson Coaching, a nationwide coaching program for financial advisors, added, "The diversity gap in our industry is unacceptable. We believe that there is no better time than now to push our industry forward through meaningful action. We are proud to partner with AAAA Foundation and are excited to support them in their vision of a future where the American dream is inclusive, equitable and attainable for all. As a firm, we know this is not the end but a step in the right direction and will continue to improve and support additional initiatives designed to increase equality both internal and external to our firm."

"The financial planning profession's reawakening to diversity and inclusion as a catalyst for innovation and sustainability invites economic advancement for all stakeholders," said Lazetta Rainey Braxton, AAAA President and co-CEO of 2050 Wealth Partners. "We commend the Carson Group for its intentional focus on collaborating with a trusted organization whose volunteer leaders and constituents actively demonstrate the change we all seek in the financial planning profession."

AAAA Foundation Treasurer and Founder & President of Concurrent Financial Planning, Dr. Preston D. Cherry offers that, "Current social events have vaulted issues such as persistent wealth gaps and the shortage of financial planner representation among African-Americans. Institutional issues require institutional resources and partnerships that effectively align with diversity, equity, and inclusion expertise. We applaud the Carson Group for its investment in progressive change in alignment with AAAA Foundation's mission, vision, and values."

Four HBCU CFP® Registered Financial Planning Programs will receive funding through Carson Group's gift to the AAAA Foundation. AAAA Foundation has worked closely with Program Directors from Delaware State University, Clark Atlanta University, Prairie View A & M University, and North Carolina A&T who serve on the Foundation's HBCU Council. Together, the Foundation and the HBCU Council collaborate on direct and tangible ways to invest and support faculty and students through grants, scholarships, and engaging programs. To learn more about the AAAA Foundation, including how your advisory firm can get involved and support equality and representation in financial services, please visit www.aaaafoundation.org.

About Carson

Carson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its businesses including Carson Wealth, Carson Coaching, and Carson Partners. The family of companies offers coaching and partnership services to advisor firms – and straightforward financial advice to the investing public. All three organizations are headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and share a common mission to be the most trusted for financial advice. For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com .

Investment advisory services offered through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Carson Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors. Carson Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors. Carson Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly owned subsidiaries of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching does not provide advisory services.

Press Contacts:

JConnelly

Lisa Aldape

973.525.6550

[email protected]

Carson Group

13321 California Street | Suite 100

Omaha, NE 68154

Kendra Galante

402.691.4483

[email protected]

AAAA Foundation

Lazetta Rainey Braxton

443.252.2104

[email protected]

SOURCE Carson Group

Related Links

http://www.carsongroup.com

