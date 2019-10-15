Carson Hires Senior Vice President, Justin Starnes, to Lead Business Development and Distribution

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson, one of the fastest-growing financial services firms in the country, today announced the newest addition to its leadership team, Justin Starnes, who will serve as Senior Vice President of Sales and Distribution. As the new head of business development for Carson's advisor recruiting team, Starnes will drive strategy and execution for educating advisors on Carson's ecosystem of advisor solutions.

Starnes brings 15 years of industry experience leading sales and distribution to his role. Previously, he spent six years at Swan Global Investments, where he served as Managing Director and Head of National Accounts and National Sales.

"Justin is by no means a newcomer to Carson's unique value proposition," said Ron Carson, founder and CEO of Carson Group. "He's known our advisors for years and has worked extensively with them to solve all kinds of advisor growth challenges, which is such a compelling factor for continuing to help our advisors innovate. His in-depth knowledge of our profession and open demeanor make him the perfect cultural fit, both for our fellow stakeholders and the advisors we serve."

"In many ways, joining Carson was an easy decision for me," said Justin Starnes. "Having worked very closely with Carson's advisor community for the past several years, I know firsthand just how unparalleled this group is within the advisor services space and within the advisory industry as a whole. The firm has such a long-standing track record of innovation, creativity, culture and community. There's really nothing like it, where advisors can come to one place for coaching, technology, marketing, investment management and so much more. I look forward to growing this passionate community of advisors and am excited for the opportunities coming our way."

Prior to Swan Global Investments, Starnes held a variety of roles at asset manager Goldman Sachs, overseeing multiple product areas and more than 350 funds, including hedge funds, private equity and exchange funds with nearly $30 billion in assets under management. A native of Lincoln, Nebraska, he is a graduate of the University of Kansas with a bachelor's of science degree in Accounting and Business Administration. He currently lives in Tampa, Florida.

Starnes is the latest key addition to Carson, as the firm continues to experience record growth, now collectively managing $11.2 billion in assets under management among 108 partner offices around the country.

About Carson

Carson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its businesses including Carson Wealth, Carson Coaching, and Carson Partners. The family of companies offers coaching and partnership services to advisor firms – and straightforward financial advice to the investing public. All three organizations are headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and share a common mission to be the most trusted for financial advice. For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com.

Investment advisory services offered through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Carson Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors. Carson Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching does not provide advisory services.

