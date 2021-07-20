Carson Group Welcomes Ana Trujillo Limón as Director, Coaching and Advisor Content

OMAHA, Neb., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson Group, one of the fastest growing financial services firms in the country, announces that Ana Trujillo Limón has joined the firm as Director, Coaching and Advisor Content. A communications professional with more than 15 years of media experience as a reporter and editor, she was most recently editor-in-chief, FPA Publications with the Financial Planning Association (FPA) in Denver.

"We're extremely excited to have Ana Trujillo Limón join us to oversee our coaching and content development initiatives," said Jamie Hopkins, Managing Partner of Wealth Solutions at Carson Group. "Her time with the Financial Planning Association, working with their authors, editing academic research papers, preparing practice management content and interacting with their members gives Ana a unique insight into how advisors think and what they need to do their jobs better. She will be a tremendous asset to Carson Group and our growing network of advisors."

With the Financial Planning Association, Trujillo Limón served as the managing editor, planning, and developing content for all the organization's publications including Journal of Financial Planning, FPA Next Generation Planner and the Practice Management Blog. She also led discussion groups that gave members the opportunity to engage in peer-to-peer learning with Journal content. Among her other accomplishments was establishing and leading a new professional development Knowledge Circle geared specifically toward Latino financial planners called FPA Latino. Before joining FPA in 2014, she worked as an editor and reporter for a number of outlets including Active Interest Media, The Santa Fe New Mexican, and The Miami SunPost.

"I chose this career because I wanted to tell people's stories and make complex information more understandable," said Ana Trujillo Limón. "Carson has a tremendous reputation with the advisors I've worked with around the country. I'm incredibly excited to join this company that's growing in an intentional and impactful way and utilize my experience and storytelling skills to provide content that makes a positive contribution."

About Carson

Carson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its businesses including Carson Wealth, Carson Coaching, and Carson Partners. The family of companies offers coaching and partnership services to advisor firms – and straightforward financial advice to the investing public. All three organizations are headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and share a common mission to be the most trusted for financial advice. For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com.

Carson Partners offers investment advisory service through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Carson Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors. Carson Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Carson Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching does not provide advisory services.

